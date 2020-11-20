Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (November 20)

Netflix's ever-expanding streaming content catalogue is about to get a little bit larger. This weekend, the streaming giant is expanding its streaming offerings by a total of seven new additions, which subscribers will be able to find in the streaming library beginning on Friday, Nov. 20. The new addition, six of which are Netflix originals, will continue being added through Sunday, Nov. 22, kicking off a slate of new content set to be added next week. Among this weekend's new additions, subscribers will be able to treat themselves to the adorable tale of an alien hoping to save Earth with the Christmas spirit as well as one series that will take taste buds on a trip across China. This weekend will also see the debut of Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square, which will join the streamer’s holiday lineup. Titles are continuing to be rolled out on that lineup throughout November and into December as a way to help subscribers get into the spirit of the holidays. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Alien Xmas' How powerful is the spirit of Christmas? Netflix subscribers can find out on Friday, Nov. 20 when Netflix's latest film, Alien Xmas, debuts. The latest addition to the streamer's holiday lineup, the animated film follows an adorable alien named X, who attempts to save the world. After a race of kleptomaniac aliens attempts to steal Earth's gravity in order to more easily take everything on the planet, X must come to the rescue, getting a little help from the gift-giving spirit of Christmas.

'Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine' Netflix subscribers will be embarking on a flavorful journey through China's Gansu province on Friday in Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine. Following in the footsteps of Season 1, which explored Chaoshan cuisine, and Season 2, which explored the cusine in China's Yunnan province, Gansu Cuisine will explore the remarkable flavors of the Gansu province, including everything from lamb skewers to the glutenous niang pi.

'Voices of Fire' On Friday, Netflix is taking subscribers to Pharrell Williams' hometown. Voices of Fire, a faith-based docuseries, follows the musician's uncle, Bishop Ezekiel Williams, and his core team of influential gospel leaders as they set out to find undiscovered talent and one of the world's most inspiring gospel choirs.

'Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square' Dolly Parton is sprinkling a little Christmas magic on the Netflix streaming library this weekend. On Sunday, Nov. 22, her new Netflix original film, Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square, will debut. The film stars Christine Baranski as Regina Fuller, a "wealthy and unpleasant woman" who returns to her hometown after her father's death to evict everyone just before the holiday season. An encounter with an angel and the rekindling of an old romance, however, just may change everything. The film will feature 14 original songs by Parton. Along with Baranski, Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square also stars Jenifer Lewis, Treat Williams, Jeanine Mason, Josh Segarra, Mary Lane Haskell, Matthew Johnson, and Selah Kimbro Jones.

What else is being added this weekend? Along with the above mentioned titles, the streaming giant will also be adding the Netflix original film If Anything Happens I Love You on Friday. The animated film is set in the aftermath of a tragedy and follows two grieving parents' journey through an emotional void as they mourn the loss of a child. On Sunday, the film Machete Kills will also be stocked in the streaming library.

What's leaving this weekend? This weekend, only a single title will be leaving Netflix's streaming library. On Sunday, the film End of Watch will be departing. While subscribers fit in a final watch of that film, they may want to consider squeezing in a few of the below listed titles, which are set to leave later this month. Leaving 11/23/20:

Bushwick

Shot Caller Leaving 11/26/20:

The Lincoln Lawyer Leaving 11/27/20:

Jeopardy!: Champion Run I: Gilbert Collins

Jeopardy!: Champion Run II: Rachel Lindgren

Jeopardy!: Champion Run III: Ryan Fenster

Jeopardy!: Champion Run IV: Josh Hill

Jeopardy!: College Championship III

Jeopardy!: Producer's Pick

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms Leaving 11/30/20:

Anaconda

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

The Bachelor: Season 13

Bad News Bears

Diana: In Her Own Words

Gridiron Gang

Hostage

National Security

Lakeview Terrace

Moneyball

Ocean's Eleven

Ocean's Twelve

Ocean's Thirteen

Priest

Stand and Deliver

The Tribes of Palos Verdes

West Side Story

Y Tu Mamá También

You Don't Mess with the Zohan

Zodiac