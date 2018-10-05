The Netflix library is getting a little bigger with a number of new additions coming to the streaming platform this weekend.

The streaming giant is starting the month out strong, rolling out a number of new original series, TV shows, and movies over the course of the first weekend of October spanning a number of different genres.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The streaming platform is also offering up some festive titles, officially kicking off the month of Halloween. Along with some kid-friendly viewing options, like Super Monsters Save Halloween, Netflix is also promising scares for adults, with originals such as Malevolent.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend.

Empire Games

Netflix is taking subscribers back in time to revisit some of the most historical moments and achievements.



Empire Games, set to be made available for streaming on Friday, Oct. 5, is a docuseries featuring interviews with a number of scholars and re-enactments that bring to life the origins and achievements of the world’s greatest ancient empires.

Little Things: Season 2

Kavya and Dhruv are back in season 2 of popular web series-turned Netflix original series Little Things.



The series’ sophomore run will focus on Kavya and Dhruv’s relationship as it progresses amid conversations about their future and visits from family and friends.



Little Things‘ second season will be available for streaming on Friday.

Malevolent

Brother and sister team Angela and Jackson’s paranormal scam is about to turn far too real when Netflix film Malevolent is shelved in the Netflix library on Friday.



The film, starring Florence Pugh and Ben Lloyd-Hughes, follows two siblings who fake paranormal encounters for cash, preying on the grieving by pretending that Angela has the ability to contact the dead. However, when they are summoned to the home of Mrs. Green, an orphanage that was once the scene of a string of murders of young girls, things take an unexpected turn and become very, very real.

Super Monsters Save Halloween

The Super Monsters are not going to let anything get in the way of their Halloween party.



In the Netflix animated special perfect for the little ones, the Super Monsters will help get their neighbors in the spirit of Halloween with candy, costumes, and games, and also help a friend realize there is nothing to be afraid of.



Super Monsters Save Halloween will be available for streaming on Friday.

The Rise of Phoenixes

A new episode of Netflix original series The Rise of Phoenixes will be available on Friday.



In the newest episode, a respected court scholar will be forced to choose between avenging her family and staying true to the prince she loves when a secret from the past resurfaces.



The Rise of Phoenixes streams every Friday on Netflix.

YG Future Statregy Office

The youngest member of K-pop band BIGBANG, Seungri, attempts to lead a team of bumbling staff at YG’s Future Strategy Office in Netflix’s latest venture into mockumentary sitcoms.



YG Future Strategy Office will be available for streaming on Friday.

What Else Is Being Added This Weekend?

Along with the titles listed above, Netflix is making several more additions to its streaming library this weekend.



Avail. 10/5/18:

Big Mouth: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dancing Queen – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Élite – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Private Life – NETFLIX FILM

Super Monsters: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Avail. 10/6/18:

Little Things: Season 1

Latest Halloween-themed Additions

It is officially the month of October, and those hoping to tune into something that guarantees a scream are in luck. Throughout the month of October, streaming giant Netflix will be making a number of additions on the horror front, and they already got the festivities started this week.



10/1/18:

The Shining (1980)



10/3/18:

Truth or Dare (2017)



10/4/18:

Creeped Out — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“A modern-day Are You Afraid of the Dark meets Black Mirror kids anthology series that depicts creepy tales and ends with a lesson. The series is linked together by a masked ‘story collector’ called The Curious who appears in each episode.”



The Haunting of Molly Hartley (2008)