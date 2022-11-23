Everything Coming to Prime Video in December 2022

A long list of new titles is arriving on Amazon's Prime Video in December, giving subscribers plenty of content to watch during the holiday season. Set to begin arriving on the first of the month, and joining the streamer's expansive list of content already streaming, the dozens of new additions include everything from Season 3 of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan to Nanny, the first horror film to win the Sundance Film Festival Dramatic Grand Jury Prize.

Of course, no December streaming lineup would be complete without a few holiday-themed titles, and Prime Video has the holiday cheer covered. Arriving in the content catalog next month is Something From Tiffany's, the Zoey Deutch, Shay Mitchell, and Kendrick Sampson- starring holiday romance film that is sure to capture plenty of attention. Subscribers will also be treated to Your Christmas or Mine?, a new holiday film that follows tar-crossed lovers who, after making the same split-second decision to swap trains after saying goodbye for Christmas at a London train station, end up swapping Christmases. The two new arrivals are part of Prime Video's larger holiday season celebration that includes a lineup of movies and series perfect for the season.

