Fall is officially here, and while temperatures in some parts of the country are refusing to drop just yet, Netflix is preparing for the chilly weather that’s sure to come. Beginning on Friday, the streaming giant will add a total of nine new titles to its streaming library, giving subscribers plenty of new options for their next binge.

Among the titles set to be added is a new addition to the How to Train Your Dragon franchise, making a perfect viewing choice for the little ones, and the highly-anticipated premiere of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan’s The Politician.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

‘Bard of Blood’

Years after a disastrous job in Balochistan, a former Indian spy will confront his past when he returns to lead an unsanctioned hostage-rescue mission.



Bard of Blood, a new Netflix original series set for release on Friday, Sept. 27, follows Kabir Anand, who is settling into his new life as a Shakespeare professor in the remote mountains of Panchgani when he receives a call from the PMO that thrusts him back into the very world he had been trying to forget. Racing against time to save both his country and his long lost loved, he must confront his ghosts, avenge his mentor, and face his deadliest enemies back in Balochista.



Based on the book by Bilal Siddiqui, Bard of Blood is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and stars Emraan Hashmi, Kirti Kulhari, Vineet Kumar Singh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Amyra Dastur, and Sobhita Dhulipala.

‘Dragons: Rescue Riders’

DreamWorks Animation Television and Netflix are partnering up for the newest addition to the streaming giants slate of content for children.



Dragons: Rescue Riders, the latest addition to the How to Train Your Dragon franchise, follows twins Dak and Leyla, who were raised by dragons and now spend their days along with their five best friend dragons rescuing other dragons and helping the people in their adopted town of Huttsgalor.



The animated series will be available for streaming on Friday.

‘In the Shadow of the Moon’

Boyd Holbrook, Michael C. Hall, and Cleopatra Coleman star in Netflix’s newest thriller film, In the Shadow of the Moon.



Set in Philadelphia, the “genre-blending psychological thriller” follows Philadelphia police officer Thomas Lockhart who, in 1988, begins tracking a serial killer who mysteriously resurfaces every nine years. After finally catching up with the murder suspect, a young woman, she dies, only to mysteriously return in 1997 and continue her slayings. Locke’s obsession with finding the truth threatens to destroy his career, his family, and possibly his sanity.



Directed by Jim Mickle, In the Shadow of the Moon is set to be added to the streaming library on Friday.

‘The Politician’

Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan’s star-studded Netflix Original Series The Politician is finally debuting on Friday.



The series, which Netflix greenlit as a two season straight-to-series order back in February of 2018, follows the political aspirations of wealthy high school student Payton Hobart, who has known since the age of seven that he will one ady be President of the United States. Enrolled at Saint Sebastian High School, Payton will have to navigate the political landscape, get elected Student Body President, secure a spot at Harvard, and stay on his singular path to success to secure his dream.



Along with starring Ben Platt in the lead role, The Politician also stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange, Zoey Deutch, Laura Dreyfuss and several more. Guest stars include Bette Midler and Judith Light.

‘Skylines’

Netflix is adding another original series from Germany to its slate come Friday.



From director Maren Ade, who wrote and produced Oscar nominee Toni Erdmann, contemporary drama Skylines is set in Frankfurt, Germany and follows a young and gifted hip-hop producer who finds himself in thrust into the world of organized crime after he signs with Skyline Records, a record label that becomes the center of a deadly drug business.



The series stars Anna Herrmann as Lily, Peri Baumeister as Sara, Sahin Eryilmaz as Semir, Edin Hasanovic as Jinn, Murathan Muslu as Kalifa, Richy Müller as Raimund, Lisa Maria Potthoff as Celine, Erdal Yildiz as Ardan, Dustin Schanz as Manuel, Slavko Popadic as Dejan, Zejhun Demirov as Pezo, Carlo Ljubek as Miro, Sascha Nathan as Hocki, and Carol Schuler as Zilan.

What Else Is Being Added This Weekend?

The titles above aren’t the only ones set to be added this weekend. Netflix, which has been rolling out dozens of titles this month, is slated to add an additional four titles, four of which are originals, to its streaming library this weekend. Making the new round of content even more exciting is the fact that they are being added without the loss of any other titles!



Avail. 9/27/19:

El marginal: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Locked Up: Season 4

Sturgill Simpson Presents Sound & Fury – NETFLIX ANIME

Vis a vis: Season 4 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

What Was Added This Past Week?

Unable to find a title above that interests you? No problem! Throughout the week, Netflix rolled out 10 other TV series, movies, and original, meaning that there’s a little something for just about everyone.



Avail. 9/23/19:

Team Kaylie – NETFLIX FAMILY



Avail. 9/24/19:

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself – NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Avail. 9/25/19:

Abstract: The Art of Design: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Birders – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

El recluso – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Furie

Glitch: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Avail. 9/26/19:

Explained: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Grandmaster