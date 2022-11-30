Everything Coming to Paramount+ in December 2022

As November comes to an end, Paramount+ has unveiled its slate of new programming for December 2022. With chilly winter weather arriving and people across the country preparing to spend more time indoors, Paramount+ is making sure they have plenty of picks for their next streaming binge thanks to a long list of titles arriving in December 2022.

On the list of returning titles is The Game, returning for its second season, PAW Patrol Season 7, RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13 and RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked 12, and new episodes of Paramount+'s animated series Big Nate. December will also be marked by plenty of new premieres, including the series premieres of Sampled and The Check Up with Dr. David Agus, and, perhaps most-anticipated, the series debut of 1923, the Yellowstone prequel series and 1883 sequel series. Also joining the lineup will be Top Gun: Maverick, Snow Day, A League of Their Own, Coyote Ugly, and many others. Paramount+ will also continue to be a go-to resource for live sports streaming.

Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform can sign up for a Paramount+ subscription by clicking here. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers – the Essential Plan and the Premium Plan. Costing $4.99 per month, the Essential Plan is an ad-based plan. The ad-free plan, the Premium Plan, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in December 2022.