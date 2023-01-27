Everything Coming to Prime Video in February 2023

February may be the shortest month of the year, but there will be no shortage of content heading to the Prime Video streaming library next month. After kickstarting the year with additions including Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Season 3 and the Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel-starring romcom film Shotgun Wedding, Amazon's streaming service is set to treat subscribers to dozens of new arrivals in February 2023.

A new month will bring with it all-new titles to the Prime Video streaming library, with the streamer set to debut new originals like Somebody I Used to Know and The Consultant, starring Christoph Waltz, Nat Wolff, and Brittany O'Grady. But February will not only mark new beginnings; it will also mark endings. Next month, the Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne-starring neo-noir fantasy series Carnival Row is set to return to Prime Video three years after its premiere for its second and final season. Meanwhile, Harlem, Tracy Oliver's comedy series about four NYU graduates, is set to return for its second season. Other arrivals include 2022's Halloween Ends and both Shrek and Shrek 2.

Amazon's streaming content is available as a bonus to an Amazon Prime subscription, including free two-day shipping and same-day delivery in some area codes. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Subscribers also get access to Prime Music and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $139 for an annual subscription or $14.99 monthly. You can also get just Prime Video for $8.99 a month. Scroll on to look at what's coming to Prime Video in February.