Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (October 29)

It’s Halloween weekend, and Netflix is making sure that there are more treats than tricks. As people don their best costumes for Halloween 2021, the streaming giant will be casting a spell on its content catalog, bringing the addition of seven new titles to the streaming library that will make for perfect post-trick-or-treating viewing options.

Up first in the round of fresh titles is Army of Thieves, the sequel to Zack Snyder’s zombie heist film Army of the Dead. Subscribers will also be treated to new episodes of the streamer’s latest reality TV title, Roaring Twenties, as well as the debut of the new romantic drama series The Time It Takes. Given that it is Halloween weekend, some may be looking for spookier viewing options, and Netflix has already answered the call with its Netflix and Chills streaming lineup, a go-to guide for those compiling their Halloween binge lists. You can view the spooky lineup by clicking here.

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month).

What was added this week?

Avail. 10/25/21:

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

Avail. 10/26/21:

Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3

Sex: Unzipped – NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 10/27/21:

Begin Again

Hypnotic – NETFLIX FILM

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 – NETFLIX FILM

Sintonia: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Wentworth: Season 8

Avail. 10/28/21:

Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES

The Motive – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

What’s leaving this weekend?

While Netflix typically strives to keep its outgoing titles few and far between, this weekend will see a mass exodus of titles from the streaming library as the streamer makes room for its list of upcoming November 2021 additions. This weekend, a total of 21 titles will be departing.

Leaving 10/30/21:

The 12th Man

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Leaving 10/31/21:

60 Days In: Season 5

Angels & Demons

Battle: Los Angeles

Beowulf

Billy on the Street: Seasons 1-5

Catch Me If You Can

The Da Vinci Code

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Forged in Fire: Season 6

The Heartbreak Kid

The Impossible

Inception

Legally Blonde

Mile 22

Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You

Reckoning: Limited Series

Snowden

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny

Yes Man

What else is being added this weekend?

Avail. 10/29/21:

Colin in Black & White – NETFLIX SERIES

“This drama series from Colin Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay explores Kaepernick’s high school years and the experiences that led him to become an activist.”

Dear Mother – NETFLIX FILM

“When Jean-Louis’ heart stops beating, he must confront his Oedipal issues – and ask his mother a delicate question – or he’ll be dead in three days.”

Mythomaniac: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

“As the truth about Lorenzo slowly comes to light, Elvira tries to reconcile with her family, who find escape and comfort in new tribes and romances.”

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go

“A younger Thomas the Tank Engine goes on adventures with all of his friends as they work on the island of Sodor.”

‘The Time It Takes’

Netflix has a new romantic drama series headed to the streaming library with The Time It Takes. Set to premiere on Friday, the romantic drama series follows Lina, who looks to start over and move house following the end of her relationship. As she attempts to forget about her first love, she looks for a new job and tries new things, spending one minute less thinking about the past and one minute more in the present. The series stars Nadia de Santiago and Álvaro Cervantes.

‘Roaring Twenties’

Netflix’s latest original reality TV series Roaring Twenties is heading back to the streamer on Friday with a fresh batch of episodes. Originally premiering last week, and growing Netflix’s existing reality catalogue, the series is a “coming-of-age story,” the series follows eight twenty-somethings in Austin, Texas as they set out to find success in life and love, all while learning to navigate the ‘new normal’ of 2020’s America.

‘Army of Thieves’

After months of anticipation, Netflix subscribers are being treated to the film Army of Thieves on Friday. A prequel to Zack Snyder’s zombie heist film Army of the Dead, which was a massive hit for the streamer, Army of Thieves is set during the beginning stages of the zombie outbreak and centers on Ludwig Dieter, a safecracker hired by a mysterious woman to assist in a heist of impossible-to-crack safes across Europe. The film stars Matthias Schweighöfer, Nathalie Emmanuel, Ruby O. Fee, Stuart Martin, Guz Khan, and Jonathan Cohen.