Everything Coming to Peacock in June 2021
The temperatures are rising, and so are the number of titles in Peacock’s streaming library. With May now nearing its end, the NBCUniversal streaming service, which marked its one-year anniversary in mid-April, prepping for a fresh list of content next month, Peacock officially releasing the full list of June 2021 titles this week.
While the streamer already boasts a content catalogue with some pretty big names – including The Office, the One Chicago franchise, and the Harry Potter films, among many others – Peacock is bringing even more heavy hitters in June. In fact, in June the streamer will be adding new seasons of everything from American Ninja Warrior to America's Got Talent and even Real Housewives of Potomac. Peacock will also be launching a few original series like We Are Lady Parts and Vanderpump Dogs as well as drop Peacock Exclusives including TrollsTopia Season 3.
While Peacock allows fans to stream select titles for free, its expanding content catalog may have you considering signing up for a subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $4.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything headed to Peacock in April 2021 (an asterisk denotes a title exclusive to Peacock).
Weekly, Daily, and Ongoing Peacock Originals
Peacock Original Daily Series
Brother From Another – Weekdays, 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. ET
Zerlina – Weekdays, 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. ET
The Mehdi Hasan Show – Weekdays, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. ET
Peacock Original Weekly Series
The Amber Ruffin Show – New episodes drop every Friday at 6 p.m. ET
Live Sports & Events
May 30 – June 13: French Open Tennis
June 3 – 6: US Women's Open Golf
June 4: Premier Lacrosse League season
begins
June 17 – 20: US Open Golf Tournament
June 20: WWE Hell in a Cell
Series and movies coming in April
June 1
Akeelah and the Bee, 2006*
American Beauty, 1999
The Ant Bully, 2006*
Beauty Shop, 2005
The Birdcage, 1996
Blue Crush 2, 2011*
Blue Steak, 1999
The Bone Collector, 1999*
Brokeback Mountain, 2006*
Bruce Almighty, 2003*
Career Opportunities, 1991
The Change-Up, 2011*
Conan The Barbarian, 1982
Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat, 2003*
Dumb and Dumber To, 2014
Far From Heaven, 2002
Fast Five, 2011*
Ghostbusters, 1984*
Ghostbusters II, 1989*
Hitch, 2005*
Hollywoodland, 2006*
The Hurt Locker, 2009*
Jurassic Park, 1993*
Jurassic Park III, 2001*
Killing Escobar, 2021*
Little Fockers, 2010*
Jurassic Park: The Lost World, 1997*
Love & Mercy, 2015*
The Matrix Reloaded, 2003*
The Matrix Revolutions, 2003*
The Matrix, 1999*
Meet the Fockers, 2004*
Meet the Parents, 2000*
Milk, 2008*
Nanny McPhee, 2006*
Nanny McPhee Returns, 2010*
National Lampoon's Animal House, 1978*
Neighbors, 2014
Patriot Games, 1992
Peter Pan, 2003*
Phantasm II, 1988*
Pitch Black, 2000*
Rebellion! Stonewall!, 2019
Religulous, 2008*
Snakes on a Plane, 2006*
Spy Game, 2001
The Thing (’11), 2011*
Wild Card, 2015*
American Ninja Warrior, Season 13 (NBC)
Small Fortune, Season 1 (NBC)
Drag Heals, Season 1
Escape to the Chateau DIY, Season 4-5
Mariposa de Barrio, Season 1
Pride, Season 1
Transcendent, Season 1-2
June 2
America's Got Talent, Season 16 (NBC)
WWE's 50 Greatest Tag Teams, Episode 1
June 3
We Are Lady Parts, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*
WWE Miz & Mrs., Season 2
June 4
Making It, Season 3 (NBC)
June 6
WWE The Day Of: The Mysterio’s Make History
June 7
Magical Girl Friendship Squad, Season 1
Wild Life, Season 1
Devil May Care, Season 1
Hell Den, Season 2
The Pole, Season 1
The summoner, Season 1
June 9
Vanderpump Dogs, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*
WWE's 50 Greatest Tag-Teams, Episode 2
June 10
TrollsTopia, Season 3 (Peacock Exclusive)
June 11
Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 5
June 13
WWE Untold: The Nexus
June 16
Paddington, 2014*
Tower Heist, 2011*
WWE's 50 Greatest Tag-Teams, Episode 3
June 17
Intelligence, Season 2 (Peacock Original)*
June 20
WWE The Ultimate Show: Ultimate Hell in a Cell
June 21
Dateline Collection: Twisted Motives
Superstars (WWE), 8 New Episodes
June 23
Capitol One College Bowl, Season 1 (NBC)
Challenge the Champ, Season 1
Olympic Dreamers, Season 1
WWE's 50 Greatest Tag-Teams, Episode 4
June 27
Making WWE: Building The Spectacle
June 30
WWE's 50 Greatest Tag-Teams, Episode 5