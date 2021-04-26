Everything Coming to Peacock in May 2021
April is almost over, and Peacock is gearing up for the start of May with a host of new titles coming to its streaming library. The NBCUniversal streaming service, which marked its one-year anniversary in mid-April, has unveiled its full list of May 2021 releases, with the new slate of titles promising to provide plenty of entertainment.
Next month, viewers will be treated to a mix of series and movies, including a few Peacock originals. On May 6, the original series Girls5eva, a musical comedy documenting the reunion a 90's girl group, debuts. The Peacock originals Intergalactic and comedy special Carmen Christopher: Street Special are also set for May debuts. Viewers will also be treated to dozens of other titles, like American Ninja Warrior Women's Championship, several WWE titles, and Telemundo's Café Con Aroma.
While Peacock allows fans to stream select titles for free, its expanding content catalogue may have you considering signing up for a subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $4.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything headed to Peacock in April 2021 (an asterisk denotes a title exclusive to Peacock).
Weekly, Daily, and Ongoing Peacock Originals
Peacock Original Daily Series
Brother From Another – Weekdays, 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. ET
Zerlina – Weekdays, 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. ET
The Mehdi Hasan Show – Weekdays, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. ET
Peacock Original Weekly Series
The Amber Ruffin Show – New episodes drop every Friday at 6 p.m. ET
Live Sports & Events
May 1 – Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game
May 8 – Walker Cup Golf begins
May 9 – USATF Golden Games
May 16 – WWE PPV: WrestleMania Backlash
May 17 – Miss Universo (Telemundo)
May 24 – Billboard Music Awards (NBC)
Series and movies coming in April
May 1
Along Came Polly, 2004*
Alpha Dog, 2007*
An American Tail, 1986*
An American Tail: Fievel Goes West, 1991*
The Bourne Identity, 2002*
The Bourne Supremacy, 2004*
The Bourne Ultimatum, 2007*
Boy Erased, 2018*
Casino, 1995*
Catwoman, 2004*
Crank, 2006*
Crank 2 High Voltage, 2009*
Dazed and Confused, 1993*
EDTV, 1999*
Elizabeth, 1998*
Elizabeth: The Golden Age, 2007*
Evan Almighty, 2007*
Green Lantern (2011), 2011*
Half Baked, 1998*
Hellboy, 2019*
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012*
The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, 2014*
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, 2013*
Kick-Ass 2, 2013
King Kong (’05), 2005*
Leap Year, 2010*
Lord of War, 2005*
Miami Vice (’06), 2006*
Mystery Men, 1999*
National Lampoon’s European Vacation, 1985*
National Lampoon’s Vacation, 1983*
October Sky, 1999*
Parenthood, 1989*
Public Enemies, 2009*
Tales from the Hood, 1995*
Top Five, 2014*
Vegas Vacation, 1997*
Waterworld, 1995*
White House Down, 2013*
The Wood, 1999
The World’s End, 2013
May 2
WWE Untold: Two Dudes with Attitudes
May 3
300, 2007*
May 6
Girls5eva, season 1 (Peacock Original)*
May 9
WWE Chronicle: Damien Priest
May 10
American Ninja Warrior Women’s Championship (NBC)
May 11
The Best of WWE: WrestleMania Rematches
May 13
Intergalactic (Peacock Original)*
May 14
Dateline Collection: Courtroom Drama
May 16
American Dreamz, 2006*
The Chronicles of Riddick, 2004*
WWE Icons: Rob Van Dam
May 17
WWE Wrestling Challenge
May 18
Best of WWE: Rob Van Dam
May 20
Carmen Christopher: Street Special (Peacock Original Comedy Special)*
Def Comedy Jam, season 7
May 23:
Best of WWE: Andre the Giant
May 26
Café Con Aroma (Telemundo)
May 27
Madagascar: A Little Wild, season 3 (Peacock Exclusive)*