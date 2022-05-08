Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (May 6)

The first full weekend of May is here, and Netflix is making sure it's a great one. After stocking a round of new additions this past week, including The Circle Season 4 and the new docuseries Wild Babies, the streamer is set to roll out seven new titles this weekend, and they are all Netflix original series and films.

The most anticipated title headed to the streaming library this week is perhaps Along for the Ride. Although the film, Netflix's adaptation of Sarah Dessen's hit young adult novel of the same name, was originally slated for an April release, that premiere date was pushed back until this weekend, with fans of the novel eagerly awaiting. The film will be joined this weekend the debut of the streamer's new series Welcome to Eden. Netflix will also be stocking a new South Korean title that is sure to be a hit, with The Sound of Magic making its way to the library on Friday.

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan $10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.