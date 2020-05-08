Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (May 8)

Netflix is kicking off the weekend with a slate of new additions this weekend. Beginning on Friday and continuing into Sunday, the streamer will be adding a total of 11 new titles to its streaming library. The mix includes nine Netflix original series and films. Thankfully, all of the new additions do not come at a heavy loss, as no titles will be departing the streaming giant this weekend. However, that doesn’t mean that subscribers are completely in the clear. Several titles have already left Netflix this month, and a number of others will take their final bow before the month is over. Some of the biggest titles set to exit include all seasons of Royal Pains, the Austin Powers films, and several films of the Final Destination franchise. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Dead to Me: Season 2' Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini are returning for a second season of Dead to Me on Friday, May 8. The popular dramedy follows Applegate as Jen, a woman who recently lost her husband as well as her grip on reality. She befriends another member of her grief support group, Judy (Cardellini) and the two change one another's lives — even if it's not for the better. Season 2 picks up directly in the aftermath of Season 1 as Jen and Judy struggle to hide their dark secret. Meanwhile, a surprising new visitor in ton is hot on their heels. Dead to Me is executive produced by Gloria Sanchez Productions' Will Ferrell and Adam McKay. Christie Smith, who manages creator and showrunner Feldman, also executive produces alongside Gloria Sanchez's Jessica Elbaum.

'The Eddy' Director Damien Chazelle's newest project, The Eddy, is almost here. On Friday, the Netflix will release the French musical drama miniseries for streaming. Set in the vibrant multicultural neighborhoods of modern-day Paris, the series follows Elliot Udo, who was once a celebrated jazz pianist in New York and is now the co-owner of the struggling club The Eddy, where he manages the house band fronted by lead singer and on-again-off-again girlfriend Maja. With Chazelle directing, the miniseries stars André Holland as Elliot Udo, Joanna Kulig as Maja, Amandla Stenberg as Julie, Tahar Rahim as Farid, and Leïla Bekhti as Amira, with Melissa George and Alexis Manenti starring as recurring characters Alison Jenkins and Serbian thug.

'Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2' Netflix is bringing the second season of its latest culinary adventure, Restaurants on the Edge, to the platform on Friday. The 13-part, hour-long series follows chef Dennis Prescott, designer Karin Bohn, and restaurateur Nick Liberato as they travel the world turning failing waterfront restaurants into destinations connected to their community, and worthy of their jaw-dropping locations.

'Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2' Netflix is breathing life back into retro cars the Season 2 premiere Canadian television documentary series Rust Valley Restorers. The series, which initially aired on HISTORY in Canada towards the end of 2018 and into the beginning of 2019, follows old-school school auto enthusiast Mike Hall, his pal Avery, and son Conner as they flip decrepit cars for a profit The series is the latest HISTORY series to be picked up by Netflix and joins a number of other car-centered shows on the streaming giant, including Hyperdrive and Fastest Car.

'Grey's Anatomy: Season 16' Netflix is helping to take viewers into the halls of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. On Saturday, May 9, Season 16 of ABC's popular medical drama Grey's Anatomy will be stocked in the streaming library, meaning that subscribers will be able to binge ever season. Fans of Grey's will know that Season 16 was a bit of a bumpy road for the drama. Along with the departure of Justin Chamber's Dr. Alex Karev, whose sendoff sparked plenty of controversy among the fanbase, the season was cut short. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, production was forced to end early, with only 21 hours of the season completed. That means that the intended season finale never made it to air.

What else is being added this weekend? Avail. 5/8/20:

18 regali – NETFLIX FILM

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt – NETFLIX FAMILY

The Hollow: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

House at the End of the Street

Valeria – NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 5/9/20:

Charmed: Season 2