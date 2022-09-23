Everything Coming to Peacock in October 2022
October is almost here, and Peacock is ready to hit the ground running with a fresh slate of content coming to the streaming library. As the NBCUniversal streamer continues to make the final additions from its September 2022 list, it is already looking ahead to the new month, Peacock already releasing its full list of incoming titles for October 2022.
Peacock viewers can expect plenty of treats next month. In addition to fan-favorite titles like The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Apollo 13, and Back to the Future arriving on the first on the month, Peacock's streaming library will be stocked to the brim with new and returning original series. Most exciting, and arriving just in time for the Halloween season, will be Halloween Ends, the third and final installment that will mark the epic conclusion to director David Gordon Green's slasher trilogy. October will also see the return of One of Us Is Lying, Peacock's hit young adult series which will debut its second season, and the premiere of the , star-studded new limited series A Friend of the Family, featuring Jake Lacy, Anna Paquin, Colin Hanks, and Mckenna Grace.
While Peacock allows fans to stream select titles for free, its expanding content catalog may have you considering signing up for a subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $4.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything headed to Peacock in October. 2022 (an asterisk denotes a title exclusive to Peacock).
Oct. 1
The 40-Year-Old Virgin, 2005*
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, 2012
Air Force One, 1997*
Apollo 13, 1995
Arachnophobia, 1990
Back to the Future, 1985*
Back to the Future II, 1989*
Back to the Future III, 1990*
The Best Man, 1999*
Blippi Celebrates Dia De Los Muertos, 2022
Blippi's Special Delivery, 2022
Blippi's Spooky Spell Halloween, 2022
Bombshell, 2019*
The Bourne Ultimatum, 2007
The Bourne Legacy, 2012
Child's Play 2, 1990*
Child's Play 3, 1991*
Bride of Chucky, 1998*
Seed of Chucky, 2004*
Curse of Chucky, 2013*
Cult of Chucky, 2017*
Casper's Haunted Christmas, 2000
Cesar Chavez, 2014*
The Chronicles of Riddick, 2004
Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant, 2009
Clown, 2016*
The Constant Gardener, 2005
Curve, 2015
Dante's Peak, 1997
Dead Silence, 2007*
Definitely, Maybe, 2008*
Delirium, 2018
The Devil Wears Prada, 2006
Duplicity, 2009
E.T., The Extra-Terrestrial, 1982*
Fantastic Four, 2015
Galaxy Quest, 1999*
Gallowwalkers, 2012*
Ghost Rider, 2007*
The Godfather, 1972
The Godfather Part II, 1974
The Godfather Part III, 1990
Hall Pass, 2011*
The Hills Have Eyes 2, 2007
Hitman, 2007
How to Train Your Dragon, 2014*
Insidious, 2010*
Insidious: Chapter 3, 2015*
Jumanji, 1995*
Knock Knock, 2015*
Krampus, 2015*
Last Witch Hunter, 2015*
Leatherface, 2017*
Leprechaun, 1993*
Leprechaun II, 1994*
Leprechaun III, 1995*
Leprechaun IV: Lost in Space, 1997*
Leprechaun V: In the Hood, 2000*
Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood, 2003*
Leprechaun Origins, 2014*
Minions, 2015*
Mockingbird, 2013
Monster High: New Ghoul at School, 2010
Monster High: 13 Wishes, 2013
Monster High: Freaky Fusion, 2014
Monster High: Scaremester Collection, 2014
Monster High: Boo York, Book York, 2015
Monster High: Haunted, 2015
My Soul to Take, 2010
National Lampoon's Animal House, 1978
The Natural, 1984*
A Perfect Getaway, 2009
Pitch Black, 2000
The Return, 2006
The River Wild, 1994
Rookie of the Year, 1993*
Saw, 2004*
Seven, 1995*
South Paw, 2015*
Spy, 2015
Stephanie, 2018
Taken, 2008
Taken 2, 2012
Taken 3, 2015
The Tale of Despereaux, 2008*
Tremors, 1990*
Tremors 2: Aftershocks, 1996
Tremors 3: Back to Perfection, 2001
Tremors 4: The Legend Begins, 2004
Tremors 5: Bloodlines, 2015
Tremors 6: A Cold Day in Hell, 2018
Unfriended: Dark Web, 2018*
Van Helsing, 2004*
The Veil, 2016
The Visit, 2015*
The Wedding Singer, 1998
X-Men: First Class, 2011
Zombieland, 2009*
Breeders' Cup Challenge Series 2022 – Champagne Stakes
Capital One College Bowl, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
DP World Tour – Alfred Dunhill Links Championship – Round 3
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
IMSA MOTUL Petit Le Mans
LPGA Tour – Volunteers of America Classic – Round 3
Nitro Rallycross at Minneapolis – Qualifying / Battle Brackets
PGA TOUR – Sanderson Farms Championship – Round 3
Premier League – Arsenal v. Tottenham
Premier League – Bournemouth v. Brentford*
Premier League – Crystal Place v. Chelsea*
Premier League – Fulham v. Newcastle*
Premier League – Liverpool v. Brighton*
Premier League – Southampton v. Everton*
Premier League – West Ham v. Wolves
Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Worcester Warriors*
Premiership Rugby – London Irish vs. Bath Rugby*
Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks vs. Exeter Chiefs*
Premiership Rugby – Saracens vs. Leicester Tigers*
Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)
Oct. 2 - Oct. 5
Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Buffy The Vampire Slayer, 1992
