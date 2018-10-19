With the cool days of October continuing to grow longer, Netflix is stocking the shelves of its streaming library this weekend with excuses to keep you curled inside with a blanket.

This weekend’s possible-binge watches are offering up plenty of titles for subscribers to add to their queue, including forays into love, bone-chilling screams for Halloween, life or death scenarios, and even a little superhero action. Among the additions is also the highly-anticipated second installment of Netflix original series Making a Murderer, the true crime documentary that captured the world’s attention in 2015.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend.

Accidentally in love

Netflix is kicking the weekend off with a love story for the ages.



In a new Netflix original series Accidentally in Love, a popular singer finds himself falling for an ordinary female student with a dual personality after he decides to go back to school, where he instantly becomes the center of attention.



Accidentally in Love will be available for streaming on Friday, Oct. 19.

Derren Brown: Sacrifice

Netflix is ready to twist some minds with the Derren Brown’s psychological experiment Derren Brown: Sacrifice.



The Netflix original follows British illusionist Derren Brown, who has been featured on several other Netflix specials, as he attempts to manipulate an ordinary person into taking a bullet for a stranger.



Netflix subscribers can become part of the experiment when the series is added to the streaming giant’s library on Friday.

Gnome Alone

A high school girl will find herself in a world of trouble and laughter in new Netflix film Gnome Alone.



The film, available for streaming in Friday, follows high schooler Chloe who discovers after moving into a new home that her house is under attack by “underground beasts.” Chloe, along with the help of the talking garden gnomes, are the only ones capable of saving the world.

Haunted

Netflix is taking subscribers into the world of real-life haunts in new original series Haunted.



The series gives a chilling glimpse into first-person accounts of those who have experienced “horrifying, peculiar, extraordinary supernatural events and other unexplained phenomenons that continue to haunt them,” events that are re-created through re-enactments.



Haunted, from the executive producers of The Purge and Lore, will be available for streaming on Friday.

Making a Murderer: Part 2

After capturing world-wide attention, Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey are continuing their fight for exoneration in Making a Murderer: Part 2.



The 10-episode second installment, set to be added to the streaming library on Friday, will follow Avery and Dassey, both of whom are serving life sentences for the 2005 murder of Theresa Halbach, as they venture into the post-conviction process and as their legal teams attempt to get their convictions overturned.

Marvel’s Daredevil: Season 3

Matt Murdock will rise out of the ashes in season three of popular Netflix original series Marvel’s Daredevil.



With two seasons already under its belt, season three will pick up following the events of season two, which saw Murdock and resurrected ex-girlfriend Elektra caught in the middle of an explosive blast and Murdock being revealed to be alive at what seems to be a convent. Now, with Wilson Fisk out of prison and back to corrupting Hell’s Kitchen, Murdock will have to reprise his superhero persona.



Season three of Marvel’s Daredevil will be available for streaming on Friday.

What Else Is Being Added This Weekend?

Netflix is keeping the shelves of the streaming library packed this weekend, adding a handful of other TV series, originals, and movies along with the ones mentioned above.



Avail. 10/19/18:

Ask the Doctor

Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever.: Limited Series

Distrito salvaje

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 2

Illang: The Wolf Brigade

Larva Island

The Night Comes For Us

Wanderlust



Avail. 10/21/18:

Robozuna

Latest Halloween additions

Keeping in the festive and spooky spirit of Halloween, the streaming giant’s Netflix and Chills viewing list is growing, promising plenty of titles to keep subscribers cowering under their blankets and checking beneath their beds.



Available 10/12/18:

Apostle — NETFLIX FILM

“Richardson (Dan Stevens) has returned home, only to learn that his sister is being held for ransom by a religious cult. Determined to get her back, Thomas travels to the idyllic island where he uncovers a secret far more evil than he could have imagined.”



The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Wickedly talented baker and artist, Christine McConnell welcomes you into her terrifyingly delicious home to create delectable confections and hauntingly disturbing decor with the help of her colorful collection of creatures.”



The Haunting of Hill House — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“A modern reimagining of Shirley Jackson’s iconic novel, The Haunting of Hill House explores a group of siblings who, as children, grew up in what would go on to become the most famous haunted house in the country. Now adults, the family must finally confront the ghosts of their past.”