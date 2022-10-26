Everything Coming to Peacock in November 2022

Peacock subscribers will have plenty to discover next month. After stocking everything from One of Us Is Lying Season 2 to Halloween Ends in October, the NBCUniversal streamer is set to rollout a long list of new titles in November 2022. November will see Adam Devine reprising his role as Bumper Allen in Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin. A Peacock original series, the title acts as a spinoff to the beloved Pitch Perfect films and will take Bumper to Germany, where he will take his music career to new heights. November will also be marked by the arrival of David E. Kelley and Barry Levinson's investigative drama series The Calling, with several other Peacock original series debuting in November, such as Leopard Skin and Irreverent, with The Capture returning with its second season. Meanwhile, Jordan Peele's film Nope also arrives in the Peacock streaming library in November. While Peacock allows fans to stream select titles for free, its expanding content catalog may have you considering signing up for a subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $4.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything headed to Peacock in November 2022 (an asterisk denotes a title exclusive to Peacock).

Nov. 1 Nov. 1

5 More Sleeps 'Til Christmas, 2021

8 Mile, 2002

The Adjustment Bureau, 2011

Admission, 2013

Along Came Polly, 2004

American Gangster, 2007

Balto, 1995

Barbie & Her Sisters in The Great Puppy Adventure, 2015

Barbie in a Christmas Carol, 2008

Barbie in a Mermaid Tale, 2010

Barbie in a Mermaid Tale 2, 2012

Barbie in the Pink Shoes, 2013

Barbie: The Pearl Princess, 2014

Barbie: A Perfect Christmas, 2011

Battleship, 2012

Beethoven, 1992

Beethoven's 2nd, 1993

Beethoven's Christmas Adventure, 2011

The Big Lebowski, 1998

Blankman, 1994*

Blippi's Snowflake Scavenger Hunt, 2022*

Blue Streak, 1999*

The Bone Collector, 1999

The Boss, 2016*

Bridesmaids, 2011

Bruce Almighty, 2003*

Cape Fear, 1991

Casino, 1995

Death Becomes Her, 1992

Death Race, 2008

The Deer Hunter, 1979

Despicable Me, 2010*

Despicable Me 2, 2013*

The Dilemma, 2011

Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat, 2003*

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical, 2020

Easy A, 2010*

Evan Almighty, 2007

The Express, 2008

The Family Man, 2000*

Fletch, 1985

Fletch Lives, 1989

Forgetting Sarah Marshall, 2008

Greenberg, 2010

Gremlins, 1984

Gremlins 2: The New Batch, 1990

Harry and the Hendersons, 1987

How Murray Saved Christmas, 2014*

Howard the Duck, 1986

The Huntsman: Winter's War, 2016*

It's Complicated, 2009

Journey to the Center of the Earth, 2008*

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, 2012*

Just Friends, 2005*

King Kong, 2005*

The Last of the Mohicans, 1992

The Legend of Frosty the Snowman, 2005*

Liar, Liar, 1997

Meet the Parents, 2000*

Meet the Fockers, 2004*

Little Fockers, 2010*

Love Actually, 2003*

Lucy, 2014*

Madea's Big Happy Family, 2011

Major Payne, 1995

Mamma Mia!, 2008

Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas is You, 2017

Midway, 2019*

Monsters vs. Aliens, 2009

Mr. Bean's Holiday, 2007

Mystery Men, 1999

Nanny McPhee, 2006

Nanny McPhee Returns, 2010

One True Thing, 1998

Out of Africa, 1985

Pixels, 2015*

Pride and Prejudice, 2005

Prime, 2005

Reality Bites, 1994

The Replacements, 2000*

Ride Along 2, 2016*

Role Models, 2008

Saving Santa, 2013*

Scarface, 1983

Seeking a Friend for the End of the World, 2012

Selena, 1997

Taken 2, 2012*

The Spy Who Dumped Me, 2018*

This is 40, 2012*

Tower Heist, 2011

Two Can Play That Game, 2001*

Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween, 2017*

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, 2005*

The Waltons: Homecoming, 2021*

Wanderlust, 2012

Warcraft, 2016*

The Wedding Date, 2005

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, 2008

Whiplash, 2014*

Woody Woodpecker, 2018

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Real Girlfriends in Paris, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Snake in the Grass, Season 1 (USA)

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

World Gymnastics Championships (Women)* prevnext

Nov. 2 - Nov. 5 Nov. 2

Below Deck Adventure, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

La Brea, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

LPGA Tour – TOTO Japan Classic – Round 1

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

World Gymnastics Championships (Men)* Nov. 3

A Friend of the Family, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)*

The Capture, Season 2, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)*

Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

LPGA Tour – TOTO Japan Classic – Round 2

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

PGA TOUR – World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba – Round 1

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo) Nov. 4

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

Grand Prix Figure Skating – Internationaux de France – Men's Short*

ISU Short Track World Cup Short Track – Salt Lake City: Day 1*

Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

LPGA Tour – TOTO Japan Classic – Round 3

PGA TOUR – Champions TimberTech Championship – Round 1

PGA TOUR – World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba – Round 2

Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints vs. Exeter Chiefs*

Race for the Championship, Season 1, New Episode (USA)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Winter House, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)

Women's Rugby World Cup – Semifinal 1

World Gymnastics Championships – Men's All-Around* Nov. 5

Breeders' Cup Classic Horse Racing – Keeneland

Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Grand Prix Figure Skating – Internationaux de France – Free Dance*

Grand Prix Figure Skating – Internationaux de France – Men's Freestyle*

Grand Prix Figure Skating – Internationaux de France – Pairs Freestyle*

Grand Prix Figure Skating – Internationaux de France – Pairs Short*

Grand Prix Figure Skating – Internationaux de France – Rhythm Short*

Grand Prix Figure Skating – Internationaux de France – Women's Short*

Grand Prix Figure Skating – Internationaux de France – Women's Freestyle*

ISU Short Track World Cup Short Track – Salt Lake City: Day 2*

Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

LPGA Tour – TOTO Japan Classic – Final Round

Notre Dame Football vs. Clemson

PGA TOUR – Champions TimberTech Championship – Round 2

PGA TOUR – World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba – Round 3

Premier League – Everton v. Leicester City

Premier League – Man City v. Fulham

Premier League – Leeds United v. Bournemouth

Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. Brentford*

Premier League – Wolves v. Brighton*

Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears vs. Saracens*

Premiership Rugby – London Irish vs. Wasps*

Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons vs. Bath Rugby*

Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks vs. Gloucester Rugby*

Women's Rugby World Cup – Semifinal 2*

World Gymnastics Championships – Apparatus*

WWE Crown Jewel*

Young Rock, Season 3, New Episode (NBC) prevnext

Nov. 6 - Nov. 10 Nov. 6

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

ISU Short Track World Cup Short Track – Salt Lake City: Day 3*

NASCAR Cup Series Race – Phoenix

PGA TOUR – Champions TimberTech Championship – Final Round

PGA TOUR – World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba – Final Round

Premier League – Aston Villa v. Man United*

Premier League – Chelsea v. Arsenal

Premier League – Southampton v. Newcastle*

Premier League – Tottenham v. Liverpool (English & Spanish)*

Premier League – West Ham v. Crystal Palace

Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)

Sunday Night Football – Titans vs. Chiefs

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)*

World Gymnastics Championships – Apparatus* Nov. 7

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dryer, Season 4, New Episode (Litton)

Election Coverage (MSNBC)

Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

Married to Medicine, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

The Secret Life of Pets, 2016*

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo) Nov. 8

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Election Coverage (MSNBC)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

US Sectional Singles Figure Skating – Eastern Sectional Singles & U.S. Ice Dance Final

US Sectional Singles Figure Skating – Midwestern Sectional Singles & U.S. Pairs Final

US Sectional Singles Figure Skating – Pacific Coast Sectional Singles Final

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo) Nov. 9

Below Deck Adventure, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Messi, 2014

US Sectional Singles Figure Skating – Eastern Sectional Singles & U.S. Ice Dance Final

US Sectional Singles Figure Skating – Midwestern Sectional Singles & U.S. Pairs Final

US Sectional Singles Figure Skating – Pacific Coast Sectional Singles Final

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo) Nov. 10

A Friend of the Family, Season 1, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)* 4K UHD

The Calling, Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)*

Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

ISU Short Track World Cup: Four Continents – Day 1*

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

PGA TOUR – Cadence Bank Houston Open – Round 1

PGA TOUR Champions – Charles Schwab Cup Championship – Round 1

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo) prevnext

Nov. 11 - Nov. 15 Nov. 11

The Calling, Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)*

Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

ISU Short Track World Cup: Four Continents – Day 1*

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, 2022* 4K UHD

PGA TOUR – Cadence Bank Houston Open – Round 1

PGA TOUR Champions – Charles Schwab Cup Championship – Round 1

Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby vs. Leicester Tigers

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo) Nov. 12

Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Grand Prix Figure Skating – England – Skate England – Men's Free*

Grand Prix Figure Skating – England – Skate England – Rhythm Dance*

Grand Prix Figure Skating – England – Skate England – Women's Short*

ISU Short Track World Cup: Four Continents – Day 3*

ISU Short Track World Cup Short Track Cup: Stavanger – Day 2*

Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Nitro Rallycross – Phoenix – Qualifying / Battle Brackets

Notre Dame Hockey vs. Michigan*

PGA TOUR Cadance Bank Houston Open – Round 3

PGA TOUR Champions – Charles Schwab Cup Championship – Round 3

Premier League – Bournemouth v. Everton*

Premier League – Liverpool v. Southampton

Premier League – Man City v. Brentford

Premier League – Newcastle v. Chelsea

Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. Crystal Palace*

Premier League – Tottenham v. Leeds United (English & Spanish)*

Premier League – West Ham v. Leicester City*

Premier League – Wolves v. Arsenal

Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs vs. London Irish*

Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Newcastle Falcons*

US Sectional Singles Figure Skating – Eastern Sectional Singles & U.S. Ice Dance Final