DP World Tour – Alfred Dunhill Links Championship – Final Round
Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dryer, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*
Halloween In Hollywood, 2022 (NBC)
Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
IMSA MOTUL Petit Le Mans
LPGA Tour – Volunteers of America Classic – Final Round
Nitro Rallycross at Minneapolis – Heats / Semis / Final
One Team: The Power of Sports, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
PGA TOUR – Sanderson Farms Championship – Final Round
Premier League – Leeds Untied v. Aston Villa
Premier League – Man City v. Man United*
Premiership Rugby – Harlequins vs. Northampton Saints*
Sunday Night Football – Chiefs vs. Buccaneers
Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)*
Wild Child, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
Chateau DIY, Season 8*
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episodes (Telemundo)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Model America, Limited Series, New Episode (MSNBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
Premier League – Leicester City v. Nottingham Forest*
¿Qué Dicen los Famosos?, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Shift, Season 1
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
Real Girlfriends in Paris, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Abominable, Season 1
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Brea, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
Prince Andrew: Banished, Limited Series (Peacock Original)*
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Velshi: Banned Book Club, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Young Rock, Season 1
The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Oct. 6 - Oct. 10
2022 IRONMAN World Championship – Kona (Women)
A Friend of the Family, Limited Series, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)*
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
PGA TOUR – Shriners Children's Open – Round 1
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Vampire Academy, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)*
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 3, Episode 2 (Peacock Original)*
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
Meet the Press Reports, Season 5, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
PGA TOUR Champions – Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS – Round 1
PGA TOUR – Shriners Children's Open – Round 2
Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears vs. Exeter Chiefs
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
2022 IRONMAN World Championship – Kona (Men)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Capital One College Bowl, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – Charlotte
Notre Dame Football vs. BYU
PGA TOUR Champions – Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS – Round 2
PGA TOUR – Shriners Children's Open – Round 3
Premier League – Bournemouth v. Leicester City*
Premier League – Brighton v. Tottenham
Premier League – Chelsea v. Wolves*
Premier League – Man City v. Southampton*
Premier League – Newcastle v. Brentford
Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby vs. Gloucester Rugby
Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers vs. Sale Sharks
Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors vs. Harlequins
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
WWE Extreme Rules*
WWE Extreme Rules (Spanish)*
2022 Chicago Marathon
Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dryer, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*
Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
One Team: The Power of Sports, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Paris-Tours Cycling
PGA TOUR Champions – Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS – Final Round
PGA TOUR – Shriners Children's Open – Final Round
Premier League – Arenal v. Liverpool
Premier League – Crystal Place v. Leeds United
Premier League – Everton v. Man United
Premier League – Westham v. Fulham*
Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons vs. Saracens*
Premiership Rugby – Wasps vs. Northampton Saints*
Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)
Sunday Night Football – Bengals vs. Ravens
Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)*
Wild Child, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episodes (Telemundo)
La Fan, Season 1
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Model America, Limited Series, New Episode (MSNBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. Aston Villa
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Oct. 11 - Oct. 15
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Mastermind of Murder, Season 1 & 2 (Oxygen)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Real Girlfriends in Paris, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
I Love You, You Hate Me, Limited Series (Peacock Original)*
La Brea, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
PGA TOUR – The ZOZO Championship – Round 1
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
