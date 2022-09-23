Everything Coming to Peacock in October 2022

October is almost here, and Peacock is ready to hit the ground running with a fresh slate of content coming to the streaming library. As the NBCUniversal streamer continues to make the final additions from its September 2022 list, it is already looking ahead to the new month, Peacock already releasing its full list of incoming titles for October 2022. Peacock viewers can expect plenty of treats next month. In addition to fan-favorite titles like The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Apollo 13, and Back to the Future arriving on the first on the month, Peacock's streaming library will be stocked to the brim with new and returning original series. Most exciting, and arriving just in time for the Halloween season, will be Halloween Ends, the third and final installment that will mark the epic conclusion to director David Gordon Green's slasher trilogy. October will also see the return of One of Us Is Lying, Peacock's hit young adult series which will debut its second season, and the premiere of the , star-studded new limited series A Friend of the Family, featuring Jake Lacy, Anna Paquin, Colin Hanks, and Mckenna Grace. While Peacock allows fans to stream select titles for free, its expanding content catalog may have you considering signing up for a subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $4.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything headed to Peacock in October. 2022 (an asterisk denotes a title exclusive to Peacock).

Oct. 1 Oct. 1

The 40-Year-Old Virgin, 2005*

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, 2012

Air Force One, 1997*

Apollo 13, 1995

Arachnophobia, 1990

Back to the Future, 1985*

Back to the Future II, 1989*

Back to the Future III, 1990*

The Best Man, 1999*

Blippi Celebrates Dia De Los Muertos, 2022

Blippi's Special Delivery, 2022

Blippi's Spooky Spell Halloween, 2022

Bombshell, 2019*

The Bourne Ultimatum, 2007

The Bourne Legacy, 2012

Child's Play 2, 1990*

Child's Play 3, 1991*

Bride of Chucky, 1998*

Seed of Chucky, 2004*

Curse of Chucky, 2013*

Cult of Chucky, 2017*

Casper's Haunted Christmas, 2000

Cesar Chavez, 2014*

The Chronicles of Riddick, 2004

Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant, 2009

Clown, 2016*

The Constant Gardener, 2005

Curve, 2015

Dante's Peak, 1997

Dead Silence, 2007*

Definitely, Maybe, 2008*

Delirium, 2018

The Devil Wears Prada, 2006

Duplicity, 2009

E.T., The Extra-Terrestrial, 1982*

Fantastic Four, 2015

Galaxy Quest, 1999*

Gallowwalkers, 2012*

Ghost Rider, 2007*

The Godfather, 1972

The Godfather Part II, 1974

The Godfather Part III, 1990

Hall Pass, 2011*

The Hills Have Eyes 2, 2007

Hitman, 2007

How to Train Your Dragon, 2014*

Insidious, 2010*

Insidious: Chapter 3, 2015*

Jumanji, 1995*

Knock Knock, 2015*

Krampus, 2015*

Last Witch Hunter, 2015*

Leatherface, 2017*

Leprechaun, 1993*

Leprechaun II, 1994*

Leprechaun III, 1995*

Leprechaun IV: Lost in Space, 1997*

Leprechaun V: In the Hood, 2000*

Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood, 2003*

Leprechaun Origins, 2014*

Minions, 2015*

Mockingbird, 2013

Monster High: New Ghoul at School, 2010

Monster High: 13 Wishes, 2013

Monster High: Freaky Fusion, 2014

Monster High: Scaremester Collection, 2014

Monster High: Boo York, Book York, 2015

Monster High: Haunted, 2015

My Soul to Take, 2010

National Lampoon's Animal House, 1978

The Natural, 1984*

A Perfect Getaway, 2009

Pitch Black, 2000

The Return, 2006

The River Wild, 1994

Rookie of the Year, 1993*

Saw, 2004*

Seven, 1995*

South Paw, 2015*

Spy, 2015

Stephanie, 2018

Taken, 2008

Taken 2, 2012

Taken 3, 2015

The Tale of Despereaux, 2008*

Tremors, 1990*

Tremors 2: Aftershocks, 1996

Tremors 3: Back to Perfection, 2001

Tremors 4: The Legend Begins, 2004

Tremors 5: Bloodlines, 2015

Tremors 6: A Cold Day in Hell, 2018

Unfriended: Dark Web, 2018*

Van Helsing, 2004*

The Veil, 2016

The Visit, 2015*

The Wedding Singer, 1998

X-Men: First Class, 2011

Zombieland, 2009*

Breeders' Cup Challenge Series 2022 – Champagne Stakes

Capital One College Bowl, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

DP World Tour – Alfred Dunhill Links Championship – Round 3

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

IMSA MOTUL Petit Le Mans

LPGA Tour – Volunteers of America Classic – Round 3

Nitro Rallycross at Minneapolis – Qualifying / Battle Brackets

PGA TOUR – Sanderson Farms Championship – Round 3

Premier League – Arsenal v. Tottenham

Premier League – Bournemouth v. Brentford*

Premier League – Crystal Place v. Chelsea*

Premier League – Fulham v. Newcastle*

Premier League – Liverpool v. Brighton*

Premier League – Southampton v. Everton*

Premier League – West Ham v. Wolves

Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Worcester Warriors*

Premiership Rugby – London Irish vs. Bath Rugby*

Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks vs. Exeter Chiefs*

Premiership Rugby – Saracens vs. Leicester Tigers*

Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC) prevnext

Oct. 2 - Oct. 5 Oct. 2

Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Buffy The Vampire Slayer, 1992

DP World Tour – Alfred Dunhill Links Championship – Final Round

Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dryer, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

Halloween In Hollywood, 2022 (NBC)

Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

IMSA MOTUL Petit Le Mans

LPGA Tour – Volunteers of America Classic – Final Round

Nitro Rallycross at Minneapolis – Heats / Semis / Final

