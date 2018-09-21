Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend

Netflix is kicking off fall with a handful of new additions to keep subscribers bundled up inside as the temperatures begin to drop and the leaves begin to fall.

Saturday marks the start of fall, bringing with it the famed Pumpkin Spice Latter, jack-o’-lanterns, and perfect bingeing weather. Streaming giant Netflix is welcoming in the new season by prepping their streaming library for the cooler months filled with binge watches by adding several new TV series, movies, and Netflix originals.

Keep scrolling to see everything being added to the Netflix library this weekend.

Battlefish

Netflix is taking subscribers to the waters off the Oregon coast, where a group of fishermen pursue the lucrative albacore tuna over the course of the competitive fishing season.



Battlefish, a Netflix original series, will swim its way into the streaming giant’s library on Friday, Sept. 21.

DRAGON PILOT: Hisone & Masotan

Netflix is flying back into the world of anime with the Friday debut of DRAGON PILOT: Hisone & Masotan.



The series follows Self-Defense Force rookie Hisone Amakasu, who is stationed at the Air Self-Defense Force’s Gifu Base. After joining the Air Self-Defence Force in an attempt to maintain a certain distance from people, Hisone finds herself being chosen by a dragon to be his pilot.

Hilda

Netflix is inviting users to join Hilda as she travels from the wilderness full of elves and giants to the bustling city of Trolberg.



The animated Netflix original, based on the Author Luke Pearson comic of the same name and set to be available for streaming on Friday, follows the adventures of the blue-haired Hilda and her Deerfox Twig as they make the move from a rural area to a big city that is packed with new friends and mysterious creatures.

Maniac: Limited Series

Emma Stone and Jonah Hill starring new Netflix original limited series Maniac is set to debut at the streaming service on Friday, Sept. 21.



The highly-anticipated series follows Owen and Annie, two strangers who find their lives intertwined when they become caught up in a pharmaceutical trial. As the two, both suffering from their own personal issues, attempt to find healing through the trial, they manage to find each other each time their minds are transported to different worlds.

Nappily Ever After

Nappily Ever After, an adaptation of the bestselling first installment from Trisha R. Thomas’ eight-book series, is making its way to Netflix’s streaming library this Friday.



The series follows Violet Jones, who chooses to let it all go when her perfectionist life (she has the perfect job, the perfect relationship, and the perfect hair) suddenly starts to fall apart. Believing she has nothing else to lose, Violet makes the decision to shave all of her hair off.

Quincy

Netflix is tracing the career of legendary music producer Quincy Jones in the new original series Quincy.



The documentary, co-wrote and co-directed by Jones’ daughter, Rashida Jones, sees friends, family and several important people from Jones’ past discussing the prolific musician and spans every decade of his life, documenting his career successes, personal struggles, and everything in between.



Quincy will be available for streaming on Friday.

The Good Cop

Josh Groban and Tony Danza are headed to Netflix on Friday.



The Good Cop, a Netflix original based on the Israeli comedy of the same name, follows Tony “TJ” Caruso Jr., pathologically honest detective who attempts to keep an eye on his crooked but kindhearted dad, retired NYPD officer Tony Sr. Their new living situation, and their opposing personalities, cause their lives to become tangled in a heartwarmingly humorous story.

The Walking Dead: Season 8

Fans of AMC’s post-apocalyptic zombie drama The Walking Dead can catch up on all eight seasons of the series before the season eight premiere.



The eighth season of the series proved to be a game changer for the band of survivors, as their run-in with Negan and his Saviors reached a crux and the various communities were forced to work together in an effort to end Negan’s reign.



The Walking Dead season eight will be available for streaming beginning on Sunday, Sept. 23.