A Friend of the Family, Limited Series, Episode 4, (Peacock Original)*
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
For a Good Time, 2012
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Mathis Family Matters, Season 1 (E!)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
PGA TOUR – The ZOZO Championship – Round 2
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
ScreenShare, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Vampire Academy, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)*
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Halloween Ends, 2022*
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
Meet the Press Reports, Season 5, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
Notre Dame Hockey vs. Northern Michigan*
PGA TOUR – The ZOZO Championship – Round 3
Premier League – Brentford v. Brighton
Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks vs. London Irish
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Winter House, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Caillou: The Bravest Wolf Boy, 2022 (Peacock Original)*
Capital One College Bowl, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Don't Breathe, 2016*
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – Las Vegas
Notre Dame Football vs. Stanford
PGA TOUR – The ZOZO Championship – Final Round
Premier League – PL Mornings – Fan Fest
Premier League – Fulham v. Bournemouth*
Premier League – Leicester City v. Crystal Place
Premier League – Wolves v. Nottingham Forest
Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs vs. Wasps*
Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Bristol Bears*
Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints vs. Newcastle Falcons*
Premiership Rugby – Saracens vs. Bath Rugby*
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Oct. 16 - Oct. 20
Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dryer, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*
Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Notre Dame Hockey vs. Northern Michigan*
One Team: The Power of Sports, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Premier League – Aston Villa v. Chelsea*
Premier League – Leeds United v. Arsenal*
Premier League – Liverpool v. Man City
Premier League – Man United v. Newcastle
Premier League – PL Mornings – Fan Fest
Premier League – Southampton v. West Ham*
Premiership Rugby – Harlequins vs. Leicester Tigers*
Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)
Sunday Night Football – Cowboys vs. Eagles
Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)*
Wild Child, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
Chasing Gold: Paris 2022, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
Premier League – Brighton v. Nottingham
Premier League – Crystal Place v. Wolves*
Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Real Girlfriends in Paris, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Brea, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Los Relojes Del Diablo, Season 1
LPGA Tour – BMW Ladies Championship – Round 1
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
Premier League – Bournemouth v. Southampton*
Premier League – Brentford v. Chelsea
Premier League – Liverpool v. West Ham*
Premier League – Man United v. Tottenham*
Premier League – Newcastle v. Everton*
The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks, 2022 (Peacock Original)*
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Velshi: Banned Book Club, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
A Friend of the Family, Limited Series, Episode 5, (Peacock Original)*
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
LPGA Tour – BMW Ladies Championship – Round 2
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
One of Us is Lying, Season 2, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)*
PGA TOUR – THE CJ CUP in South Carolina – Round 1
Premier League – Fulham v. Aston Villa
Premier League – Leicester City v. Leeds United*
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Vampire Academy, Season 1, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)*
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Oct. 21 - Oct. 25
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
LPGA Tour – BMW Ladies Championship – Round 3
Meet the Press Reports, Season 5, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
Notre Dame Hockey vs. West Michigan*
PGA TOUR – THE CJ CUP in South Carolina – Round 2
Premiership Rugby – London Irish vs. Gloucester Rugby*
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Skate America – Pairs Short
Skate America – Men's Short
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Winter House, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Capital One College Bowl, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Notre Dame Football vs. UNLV
PGA TOUR – Champions Dominion Energy Classic – Round 1
PGA TOUR – THE CJ CUP in South Carolina – Round 3
Premier League – Everton v. Crystal Palace
Premier League – Man City v. Brighton*
Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. Liverpool
Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby vs. Northampton Saints*
Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears vs. Worcester Warriors*
Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs vs. Saracens*
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Skate America – Rhythm Dance
Skate America – Women's Short
Skate America – Pairs Free
Skate America – Men's Free
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2022*
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 (Spanish)*
Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dryer, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*
Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
LPGA Tour – BMW Ladies Championship – Final Round
One Team: The Power of Sports, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
PGA TOUR – THE CJ CUP in South Carolina – Final Round
PGA TOUR – Champions Dominion Energy Classic – Round 2
PGA TOUR – Champions Dominion Energy Classic – Final Round
Premier League – Aston Villa v. Brentford*
Premier League – Chelsea v. Man United
Premier League – Leeds United v. Fulham
Premier League – Tottenham v. Newcastle
Premier League – Southampton v. Arsenal*
Premier League – Wolves v. Leicester City
Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers vs. Wasps*
Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks vs. Harlequins*
Skate America – Free Dance
Skate America – Women's Free
Sunday Night Football – Steelers vs. Dolphins
Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)*
Wild Child, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Life in the Fast Lane, Season 1 (USA)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Mid-Century, 2022*
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
Premier League – West Ham v. Bournemouth
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
Once Upon a Time in Londongrad, 2022
Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Real Girlfriends in Paris, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Oct. 26 - Oct. 31
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Cruzando Limites, Season 2
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Brea, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
Parientas A La Fuerza, Season 1
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
A Friend of the Family, Limited Series, Episode 6, (Peacock Original)*
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
PGA TOUR – Butterfield Bermuda Championship – Round 1
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
ScreenShare, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Vampire Academy, Season 1, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)*
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
Notre Dame Hockey vs. Michigan State*
Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Exeter Chiefs*
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Short Track – World Cup Short Track: Montreal: Day 1
Skate Canada – Men's Short*
Skate Canada – Pairs Short*
Skate Canada – Rhythm Dance*
Skate Canada – Women's Short*
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Winter House, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Capital One College Bowl, Season 2, New Episodes (NBC)
Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – Martinsville
Nitro Rallycross – Los Angeles – Qualifying / Battle Brackets
Notre Dame Hockey vs. Michigan State*
PGA TOUR – Butterfield Bermuda Championship – Round 3
Premier League – Bournemouth v. Tottenham*
Premier League – Brentford v. Wolves*
Premier League – Brighton v. Chelsea
Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Southampton
Premier League – Fulham v. Everton
Premier League – Leicester City v. Man City
Premier League – Newcastle v. Aston Villa
Premiership Rugby – Harlequins vs. London Irish*
Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints vs. Bristol Bears*
Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors vs. Bath Rugby*
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Short Track – World Cup Short Track: Montreal: Day 2
Skate Canada – Free Dance*
Skate Canada – Men's Free*
Skate Canada – Pairs Free*
Skate Canada – Women's Free*
Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Brian and Charles, 2022*
The Carmichael Show, Season 1-3
Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dryer, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*
Jurassic World, 2015*
Nitro Rallycross – Los Angeles – Heats / Semis / Final*
One Team: The Power of Sports, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
PGA TOUR – Butterfield Bermuda Championship – Final Round
Premier League – Arsenal v. Nottingham Foreset
Premier League – Liverpool v. Leeds United
Premier League – Man United v. West Ham
Premiership Rugby – Saracens vs. Sale Sharks*
Premiership Rugby – Wasps vs. Newcastle Falcons*
Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)
Short Track – World Cup Short Track: Montreal: Day 2
Sunday Night Football – Packers vs. Bills
Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)*
Wild Child, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
Silvana Sin Lana, Season 1
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)