If spring showers are keeping you inside, Netflix is fighting off the springtime blues by promising hours of bingeing thanks to new additions to its streaming library.

Beginning on Friday and continuing throughout the weekend, Netflix will keep the momentum going by rolling out a total of 15 new titles, 12 of which are Netflix originals, giving subscribers hours upon hours of non-stop bingeing, with new additions spanning a number of genres.

The large serving of original titles comes as the streaming giant makes an effort to up its originals offering, a trend that was first sparked in 2018 and has seen hundreds of new originals added to the ever-expanding streaming library.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

All In My Family

Netflix is documenting the process of acceptance in the deeply personal documentary All In My Family.



Set to be added to the streaming service on Friday, May 3, All In My Family documents the process of acceptance after documentarian Hao Wu introduces his same-sex partner and their children to his deeply traditional Chinese family.

Cupcake & Dino – General Services: Season 2

Cupcake and Dino are back from more action-packed adventures in Season 2 of Cupcake & Dino – General Services.



The Brazilian-Canadian animated series follows a tiny enterprising cupcake and his ginormous dinosaur brother who hustle to make a name for themselves in in the competitive General Services business, taking on various jobs to help friends and neighbors in their city.



Season 2 of the Netflix original series, set to be added to the streaming library on Friday, will see the brothers jumping back into the action of the limitless world of general services, where no job is too big, small, or silly.

Dead to Me

A widow and a free spirit will become unlikely friends in new Netflix original series Dead to Me.



Created by Liz Feldman (2 Broke Girls, One Big Happy), the dark single action comedy follows Jen, a hot-headed widow determined to solve her husband’s hit-and-run murder, and Judy, an optimistic free spirit who has suffered her own loss. After meeting at a support group, the two women become unlikely friends, bonding over bottles of wine, Entenmann’s cookies and a shared affinity for The Facts of Life.



Dead to Me, starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, will be available for streaming on Friday.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

Fresh off the heels of Conversations with A Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, Netflix is giving fans another up-close look at the life of the notorious serial killer.



Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, starring Zac Efron as Bundy and written by Michael Werwie, follows the trial and public perceptions of the convicted serial killer, who was convicted of 30 murders between 1974 and 1978 across seven states, from the perspective of his longtime girlfriend, Liz.



Directed by Joe Berling, Netflix purchased the film for a reported $9 million.

Flinch

The premise of Netflix’s new game show Flinch is simple: flinch and you’ll suffer painful consequences.



Set on a remote farm in the hills of Ireland, the series, dubbed a Jackass-meets-Wipeout-style game show, sees brave and foolish contestants gathering to test their nerve in a series of hilarious games designed to make them flinch. If they do flinch, there are not only painful consequences for them, but also the hosts, who have each chosen a player to represent them in the games.



Flinch, the latest addition in Netflix’s expanding library of unscripted series, will be available for streaming on Friday.

The Last Summer

Netflix is stocking a new coming of age story in its streaming library on Friday.



The Last Summer follows a group of recent high school graduates from Chicago who, on the precipice of adulthood, must navigate their way through their final summer before leaving for college, wrestling love lost and found, forming unexpected friendships, and ultimately deciding who they will be and what they will do as they stand on the precipice of adulthood.



The Netflix film stars K.J. Apa, Maia Mitchell, Jacob Latimore, Halston Sage, Sosie Bacon, Wolfgang Novogratz, Gabrielle Anwar, Ed Quinn, Jacob McCarthy, Mario Revolori, Gage Golightly, Norman Johnson, Jr., and Tyler Posey

Tuca & Bertie

Netflix is once again venturing into the animated comedy genre with new series Tuca & Bertie.



From the minds behind BoJack Horseman, the series follows two 30-year-old bird women – a cocky, care-free toucan, and Bertie, an anxious, daydreaming songbird – Tuca, who live in the same apartment building attempting to live their best life in the big city.



Starring Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong, Tuca & Bertie will be available for streaming on Friday.

What Else Is Being Added This Weekend?

Avail. 5/3/19:

A Pesar De Todo – NETFLIX FILM

Alles ist gut – NETFLIX FILM

Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage – NETFLIX FILM

Mr. Mom

Supernatural: Season 14

True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Mushroom Town – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Undercover – NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Avail. 5/4/19:

Like Arrows