US Sectional Singles Figure Skating – Pacific Coast Sectional Singles Final

Women's NCAA Basketball – Shamrock Classic: Notre Dame vs. Cal

Women's Rugby World Cup – Finals

Young Rock, Season 3, New Episode (NBC) Nov. 13

Caillou: The Silver Knight, 2022 (Peacock Original)*

Grand Prix Figure Skating – England – Skate England – Free Dance*

Grand Prix Figure Skating – England – Skate England – Women's Free*

ISU Short Track World Cup Short Track Cup: Stavanger – Day 3*

Nitro Rallycross – Phoenix – Heats / Semis / Final

PGA TOUR Cadence Bank Houston Open – Final Round

PGA TOUR Champions – Charles Schwab Cup Championship – Final Round

Premiership Rugby – Saracens vs. Northampton Saints*

Premiership Rugby – Wasps vs. Harlequins*

Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)

Sunday Night Football – Chargers vs. 49ers

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)*

The Turning Point, Documentary Series (MSNBC)

US Sectional Singles Figure Skating – Pacific Coast Sectional Singles Final Nov. 14

Celebrity Game Face, Season 3 (E!)

Chasing Gold: Paris 2024 (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dryer, Season 4, New Episode (Litton)

Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo) Nov. 15

Black Widow Murders, Season 1 (Oxygen)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Once Upon a Time in Londongrad, Season 1*

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo) prevnext

Nov. 16 - Nov. 20 Nov. 16

Acoso, Season 1

Below Deck Adventure, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Brea, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

Suffragette, 2015

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo) Nov. 17

Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

DP World Tour Championship – Round 1

Dragons: The Nine Realms, Season 4

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Grand Prix Figure Skating – Grand Prix Japan – Pairs Short*

Leopard Skin, Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)*

LPGA CME Group Tour Championship – Round 1

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

PGA TOUR – The RSM Classic – Round 1

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo) Nov. 18

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

DP World Tour Championship – Round 2

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Grand Prix Figure Skating – Grand Prix Japan – Women's Short, Rhythm Dance, Men's Short**

ISU Short Track World Cup Short Track Cup: Heerenveen – Day 1*

Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

LPGA CME Group Tour Championship – Round 2

Nope, 2022* 4K UHD

PGA TOUR – The RSM Classic – Round 2

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Winter House, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo) Nov. 19

Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

DP World Tour Championship – Round 3

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Grand Prix Figure Skating – Grand Prix Japan – Free Dance, Men's Free, Women's Free

ISU Short Track World Cup Short Track Cup: Heerenveen – Day 2*

Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

LPGA CME Group Tour Championship – Round 3

Messi, 2014

PGA TOUR – The RSM Classic – Round 3

Young Rock, Season 3, New Episode (NBC) Nov. 20

Booksmart, 2019

DP World Tour Championship – Final Round

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Qatar vs. Ecuador

ISU Short Track World Cup Short Track Cup: Heerenveen – Day 3*

Notre Dame Football vs. Boston College

PGA TOUR – The RSM Classic – Final Round

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)

Sunday Night Football – Bengals vs. Steelers

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)*

The Turning Point, Documentary Series (MSNBC) prevnext

Nov. 21 - Nov. 25 Nov. 21

Celebrity Beef with Joe Mchale, Season 1 (E!)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dryer, Season 4, New Episode (Litton)

El Final Del Paraíso, Season 1

Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – England vs. Iran

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Senegal vs. Netherlands

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – United States of America vs. Europe

Love Without Borders, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Madres: Amore Y Vida, Seasons 1-4

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Pulsaciones, Season 1

Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Snake in the Grass, Season 1 (USA)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo) Nov. 22

911 Crisis Center, Season 2 (Oxygen)

Below Deck, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Demark vs. Tunisia

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – France vs. Australia

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Mexico vs. Polland

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo) Nov. 23

Below Deck Adventure, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dryer, Season 4, New Episode (Litton)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Belgium vs. Canada

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Germany vs. Japan

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Morocco vs. Croatia

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Spain vs. Costa Rica

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)* 4K UHD

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo) Nov. 24

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Brazil vs. Serbia

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Portugal vs. Ghana

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Switzerland vs. Cameroon

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Uruguay vs. South Korea

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022, NBC

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

National Dog Show 2022, NBC

Thanksgiving Night NFL Game – Patriots vs. Vikings Nov. 25

Croods: Family Tree, Season 5

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – England vs. United States of America

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Europe vs. Iran

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Netherlands vs. Ecuador

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Qatar vs. Senegal

Grand Prix Figure Skating – Finland 2022 – Men's Short*

Grand Prix Figure Skating – Finland 2022 – Pairs Short*

Grand Prix Figure Skating – Finland 2022 – Women's Short*

Premiership Rugby – Harlequins vs. Gloucester Rugby*

Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons vs. Exeter Chiefs* prevnext