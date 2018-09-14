Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend

Netflix is bulking up its streaming library with the addition of several new titles available to stream this weekend.

Netflix subscribers scrolling through the streaming giant’s library this weekend will see a handful of new titles to choose from. Among the newest additions is the second season of a popular true crime satire, a sing-along movie for the youngsters, and a number of TV series and movies that promise to fill the room with laughs and give viewers hours of entertainment.

Keep scrolling to see everything being added to Netflix this weekend.

American Vandal: Season 2

True crime satire is coming back to Netflix on Friday, Sept. 14, with the sophomore season of Netflix original series American Vandal.



Peter and Sam took on the case of a Southern California high school prank that left 27 faculty members’ cars vandalized with obscene images, and they are back in action and ready to tackle an entirely new satirical case in season two that will take them to a Washington high school.

Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs

Kids will want to grab their makeshift microphones for Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs, which will have them singing along and grooving with Katya, Lobo, Zoe, Drac, Cleo, and Frankie in a collection of music videos.



The animated Netflix original, the latest in the Super Monsters series, will be available for streaming on Friday.

The Land of Steady Habits

Feeling trapped in the stifling, wealthy enclave of Westport, Connecticut, Anders leaves his wife and quits his job in finance in a bid to find happiness again. His heartbreaking quest to reassemble the pieces of his fractured life finds him befriend a drug-addicted teen and sends him down his own path of recklessness, causing him to confront and question who he is as a father and as a person.



The Land of Steady Habits, a Netflix film, is set to be added to the streaming giant’s library on Friday.

The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part A

Piers and Caroline are headed to Portugal, Switzerland, Japan, and the United States in the first half of the second season of Netflix original series The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes.



Drawing similarities to other house enthusiast series, the streaming giant’s original sees architect Piers Taylor and actress and property enthusiast Caroline Quentin traveling the world to discover the most extraordinary homes across the globe. Season saw homes in Norway, Spain, New Zealand, and Nova Scotia, Canada open their doors and welcome the cameras in.



The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part A will be available for streaming on Friday.

Role Models

Netflix will bring the laughs with the 2008 comedy Role Models on Sunday, Sept. 16.



The film, starring Paul Rudd and Seann William Scott, follows Danny and Wheeler, who coast their way through their jobs and are ultimately forced to choose between jail time or community service after they trash a company truck. Their decision to do community service with the Sturdy Wings mentoring program finds hilariously them paired with kids and teenagers.

What Else Is Being Added This Weekend?

Netflix is not holding back with the new releases this weekend, rolling out a number of other titles beginning Friday.



Avail. 9/14/18:

Bleach

Boca Juniors Confidential

BoJack Horseman: Season 5

Car Masters: Rust to Riches

Ingobernable: Season 2

LAST HOPE

Norm Macdonald has a Show

The Angel

The Dragon Prince



Avail. 9/15/18:

Inside The Freemasons: Season 1



Avail. 9/16/18:

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

What’s Leaving

Unfortunately, the number of new additions comes with a price. This weekend, Netflix will be parting ways with a total of seven titles.



Leaving 9/14/18:

Disney’s Pete’s Dragon



Leaving 9/15/18:

A Star Is Born

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead

Bordertown



Leaving 9/16/18:

Are You Here

Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie

Moonrise Kingdom

What Was Added This Week

Although a number of titles are sadly saying their final goodbyes this weekend, Netflix rolled out a handful of other originals, TV series, and movies throughout the week to take their place.

Avail. 9/10/18:

Call the Midwife: Series 7



Avail. 9/11/18:

Daniel Sloss: Live Shows

The Resistance Banker



Avail. 9/12/18:

Blacklist: Season 5

Life

On My Skin