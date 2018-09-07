Summer is nearing its end, and Netflix is preparing for the cooler months of fall by adding a number of new titles to its streaming library.

As the days begin to shorten and cool, the temptation to stay inside on the weekends for a binge watch grows more and more tempting, and streaming giant Netflix is giving subscribers plenty of reasons to ignore their responsibilities. With additions like season 2 of Atypical and new mystery film The Most Assassinated Woman in the World, along with a few additions for younger viewers, there are more than enough excuses to spend your weekend huddled on the couch.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend.

Atypical: Season 2

Popular Netflix original series Atypical is returning to the streaming giant on Friday, Sept. 7, with its sophomore season.



The series follows Sam Gardner, an 18-year-old from Connecticut with autism, and his family after he sets out on a journey of self-discovery, romance, and independence, putting himself as well as those around him on a life-changing path.



While season 1 saw Sam announce that he wishes to start dating, season 2 will see him preparing for life after graduation, while Elsa and Doug face the aftermath of their marriage crisis and Casey attempts to adjust to her new school.

Cable Girls: Season 3

Netflix’s Spanish-language period drama Cable Girls is returning for season 3.



Called Las Chicas del Cable in Spain, the series is set at the first national telephone company in Madrid, where dozens of women attempt to get a job that is a symbol of progress, just before the financial crisis in 1929. Season 3 will see Lidia fighting passionately for her family following a tragedy, Carlota finding her voice, Ángeles going undercover, and Marga revealing a knack for accounting.



All eight episodes of season 3 will be available for streaming beginning on Friday.

City of Joy

Netflix is taking subscribers into the walls of a center for women in the war-torn Congo in its new documentary City of Joy.



The documentary, by Madeline Gavin, tells the story of the City of Joy, a community built around women who have survived horrific violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The film follows the beginnings of the center, built in 2011, and the women who have come there to heal and regain a sense of self and empowerment.



City of Joy will be available for streaming on Friday.

Click

Adam Sandler-starring film Click will be added to the Netflix library of streaming titles on Friday.



The 2006 fantasy comedy-drama film tells the story of Michael Newman, a workaholic who finds time for his family after he meets an eccentric inventor who gives him a universal remote that controls time, allowing him skip the boring parts. However, things become complicated when the remote begins to control his life and overrule his choices.

First and Last

Netflix is giving subscribers the chance to get an intimate look at two of the most important days in an inmate’s lives: their first and their last.



First and Last, Netflix’s newest original true crime series, follows filmmakers as they go inside Georgia’s Gwinnett County Jail to capture the two days that define an inmate’s experience, their first and their last, giving viewers an intimate look into the two moments that serve as an inmates most important.

Marvel’s Iron Fist: Season 2

Coming to the streaming platform on Friday, Sept. 7, season 2 of Marvel’s Iron Fist picks up after the events of season 1, which saw the defeat of the hand. In its sophomore season, Chinatown will be left vulnerable as a result of the hand’s defeat, leading to various turf wars and Danny fighting to protect the streets of New York.

Next Gen

Netflix’s new animated series will hit the streaming giant on Friday.



Next Gen, directed by Kevin R. Adams and Joe Ksander, tells the story of an unlikely friendship between top-secret robot and a lonely girl, whose friendship catapults their lives into a thrilling adventure as they take on bullies, evil robots, and even a scheming madman.

Sierra Burgess Is A Loser

Coming fresh on the heels of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, Netflix is adding another teen rom-com to its streaming library, proving that it is dedicated to reviving the dying genre.



Starring Stranger Things‘ Shannon Purser (Barb is still lost in the Upside Down), Sierra Burgess Is a Loser follows high schooler Sierra Burgess, who finds herself in caught up in a case of mistaken identity. In the midst of the Catfish-type scheme, Sierra, who has been unfairly labeled a loser, teams up with a more popular girl in an attempt to win over her crush.

Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 2

Adding another one to the library for the kids, season 2 of Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters will be available for streaming on Friday.



The animated series, produced by Hasbro Studios and based on the characters from 1970s action figure Stretch Armstrong, follows three friends who mutate into superheroes and fight crime all while attempting to balance their normal high school lives. Season 2 of the series will see the Flex Fighters being wrongly accused for the attack on Rook Tower, forcing them to protect their city as wanted men.

The Most Assassinated Woman in the World

On Friday, Netflix film The Most Assassinated Woman in the World will transport viewers back into 1930s Paris.



The film, set in Paris in the ’30s, follows Grand Guignol Theatre’s leading lady Paula Maxa, who is famous for her gory death scenes at the theater. However, a series of murders potentially inspired by the Grand Guignol Theatre’s gory plays forces Paula to contend with a mysterious stalker and ghosts from her past as a journalist investigates the crimes.