One Team: The Power of Sports, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

PGA TOUR – Sanderson Farms Championship – Final Round

Premier League – Leeds Untied v. Aston Villa

Premier League – Man City v. Man United*

Premiership Rugby – Harlequins vs. Northampton Saints*

Sunday Night Football – Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)*

Wild Child, Season 3, New Episode (NBC) Oct. 3

Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Chateau DIY, Season 8*

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episodes (Telemundo)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Model America, Limited Series, New Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

Premier League – Leicester City v. Nottingham Forest*

¿Qué Dicen los Famosos?, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Shift, Season 1

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo) Oct. 4

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

Real Girlfriends in Paris, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo) Oct. 5

Abominable, Season 1

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Brea, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

Prince Andrew: Banished, Limited Series (Peacock Original)*

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Velshi: Banned Book Club, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Young Rock, Season 1

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo) prevnext

Oct. 6 - Oct. 10 Oct. 6

2022 IRONMAN World Championship – Kona (Women)

A Friend of the Family, Limited Series, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)*

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

PGA TOUR – Shriners Children's Open – Round 1

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Vampire Academy, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo) Oct. 7

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 3, Episode 2 (Peacock Original)*

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

Meet the Press Reports, Season 5, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

PGA TOUR Champions – Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS – Round 1

PGA TOUR – Shriners Children's Open – Round 2

Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears vs. Exeter Chiefs

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo) Oct. 8

2022 IRONMAN World Championship – Kona (Men)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Capital One College Bowl, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – Charlotte

Notre Dame Football vs. BYU

PGA TOUR Champions – Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS – Round 2

PGA TOUR – Shriners Children's Open – Round 3

Premier League – Bournemouth v. Leicester City*

Premier League – Brighton v. Tottenham

Premier League – Chelsea v. Wolves*

Premier League – Man City v. Southampton*

Premier League – Newcastle v. Brentford

Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby vs. Gloucester Rugby

Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers vs. Sale Sharks

Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors vs. Harlequins

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

WWE Extreme Rules*

WWE Extreme Rules (Spanish)* Oct. 9

2022 Chicago Marathon

Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dryer, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

One Team: The Power of Sports, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Paris-Tours Cycling

PGA TOUR Champions – Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS – Final Round

PGA TOUR – Shriners Children's Open – Final Round

Premier League – Arenal v. Liverpool

Premier League – Crystal Place v. Leeds United

Premier League – Everton v. Man United

Premier League – Westham v. Fulham*

Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons vs. Saracens*

Premiership Rugby – Wasps vs. Northampton Saints*

Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)

Sunday Night Football – Bengals vs. Ravens

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)*

Wild Child, Season 3, New Episode (NBC) Oct. 10

Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episodes (Telemundo)

La Fan, Season 1

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Model America, Limited Series, New Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. Aston Villa

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo) prevnext

Oct. 11 - Oct. 15 Oct. 11

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Mastermind of Murder, Season 1 & 2 (Oxygen)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Real Girlfriends in Paris, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo) Oct. 12

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

I Love You, You Hate Me, Limited Series (Peacock Original)*

La Brea, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

PGA TOUR – The ZOZO Championship – Round 1

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo) Oct. 13

A Friend of the Family, Limited Series, Episode 4, (Peacock Original)*

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

For a Good Time, 2012

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Mathis Family Matters, Season 1 (E!)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

PGA TOUR – The ZOZO Championship – Round 2

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

ScreenShare, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Vampire Academy, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo) Oct. 14

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Halloween Ends, 2022*

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

Meet the Press Reports, Season 5, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

