Everything Coming to Peacock in May 2021

April is almost over, and Peacock is gearing up for the start of May with a host of new titles coming to its streaming library. The NBCUniversal streaming service, which marked its one-year anniversary in mid-April, has unveiled its full list of May 2021 releases, with the new slate of titles promising to provide plenty of entertainment.

Next month, viewers will be treated to a mix of series and movies, including a few Peacock originals. On May 6, the original series Girls5eva, a musical comedy documenting the reunion a 90's girl group, debuts. The Peacock originals Intergalactic and comedy special Carmen Christopher: Street Special are also set for May debuts. Viewers will also be treated to dozens of other titles, like American Ninja Warrior Women's Championship, several WWE titles, and Telemundo's Café Con Aroma.

While Peacock allows fans to stream select titles for free, its expanding content catalogue may have you considering signing up for a subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $4.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything headed to Peacock in April 2021 (an asterisk denotes a title exclusive to Peacock).