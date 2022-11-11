Prime Video Unveils Lineup of Holiday Movies and Shows

Things are getting festive at Prime Video. As Starbucks hands outs its annual red cups and Dunkin' debuts its holiday menu, the Amazon streaming service is joining the other networks and streamers in spreading holiday cheer with a special lineup of holiday movies and series throughout November and December. The streamer's lineup of holiday titles has plenty of options that are already streaming, including beloved seasonal favorites like 1984's A Christmas Carol, Scrooged, Tyler Perry's A Madea Christmas, and Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas is You, as well as Christmas classics like It's a Wonderful Life and Miracle on 34th Street. But Prime Video will also be stocking plenty of gifts in the streaming library in the way of all-new titles that are perfect for the season! Dropping under the Christmas tree in the coming weeks will be everything from Something From Tiffany's, a cozy new film that sees two couples in a chance encounter as they cross paths after a gift mix-up, to About Fate, a new romcom that follows two strangers who, in a wild twist of events, end up in each other's path one stormy New Year's Eve. Amazon's streaming content is available as a bonus to an Amazon Prime subscription, including free two-day shipping and same-day delivery in some area codes. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Subscribers also get access to Prime Music and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $119 for an annual subscription or $12.99 monthly. You can also get just Prime Video for $8.99 a month. Scroll on to see all of the holiday titles streaming on Prime Video this holiday season!

Already Streaming - Movies A Belle for Christmas (2014)

A Christmas Carol (1984)

A Christmas in New York (2017)

A Christmas in Vermont (2016)

Arthur Christmas (2011)

Christmas Crime Story (2016)

Christmas Cupid (2010)

Christmas in the Heartland (2018)

Christmas is Canceled (2021)

Christmas Solo (2017)

Christmas Survival (2019)

Dog (2022)

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

Family Camp (2022)

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

Father of the Bride (1991)

Father of the Bride Part II (1995)

Holiday Breakup (2016)

Holiday in Handcuffs (2007)

It's A Wonderful Life (1947)

Last Holiday (2014)

Maja Ma (2022)

Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You (2017)

Marry Me (2022)

Mercy Christmas (2017)

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

No Sleep 'Til Christmas (2018)

Nothing Like the Holidays (2008)

Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe (2009)

Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)

Scrooged (1988)

Snowglobe (2007)

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (2022)

Surviving Christmas (2004)

The Lost City (2022)

The Mistle-Tones (2012)

The Tomorrow War (2021)

Tyler Perry's A Madea Christmas (2013)

Coming in November - Movies Nov. 18

Sachertorte (2022)

"Karl meets Nini and falls in love at first sight. But after spending a few wonderful hours together in Ber-lin it ends with a terrible mishap in which Karl loses her number. The only thing he knows for sure is that the girl of his dreams spends every birthday at 3 p.m. at the famous Café Sacher with a piece of Sacher cake. Karl decides to wait for her there – every afternoon." Nov. 26

Angel Falls Christmas (2021)

"Ally (Jessica Lowndes, 90210) is a workaholic doctor with little time for the Christmas season. Struggling to maintain her work/life balance, Ally finds solace, and a reason to celebrate, in the unlikely form of barista Gabe (Chad Michael Murray)." Nov. 27

Angry Angel (2017)

Coming in December - Movies Dec. 1

The Proposal (2009)

"A high-powered book editor faces deportation." Dec. 2

Your Christmas or Mine (2022) Dec. 5

A Lot Like Christmas (2021)

"Jessica Roberts owns the most popular Christmas Tree lot in the picturesque New England town of Hudson Springs. But when, Clay Moore, moves a "Big Box" store into the area and starts selling trees too, Jessica finds her business in jeopardy. As their competition escalates, Jessica and Clay start falling for each other." Dec. 9

Something from Tiffany's (2022)

"Nothing compares to the magic and excitement of the holidays in New York City, where the streets blaze with lights, windows dazzle and a special box from Tiffany could change the course of a person's life. Or several lives. Rachel and Gary (Zoey Deutch, Ray Nicholson) are happy enough but not quite ready for that big commitment. Ethan and Vanessa (Kendrick Smith Sampson, Shay Mitchell), the perfect picture, are just about to make it official. When a simple mix-up of gifts causes all of their paths to cross, it sets off a series of twists and unexpected discoveries that lead them where they're truly meant to be. Because love – like life – is full of surprises, in the holiday romance Something from Tiffany's." Dec. 15

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (2022)

"A hard-on-his-luck hound Hank (Michael Cera) teams up with a reluctant samurai (Samuel L. Jackson) to save a town full of cats an stop a ruthless villain from destroying their village." Dec. 16

About Fate (2022)

"This romantic comedy is a tale of two strangers who believe in love, but seem to never be able to find its true meaning. In a wild twist of events, fate puts each in the other's path one stormy New Year's Eve, and comedy and chaos ensue." Dec. 18

When Hope Calls Christmas (2022)

"The little town of Brookfield is selected by a national magazine to be featured for its holiday spirit, with the Brookfield residents banding together to turn their community into a Christmas wonderland."

Already Streaming - TV Series Bandish Bandits (2020)

Comicstaan S3 (2022)

Four More Shots Please! (2022)

Harlem S1 (2021)

Modern Love Mumbai (2022)

Panchayat (2022)

With Love (2021)

Coming in November - TV Series Nov. 24

Good Rivals (2022)

"Good Rivals (previously titled Good Neighbors) is a three-part docuseries about one of the most unique and intense competitions in international sports: The rivalry between the Mexican and American men's national soccer teams."