Notre Dame Hockey vs. Northern Michigan*

PGA TOUR – The ZOZO Championship – Round 3

Premier League – Brentford v. Brighton

Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks vs. London Irish

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Winter House, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo) Oct. 15

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Caillou: The Bravest Wolf Boy, 2022 (Peacock Original)*

Capital One College Bowl, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Don't Breathe, 2016*

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – Las Vegas

Notre Dame Football vs. Stanford

PGA TOUR – The ZOZO Championship – Final Round

Premier League – PL Mornings – Fan Fest

Premier League – Fulham v. Bournemouth*

Premier League – Leicester City v. Crystal Place

Premier League – Wolves v. Nottingham Forest

Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs vs. Wasps*

Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Bristol Bears*

Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints vs. Newcastle Falcons*

Premiership Rugby – Saracens vs. Bath Rugby*

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC) prevnext

Oct. 16 - Oct. 20 Oct. 16

Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dryer, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Notre Dame Hockey vs. Northern Michigan*

One Team: The Power of Sports, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Premier League – Aston Villa v. Chelsea*

Premier League – Leeds United v. Arsenal*

Premier League – Liverpool v. Man City

Premier League – Man United v. Newcastle

Premier League – PL Mornings – Fan Fest

Premier League – Southampton v. West Ham*

Premiership Rugby – Harlequins vs. Leicester Tigers*

Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)

Sunday Night Football – Cowboys vs. Eagles

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)*

Wild Child, Season 3, New Episode (NBC) Oct. 17

Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Chasing Gold: Paris 2022, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo) Oct. 18

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

Premier League – Brighton v. Nottingham

Premier League – Crystal Place v. Wolves*

Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Real Girlfriends in Paris, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo) Oct. 19

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Brea, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Los Relojes Del Diablo, Season 1

LPGA Tour – BMW Ladies Championship – Round 1

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

Premier League – Bournemouth v. Southampton*

Premier League – Brentford v. Chelsea

Premier League – Liverpool v. West Ham*

Premier League – Man United v. Tottenham*

Premier League – Newcastle v. Everton*

The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks, 2022 (Peacock Original)*

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Velshi: Banned Book Club, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo) Oct. 20

A Friend of the Family, Limited Series, Episode 5, (Peacock Original)*

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

LPGA Tour – BMW Ladies Championship – Round 2

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

One of Us is Lying, Season 2, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)*

PGA TOUR – THE CJ CUP in South Carolina – Round 1

Premier League – Fulham v. Aston Villa

Premier League – Leicester City v. Leeds United*

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Vampire Academy, Season 1, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo) prevnext

Oct. 21 - Oct. 25 Oct. 21

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

LPGA Tour – BMW Ladies Championship – Round 3

Meet the Press Reports, Season 5, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

Notre Dame Hockey vs. West Michigan*

PGA TOUR – THE CJ CUP in South Carolina – Round 2

Premiership Rugby – London Irish vs. Gloucester Rugby*

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Skate America – Pairs Short

Skate America – Men's Short

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Winter House, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo) Oct. 22

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Capital One College Bowl, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Notre Dame Football vs. UNLV

PGA TOUR – Champions Dominion Energy Classic – Round 1

PGA TOUR – THE CJ CUP in South Carolina – Round 3

Premier League – Everton v. Crystal Palace

Premier League – Man City v. Brighton*

Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. Liverpool

Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby vs. Northampton Saints*

Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears vs. Worcester Warriors*

Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs vs. Saracens*

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Skate America – Rhythm Dance

Skate America – Women's Short

Skate America – Pairs Free

Skate America – Men's Free

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2022*

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 (Spanish)* Oct. 23

Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dryer, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

LPGA Tour – BMW Ladies Championship – Final Round

One Team: The Power of Sports, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

PGA TOUR – THE CJ CUP in South Carolina – Final Round

PGA TOUR – Champions Dominion Energy Classic – Round 2

PGA TOUR – Champions Dominion Energy Classic – Final Round

Premier League – Aston Villa v. Brentford*

Premier League – Chelsea v. Man United

Premier League – Leeds United v. Fulham

Premier League – Tottenham v. Newcastle

Premier League – Southampton v. Arsenal*

Premier League – Wolves v. Leicester City

Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers vs. Wasps*

Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks vs. Harlequins*

Skate America – Free Dance

Skate America – Women's Free

Sunday Night Football – Steelers vs. Dolphins

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)*

Wild Child, Season 3, New Episode (NBC) Oct. 24

Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Life in the Fast Lane, Season 1 (USA)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Mid-Century, 2022*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

Premier League – West Ham v. Bournemouth

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo) Oct. 25

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

Once Upon a Time in Londongrad, 2022

Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Real Girlfriends in Paris, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo) prevnext