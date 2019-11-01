Netflix is kicking off the month of November with a bang! On Friday, the streaming giant will begin rolling out a total of 42 new titles, including the highly-anticipated returns of a few fan-favorite series, marking the first additions of a month that will see plenty of binge-worthy content added to the streaming library.

With Halloween come and gone, November will also mark the beginning of the streaming giant’s holiday content. On Nov. 1, the first of Netflix‘s holiday programming will be added to the platform, with dozens more set to make their way to the streamer in the weeks leading up to Christmas. You can see the full list of Netflix’s holiday programming by clicking here.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

‘Atypical: Season 3’

On Friday, Nov. 1, Sam will be headed to college and grappling with new challenges when Netflix premieres Atypical Season 3.

From Sony Pictures TV Studios, the Keir Gilchrist-starring series tells the coming-of-age story of an 18-year-old student named Sam who is on the autism spectrum. As Sam sets out on a journey of self-discovery, romance and independence, those around him are also pushed on their own life-changing paths and forced to face the question of what it truly means to be normal.

Along with Keir Gilchrist, Atypical also stars The Hateful Eight‘s Jennifer Jason Leigh as Sam’s mother Elsa Gardner, Bridgett Lundy-Paine as Sam’s sister Casey Gardner, Michael Rapport as Sam’s father Doug Gardner, and Amy Okuda as Sam’s therapist Julia Sasaki.

‘Fire in Paradise’

A year after a wildfire devastated the town of Paradise, California, Netflix is recalling the tragedy in its new documentary, Fire in Paradise.

Set to debut on the streamer on Friday, the documentary short charts the course and consequences of the disaster, which became the deadliest fire in the United States in more 100 years, through personal interviews and first-hand footage from survivors and emergency responders.

Breaking out on November 8, 2018, in Butte County in Northern California, the Camp Fire covered an area of 153,336 acres, destroyed more than 18,500 structures, and claimed 85 lives.

‘Holiday in the Wild’

Netflix will kick off the new months by officially stocking its first new holiday film, Holiday in the Wild, the first title to premiere from its holiday line-up.

The film stars Kristin Davis as Manhattanite Kate Conrad, who, after her son leaves for college, has her life even further turned upside down when her husband decides to leave her just as they were to celebrate their “second honeymoon” on an African safari. Unwilling to abandon the trip, Kate goes at it alone, helping her pilot, Derek Holliston (Rob Lowe), rescue an orphaned baby elephant which causes Kate to extend her trip through Christmastime as they nurse back it to health. She soon finds that her love for the new surroundings just might extend to the man who shared her journey.

‘Queer Eye: We’re in Japan!’

The Fab Five are back in action and boarding a plane to Japan when Queer Eye: We’re in Japan! heads to the streaming giant on Friday.

A reboot of the Bravo series Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, the series stars a food and wine expert (Antoni Porowski), a fashion expert (Tan France), a culture expert (Karamo Brown), a design expert (Bobby Berk), and a grooming expert (Jonathan Van Ness) visiting men and women, both gay and straight, to clean up the neglected areas of their lives.

In We’re In Japan!, the Fab Five will bring their expertise to Tokyo, working to make-better four heroes while experiencing Japanese cuisine, fashion, design, grooming and culture firsthand.

‘Zombieland’

Before heading to the theater to catch Zombieland: Double Tap, catch up on your knowledge with a rewatch of the original film, set to be available for streaming on Friday.

Turning the conventional post-apocalyptic zombie story on its head, the 2009-debuted film followed Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita, and Little Rock as they survived in a post-apocalyptic America overrun with the living dead. As Tallahassee sets out on a mission to find the last Twinkie on Earth, with Columbus at his side, they encounter sisters Wichita and Little Rock, who attempting to make their way to an amusement park.

Starring Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson and Abigail Breslin, the film became a surprise hit and has risen to cult classic status.

What Else Is Being Added This Weekend?

The titles above aren’t the only ones headed to the streaming library this weekend! Given that it’s the start of the new month, Netflix will be bulking up its library with an additional 37 titles.

What’s Leaving Netflix?

Unfortunately, it is tradition for Netflix to do a little seasonal cleaning at the start of every month, and November is no different. As the streaming giant stocks its shelves full with new titles, it will be tossing out more than two dozen.

