September may be winding down to a close, but the new additions to Netflix‘s streaming library aren’t slowing down anytime soon. After several weeks of jam-packed weekends, the streaming giant is continuing the trend by stocking eight more titles in its library beginning on Friday. The additions join a number of others made this month, with even more set to come!

This weekend, the streamer is giving subscribers a little taste of everything, with the titles set to be added sprawling across multiple genres, including comedy, police procedurals, and even a brand new documentary.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

Between Two Ferns: The Movie

Zach Galifianakis is taking his celebrity talk show on the road in the debut of the Scott Aukerman-directed Netflix comedy film Between Two Ferns: The Movie.



Starring Galifianakis as himself, the film follows Zach, who after having dreamed of becoming a star, becomes a viral laughing stock when Will Ferrell discovers his public access TV show and uploads it to Funny or Die. Now Zach and his crew are taking a road trip to complete a series of high-profile celebrity interviews, complete with awkward questions and zero self-awareness, and restore his reputation.



The film guest stars a number of A-listers as themselves, including Will Ferrell, Benedict Cumberbatch, Brie Larson, Jon Hamm, and David Letterman. It will be available for streaming on Friday, Sept. 20.

Criminal

Netflix is focusing on the intense mental conflict between detective and suspect in its new original police procedural.



Criminal, set to be added to the streaming library on Friday, is a 12-episode series set exclusively within the confines of police interrogation rooms. Split across four countries – France, Spain, Germany and the UK – the series tells 12 different unique stories.



Directed by Jim Field Smith (UK), Frederic Mermoud (France), Oliver Hirschbiegel (Germany), Mariano Barroso (Spain), Criminal features a large cast, including Katherine Kelly, Lee Ingleby, Nicholas Pinnock, Mark Stanley, Rochenda Sandall, Shubham Saraf (UK), Margot Bancilhon, Laurent Lucas, Stéphane Jobert, Anne Azoulay, Mhamed Arezki (France), Eva Meckbach, Sylvester Groth, Florence Kasumba, Christian Kuchenbuch and Jonathan Berlin (Germany), and Emma Suárez, Álvaro Cervantes. Jorge Bosch, José Ángel Egido, Nuria Mencía, Daniel Chamorro, María Morales, Javi Coll and Milo Taboada (Spain).

Disenchantment: Part 2

The Simpsons and Futurama creator Matt Groening brings a humorous approach to the medieval fantasy setting the second season of animated Netflix original series, Disenchantment.



The series, which first debuted on the streaming giant in August of 2018 and was renewed through Season 4 in October of that year, follows the misadventures of Bean, a hard-drinking princess, her feisty elf companion Elfo, and Luci, a personal demon, in the crumbling, magical, medieval kingdom of Dreamland.



Season 2 will see high-spirited Princess Bean walking through hell to save a friend, leaning about a mystical destiny set for her, and helping to restore her father’s kingdom.

Fastest Car: Season 2

Netflix is pitting supercars against sleepers in the second installment of its original series Fastest Car, its first original series focused on car culture.



Originally debuting on the streamer in April of 2018, the series features three home-built sleepers, or cars with high performance masked by a mundane appearance, pitted against a single supercar.



Season 1 featured the Dodge Viper, Ferrari 488, Porsche GT3, McLaren MC4-12, Ford GT, Lamborghini Huracan, and pair of Aventadors. On the roster for the sleepers are a pair of GM G-bodies (a Chevy Monte Carlo and Oldsmobile Cutlass), a 1927 Dodge pickup, a third-generation Mitsubishi Mirage, a first-gen Chevy S10, a second-gen GMC Sonoma, a ’64-’66 Chevy pickup, a square-body Chevy pickup, a Ford Pinto, and a turbocharged Honda Odyssey minivan.



It is unclear what cars will be featured in Season 2.

Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates

Netfllix is exploring the mind of celebrated tech visionary, business leader, and philanthropist Bill Gates in its newest original documentary.



From Academy Award-winning director Davis Guggenheim, Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates, a three-part documentary, is an “in-depth and unfiltered” series that offers unprecedented access to Gates as he pursues unique solutions to some of the world’s most complex problems with the same level of optimism, curiosity, and fervor that inspired his original vision for Microsoft.



The documentary, set to be available for streaming on Friday, features interviews with Bill and Melinda Gates as well as their friends, family, and partners in philanthropy and business.

What Else Is Being Added This Weekend?

The above titles aren’t the only ones making their way to the streaming giant this weekend. Beginning on Friday, three more beloved titles will be available for streaming, joining the list of titles made available throughout the week.



Avail. 9/20/19:

Daddy Issues

Las del hockey — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Avail. 9/21/19:

Sarah’s Key



Unfortunately, the new slate of titles set to be added to the streaming library this weekend means that some titles have to go. Thankfully, this weekend will only see the loss of a single title. On Friday, Sept. 20, Carol will be making its departure from Netflix.

What Was Added This Week?

This weekend’s additions will join a slew of other titles that made their way to the streaming library throughout the week, meaning that subscribers have plenty of options for their next binge watch!



Avail. 9/17/19:

Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives

The Last Kids on Earth — NETFLIX FAMILY



Avail. 9/18/19:

Come and Find Me



Avail. 9/19/19:

Océans