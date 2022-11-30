Everything Coming to Paramount+ in December 2022
As November comes to an end, Paramount+ has unveiled its slate of new programming for December 2022. With chilly winter weather arriving and people across the country preparing to spend more time indoors, Paramount+ is making sure they have plenty of picks for their next streaming binge thanks to a long list of titles arriving in December 2022.
On the list of returning titles is The Game, returning for its second season, PAW Patrol Season 7, RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13 and RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked 12, and new episodes of Paramount+'s animated series Big Nate. December will also be marked by plenty of new premieres, including the series premieres of Sampled and The Check Up with Dr. David Agus, and, perhaps most-anticipated, the series debut of 1923, the Yellowstone prequel series and 1883 sequel series. Also joining the lineup will be Top Gun: Maverick, Snow Day, A League of Their Own, Coyote Ugly, and many others. Paramount+ will also continue to be a go-to resource for live sports streaming.
Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform can sign up for a Paramount+ subscription by clicking here. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers – the Essential Plan and the Premium Plan. Costing $4.99 per month, the Essential Plan is an ad-based plan. The ad-free plan, the Premium Plan, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in December 2022.
Dec. 1
A League Of Their Own
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
All Dogs Go To Heaven 2
Are We There Yet?
Capture the Flag
Clear and Present Danger
Cloverfield
Coyote Ugly
Dead Again
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Doubt
Eight Men Out
Election
Elizabethtown
Footloose
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Friday The 13th
Guys and Dolls
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
Halloween VI: The Curse Of Michael Myers
Head of State
Heist
If Beale Street Could Talk
In the Line of Fire
Jane Eyre
Just Wright
Kinky Boots
Little Women
Malcolm X
Mary Shelley's Frankenstein
Mission: Impossible III
Moonstruck
Muppets from Space
Muriel's Wedding
My Left Foot
Ordinary People
Pet Sematary (1989)
Regarding Henry
Rosemary's Baby
Rudy
Saturday Night Fever
Scrooge
Sherlock Gnomes
Shutter Island
Sleepless In Seattle
Small Soldiers
Southside with You
Terminator Genisys
The Breakfast Club
The Cave
The Color of Money
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
The Forbidden Kingdom
The Honeymooners
The Hurt Locker
The Legend Of Bagger Vance
The Muppets Take Manhattan
The Peacemaker
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Wiz
Thief
True Grit
Uncle Buck
What's Love Got to Do with It
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
Wild Things
Witness
Wuthering Heights
Young Guns
Young Sherlock Holmes
Dec. 3 - Dec. 7
Dec. 3
Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire
Robbie the Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe
The Story of Santa Claus
Dec. 4
Fit for Christmas
Dec. 5
Celeste and Jesse Forever
Dec. 7
Mob Wives (Seasons 1-6)
PAW Patrol (Season 7)
Dec. 11 - Dec. 18
Dec. 11
Must Love Christmas
National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years
Dec. 12
Dangerous Game: The Legacy Murders
Dog
Dec. 14
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team (Season 15)
Everybody Loves Raymond (Seasons 1 – 9)
RuPaul's Drag Race (Season 13)
RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked (Season 12)
True Life Crime Season 1
Dec. 16
Metallica Presents: Helping Hands Concert
Dec. 18
When Christmas Was Young
Dec. 20 - Dec. 31
Dec. 20
Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!
Dec. 21
Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) (Season 3)
The Andy Griffith Show (Seasons 1 – 8)
Dec. 23
The 24th Annual A Home for the Holidays at the Grove
Dec. 24
Detroit
Dec. 27
Django Unchained
Dec. 28
Gunsmoke (Seasons 1 – 14)
The 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors
The Gift: Kindness Goes Viral with Steve Hartman
Dec. 31
New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash
Sports: Dec. 3 - Dec.
Dec. 3
NCAA Men's Basketball – Oklahoma @ Villanova
SEC Championship – Georgia vs. LSU
Dec. 4
NFL ON CBS Week 13 Doubleheader (check local listings)
Barclays Women's Super League – Reading vs. Tottenham
Dec. 10
College Football on CBS – Army vs. Navy
Dec. 11
NFL ON CBS Week 14 (check local listings)
Major League Fishing's General Tire Heavy Hitters Special
Barclays Women's Super League – Manchester City vs. Manchester United
Barclays Women's Super League – Aston Villa vs. Arsenal
Dec. 15
Scottish Premiership – Rangers vs. Hibernian
Sports: Dec. 17 - Dec. 31
Dec. 17
NCAA Men's Basketball – Gonzaga vs. Alabama
CBS Sports Classic – North Carolina vs. Ohio State
CBS Sports Classic – UCLA vs. Kentucky
Dec. 18
NFL ON CBS Week 15 Doubleheader (check local listings)
Dec. 24
NFL ON CBS Week 16 (check local listings)
Musial Awards
Dec. 25
NFL Slimetime
We Need to Talk
Holiday Rodeo Event
Rogue Invitational
NFL ON CBS Christmas Day – Denver Broncos @ LA Rams
Dec. 30
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Dec. 31
NCAA Men's Basketball – Louisville @ Kentucky, Oklahoma State @ Kansas, San Diego State @ UNLV