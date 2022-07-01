Everything Coming to Paramount+ in July 2022

Summer is proving to be a busy time for Paramount+. After launching in the U.K and Ireland in late June, and after finishing rolling out the final titles from its June 2022 content list, the streaming service is preparing to treat subscribers in the U.S. to a new roster of titles in July 2022.

Paramount+'s July 2022 content lists includes more than just a few bingeable titles that will likely be the talk of social media, including the soon-to-premiere series SkyMed, an all-new medical drama that sees nurses and pilots performing dangerous rescue missions in Northern Canada. SkyMed will not be the only July premiere, though, with the new young adult comedy Honor Society also slated to debut. Meanwhile, Paramount+'s globe-trotting action-adventure drama Blood & Treasure will return for its second season this month. On the movie front, the streamer will drop two all-new documentaries: The Only and The Day The Music Died: American Pie.

Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform can sign up for a Paramount+ subscription by clicking here. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers – the Essential Plan and the Premium Plan. Costing $4.99 per month, the Essential Plan is an ad-based plan. The ad-free plan, the Premium Plan, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in July 2022.