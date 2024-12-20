Everything Coming to Disney+ in January 2025

Disney+ is ringing in the new year in a big way! After spending the past year stocking its streaming library with new titles like The Acolyte and Inside Out 2, Disney’s streaming service is set to expand its catalog with dozens of new series and movies in January 2025.

The new year will prove to be a big one for Disney+. As the streamer debuts the final two episodes of Skeleton Crew’s debut season next month, it will be introducing subscribers to several all-new titles. More than a year after its October 2023 debut, the streamer’s hit Goosebumps adaptation will return in January for its second outing. Starring David Schwimmer, Goosebumps: The Vanishing is set to adapt even more of R.L. Stine’s beloved children’s horror books, including Stay Out of the Basement, The Haunted Car, Monster Blood, The Girl Who Cried Monster, The Ghost Next Door, and Welcome To Camp Nightmare. January will also mark the premiere of Marvel’s new Spider-Man series, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. The new series features a voice cast that includes Colman Domingo as Norman Osborn, Hugh Dancy as Doctor Octopus, and Charlie Cox as Marvel’s Daredevil.

You can get streaming with Disney+ through one of the available subscription plans. The streamer offers an ad-supported Disney+ Basic plan for $9.99 per month ($79.99 annually). An ad-free tier, dubbed Disney+ Premium, is also available for $15.99 per month. Subscribers can bundle Disney+ with ESPN+ and Hulu for $12.99 per month with ad-supported viewing or $19.99 per month for ad-free viewing. Keep scrolling to see all the titles coming to Disney+ in January.

Jan. 1

Morphle: Shorts (S1, 10 episodes)

Jan. 7

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew – Episode 7

Skeleton Crew tells the story of four kids searching for their home planet after getting lost in the Star Wars galaxy, and the strange aliens and dangerous places they encounter on their adventure.

Jan. 9

UFOs: Investigating the Unknown (S2, 6 episodes)

Jan. 10

Goosebumps: The Vanishing – All Episodes Streaming

Goosebumps: The Vanishing begins when twins Cece and Devin Brewer are sent to spend a summer in Gravesend, Brooklyn, with their divorced dad. A threat is stirring, and they quickly realize that dark secrets are among them, triggering a chain of events that unravel a profound mystery. As they delve into the unknown, Cece, Devin and their friends — Alex, CJ and Frankie — find themselves entangled in the chilling tale of four teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994.

Jan. 11

My Best Friend’s An Animal (S1, 6 episodes)

Jan. 14

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew – Episode 8

Jan. 15

A Real Bug’s Life (Season 2) – All Episodes Streaming

Enter an unseen micro-universe where a charismatic cast of miniature heroes use mind-blowing superpowers to survive—from the fast-legged tiger beetle escaping the heat of Borneo’s beaches to the magical metamorphosis of a damselfly on a British pond to the Smoky Mountain luna moth whose quest is to grow wings, find love and pass on his genes all in one short night!

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Global (S30-31 and 12, 58 episodes)

History’s Greatest Mysteries (S5, 15 episodes)

Jan. 18

Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, 3 episodes)

Jan. 22

Kiff: Lore of the Ring Light

To Catch a Smuggler: Tropical Takedown (S1, 10 episodes)

Jan. 29

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man – Two-Episode Premiere

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is an animated series that follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike we have ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.