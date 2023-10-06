Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (Oct. 6)

Netflix is dipping into its October 2023 content list this weekend to bring subscribers even more new titles. After packing its library full with new additions to kick off October, the streamer this weekend will stock four additional titles – three Netflix original films and one Netflix original series – to help subscribers stay entertained as temperatures begin to drop. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'A Deadly Invitation' Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 6

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Eccentric millionaire Olivia sends her half sister Agatha, and a group of old acquaintances, a mysterious invitation for a weekend on her yacht, where they will discover the true motive behind this invitation: the celebration of... a murder? Caught off-guard by an unexpected death, and with the help of a rookie policeman, Agatha will try to figure out if this is merely an accident or an elaborate plan for revenge. Everyone is a suspect: Carlos (the ex husband), Cary (a fading actor), Sonia (the former friend), Doña Cristina (the housekeeper), Figue (the doctor), and even Naram (the yoga instructor)."

'Ballerina' Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 6

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "An exquisite revenge action thriller about a merciless ex-bodyguard Okju (Jun Jong-seo) who hunts down Choi (Kim Ji-hun), a man responsible for the death of her dear friend Minhee (Park Yu-rim)."

'Fair Play' Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 6

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "When a coveted promotion at a cutthroat financial firm arises, once supportive exchanges between lovers Emily (Phoebe Dynevor) and Luke (Alden Ehrenreich) begin to sour into something more sinister. As the power dynamics irrevocably shift in their relationship, the couple must face the true price of success and the unnerving limits of ambition. In her feature debut, writer-director Chloe Domont weaves a taut relationship thriller, staring down the destructive gender dynamics that pit partners against each other in a world that is transforming faster than the rules can keep up. Also starring Eddie Marsan, Rich Sommer, and Sebastian De Souza, Fair Play unravels the uncomfortable collision of empowerment and ego."

'Strong Girl Nam-soon' Premiere Date: Saturday, Sept. 7

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Gifted with superhuman strength, a young woman returns to Korea to find her birth family – only to be entangled in a drug case that could test her power."

What's leaving this weekend? Netflix subscribers can breathe a sigh of relief this weekend, as not titles will be departing. With October having only just begun, though, the streamer still has plenty of exits scheduled to take place before month's end. Leaving 10/14/23

Half & Half: Seasons 1-4

One on One: Seasons 1-5 Leaving 10/31/23

Cliffhanger

Collateral

Coming to America

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Girl, Interrupted

Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie

Into the Badlands: Seasons 1-3

LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE

Mile 22

No Strings Attached

Pride & Prejudice

Reservoir Dogs

Steel Magnolias

Tagged: Seasons 1-3

Terminator Genisys

The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther 2

The Thundermans: Seasons 1-2

Victorious: Seasons 1-2