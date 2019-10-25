Netflix is heading into the final weekend of October with a bang and plenty of scares. Beginning on Friday, subscribers will be able to view a total of 13 new titles, a mix of TV series, movies, and an abundance of Netflix originals. The new additions will thankfully only come at the loss of a single title, Seasons 1-2 of The Carrie Diaries, which will disappear from the library on Friday, Oct. 25.

The new additions will join a host of other additions made throughout the month, including more than a dozen scream-worth flicks perfect for Halloween. You can see the full list of those titles by clicking here.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

‘Dolemite Is My Name’

Netflix is telling the true story of the making of Dolemite in its new film Dolemite Is My Name, which is set to be added to the streaming library on Friday, Oct. 25.

Directed by Craig Brewer, the biographical comedy tells the story of comedian Rudy Ray Moore, the “Godfather of Rap,” who became a star thanks to his 1970s blaxploitation character Dolemite. At the time struggling with reaching success, Dolemite became the character Moore was best-known for, taking on the persona in both his stand-up routine and a series of blaxploitation films.

Centered on Moore’s quest to make Dolemite, the film stars Eddie Murphy as the titular character, Wesley Snipes, Keegan-Michael Key, Snoop Dogg, Craig Robinson, and Rock.

‘The Kominsky Method: Season 2’

Michael Douglas’ Netflix series The Kominsky Method is returning for a second round on Friday, Oct. 25, serving up an eight-episode Season 2.

Created by Chuck Lorre, the Netflix original stars Douglas as Sandy Kominsky, an actor-turned-acting coach in Hollywood, and Arkin as Norman Newlander, Sandy’s agent. In Season 2, Sandy will meet and bond with his daughter’s new boyfriend while Norman reconnects with an old flame from his youth.

The series also stars Sarah Baker as Mindy, Sandy’s daughter, and Last Man Standing‘s Nancy Travis as Lisa, Sandy’s new student. Danny DeVito and Ann-Margret also have recurring roles.

‘Nailed It! Spain (Niquelao!)’

Netflix is serving up even more hilarious baking fails, this time from across the pond, on Friday!

A spinoff of the hit baking competition Nailed It!, Nailed It! Spain will see amateur bakers talented in catastrophe attempting to recreate stunning desserts, oftentimes with hilarious disasters. La Terremoto de Alcorcón hosts alongside chef Christian Escribá.

The spinoff is launching alongside Nailed It! France, both of which were announced in April and follow on the heels of Nailed It! Mexico, building on the success of the original series.

‘Prank Encounters’

Gaten Matarazzo is stepping out of the Upside Down and into the world of reality TV with his new Netflix original series Prank Encounters.

Headed to the streaming giant on Friday, the hidden camera sees the paths of two unsuspecting employees on their first day on the job cross as their one-day assignments turn into supernatural surprises.

Matarazzo, who stars on Stranger Things, hosts and executive produces alongside fellow executive producers Ben Silverman, Kevin Healey, and Rob Hyde. Anthony Gonzalez (Dance Moms, Undercover Boss) directs.

‘Rattlesnake’

A mother will be forced to do the unthinkable in Netflix’s newest crime drama mystery film.

From 1922 director Zak Hilditch, Rattlesnake stars Carmen Ejogo as Katrina, a single mother who must choose the impossible after a drive cross country with her daughter, Clara, sees them in a life or death situation. When her daughter is bitten by a rattlesnake, Katrina accepts the help of a mysterious woman who cures her, though she is asked to repay the deed: she must kill someone before sundown , before her daughter’s life is once again put in peril.

Set to be added to the streaming library on Friday, the film also stars Apollina Pratt as Clara, Theo Rossi (Sons of Anarchy, Marvel’s Luke Cage), and Emma Greenwell (Shameless, Love & Friendship, The Rock).

What Else Is Being Added This Weekend?

Ending the month strong, an additional eight titles will be added to the streamer this weekend.

Avail. 10/25/19:

A Tale of Love and Darkness

Assimilate

Brigada Costa del Sol – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Brotherhood – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Greenhouse Academy: Season 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Monzon – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nailed It! France (C’est du gâteau!) – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

It Takes a Lunatic – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

What Was Added This Week?

The new additions join eight other titles made earlier this week, giving subscribers plenty of options when it comes to picking their next binge.

Avail. 10/21/19:

Echo in the Canyon

Free Fire

Avail. 10/22/19:

Jenny Slate: Stage Fright – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 10/23/19:

Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dancing with the Birds – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy

Avail. 10/24/19:

Daybreak – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Revenge of Pontianak