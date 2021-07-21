Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in August 2021

August is a big month for Amazon Prime Video, with a huge catalog of new original and licensed material available to stream. Amazon is ramping up its production of series and movies with extravagant budgets and A-list talent, but it's also still licensing coveted titles from other studios.

Amazon Video is one of the most ubiquitous streaming services, and yet one of the trickiest to navigate in some ways. It combines content that is "included with Prime" with content in the digital store, which needs to be rented or purchased. On top of that, it can lead you to "Prime Channels," some of which need to be purchased as add-on subscriptions. To top it off, Amazon is putting more and more weight behind its free service IMDbTV as of late.

The result is a prodigious streaming spread for the month of August. Amazon's press release also highlights the new original movie Jolt, though it technically comes out on July 23. This psychological drama is one of the most anticipated movies of the summer.

Below are all the titles coming to Amazon Video in August of 2021, organized not only by date and into lists of movies and series, but by which part of the elaborate service they will be available on. Amazon Prime is available in monthly or annual subscription forms.