Everything Coming to Peacock in June 2021

The temperatures are rising, and so are the number of titles in Peacock’s streaming library. With May now nearing its end, the NBCUniversal streaming service, which marked its one-year anniversary in mid-April, prepping for a fresh list of content next month, Peacock officially releasing the full list of June 2021 titles this week.

While the streamer already boasts a content catalogue with some pretty big names – including The Office, the One Chicago franchise, and the Harry Potter films, among many others – Peacock is bringing even more heavy hitters in June. In fact, in June the streamer will be adding new seasons of everything from American Ninja Warrior to America's Got Talent and even Real Housewives of Potomac. Peacock will also be launching a few original series like We Are Lady Parts and Vanderpump Dogs as well as drop Peacock Exclusives including TrollsTopia Season 3.

While Peacock allows fans to stream select titles for free, its expanding content catalog may have you considering signing up for a subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $4.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything headed to Peacock in April 2021 (an asterisk denotes a title exclusive to Peacock).