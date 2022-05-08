Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (May 6)
The first full weekend of May is here, and Netflix is making sure it's a great one. After stocking a round of new additions this past week, including The Circle Season 4 and the new docuseries Wild Babies, the streamer is set to roll out seven new titles this weekend, and they are all Netflix original series and films.
The most anticipated title headed to the streaming library this week is perhaps Along for the Ride. Although the film, Netflix's adaptation of Sarah Dessen's hit young adult novel of the same name, was originally slated for an April release, that premiere date was pushed back until this weekend, with fans of the novel eagerly awaiting. The film will be joined this weekend the debut of the streamer's new series Welcome to Eden. Netflix will also be stocking a new South Korean title that is sure to be a hit, with The Sound of Magic making its way to the library on Friday.
Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan $10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month).
'Along for the Ride'
Director Sofia Alvarez's highly anticipated film adaptation of Sarah Dessen's popular book Along for the Ride hits Netflix on Friday, May 6. The drama film follows Auden, a soon-to-be college student. Enjoying her last summer before attending classes at Defriese University on a scholarship, a run-in with the mysterious Eli, a fellow insomniac, turns her life upside town. As the seaside town of Colby sleeps, Auden and Eli embark on nightly quest to help Auden experience the fun, carefree teen life she never knew she wanted. Along for the Ride stars Emma Pasarow, Belmont Cameli, Kate Bosworth, Laura Kariuki, Andie MacDowell and Dermot Mulroney.
'The Sound of Magic'
Netflix has a new South Korean series on its hands. Following the wild success of Squid Game, the streamer on Friday is set to debut The Sound of Magic. The fantasy musical drama series follows Yoon Ah-yi, a disenchanted teen who had to grow up too fast, and Rieul, a mysterious magician who lives in an abandoned theme park and helps Yoon Ah-yi's troubles disappear and hope reappear. Based on Naver webtoon Annarasumanara by Ha Il-kwon, The Sound of Magic is directed by Kim Seong-yoon and stars Ji Chang-wook, Choi Sung-eun and Hwang In-youp.
'Welcome to Eden'
A group of young adults will find that paradise is not all that seems when they travel to the island of Eden in Netflix's new original series Welcome to Eden. Set to debut on the platform on Friday, the series follows Zoa and four young, attractive and social media active boys and girls who travel to a remote island after being "invited to the most exclusive party in history." What begins as an exciting adventure, however, soon turns "into the trip of their lives. But paradise is not really what it seems."
What else is being added this weekend?
Avail. 5/6/22
Marmaduke – NETFLIX FILM
Thar – NETFLIX FILM
The Takedown – NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 5/8/22
Christina P: Mom Genes – NETFLIX COMEDY
'What's leaving this weekend?'
Netflix's streaming library may only be growing this weekend, but that doesn't mean subscribers should get too comfortable. With May only having just begun, there is still plenty of time for Netflix to give the boot to titles in its current content catalogue, meaning subscribers may want to consider giving the below titles a final watch before they disappear from the library for good.
Leaving 5/12/22
Eye in the Sky
Leaving 5/19/22
Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Seasons 1-2
Leaving 5/23/22
Shot Caller
What was added this week?
Avail. 5/2/22
Octonauts: Above & Beyond: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 5/3/22
Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 5/4/22
40 Years Young – NETFLIX FILM
The Circle: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)
El marginal: Season 5 – NETFLIX SERIES
Meltdown: Three Mile Island – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Summertime: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 5/5/22
Blood Sisters – NETFLIX SERIES
Clark – NETFLIX SERIES
The Pentaverate – NETFLIX SERIES
Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 1
Wild Babies – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY