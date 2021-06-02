Everything Coming to Apple TV+ in June 2021

June is shaping up to be quite a month for Apple TV+ with a big slate of new and returning content. The streaming service is experimenting with both the full season "drops" popular on Netflix and an episode-per-week release schedule like the kind on cable or Disney+. Scroll down for a look at how your favorite show will be premiering. Apple TV+ has made some big strides in the "streaming wars," with a few original series that are now on everybody's watchlist. The service also has some movies that can't be missed — including some documentaries and some upcoming productions. It doesn't hurt that it's an easy sell, either — many people already using iPhones, iPads, MacBooks and Apple TVs to stream find it quite natural to pay a subscription fee to the company. If you haven't been drawn in by Apple's streaming service yet, this might just be the month. Whether it's a new season of a show you've been meaning to get into or a fresh premiere, it has something for you. Scroll down for a look at all the new titles coming in June.

June 4 - Lisey's Store Apple TV+ kicks off June with a new Stephen King adaptation called Lisey's Story starring Julianne Moore as the titular character. Lisey Landon is grieving the death of her husband, novelist Scott Landon, though she finds herself plagued by repressed memories of him. Clive Owen plays Scott in flashbacks, with other stars including Joan Allen, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Dane DeHaan. Lisey's Story was written by King himself and is set up as a limited series, premiering on June 4. prevnext

June 11 - Home Before Dark Season 2 Home Before Dark returns this summer with another season full of mystery. The show is based on the reporting of Hilde Lysiak and stars Brooklyn Prince as the fictional investigator Hilde Lisko. This season, she is going after a powerful corporation — possibly to the detriment of her family and their health. prevnext

June 18 - Physical Physical has gotten a lot of advertising by Apple TV+ standards. The new series stars Rose Byrne as a housewife living in San Diego during the 1980s, when she falls into the aerobics exercise craze of the time. The show will premiere with three episodes on June 18 and then air weekly after that. prevnext

June 18 - Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson #Apple has announced "Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson," a new docu-series exploring groundbreaking technology in music slated to debut on #AppleTVPlus in the summer. https://t.co/NTHDthHbvc pic.twitter.com/niZeDcw7ow — AppleInsider (@appleinsider) April 13, 2021 Watch the Sound is a six-part docu-series that reportedly follows Ronson as he "uncovers the untold stories behind music creation and the lengths producers and creators are willing to go to find the perfect sound." It features appearances from other artists like Paul McCartney, Questlove, King Princess, Dave Grohl, Ad-Rock, Mike D and Charli XCX. prevnext

June 25 - Central Park Season 2 Animated in the same style as Bob's Burgers, Central Park is an unabashed comedy about the quirky side of New York City. It made a splash in its first season and the second is primed for greatness. It premieres on June 25 and then airs weekly after that. prevnext

June 25 - Fathom The second documentary of the month is a feature-length film about two scientists engaged in parallel research into whale communication from opposite sides of the world. Dr. Ellen Garland and Dr. Michelle Fournet may surprise you with revelations about the culture and emotions behind the whale sounds echoing through the seas. Fathom premieres on June 25. prevnext

Trying - Weekly British sitcom Trying continues in June with new episodes every week. The current storyline follows Jason and Nikki's attempts to adopt a child, though life seems to get in their way quite a bit. prevnext