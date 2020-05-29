Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (May 29)

It’s the final weekend of May, and Netflix is sending off the month with a few last-minute additions. This weekend, the streaming giant will be keeping new additions relatively light, only stocking a total of three titles in the streaming library, but that doesn’t mean that they aren’t big on the entertainment factor. This weekend's additions include the highly-anticipated debut of one Steve Carell-starring comedy series as well as a docuseries that will get your taste buds craving something new. The new additions, however, do unfortunately come at a heavy loss. While new additions typically outnumber the title set to leave, this weekend will be a little different, as subscribers will be forced to say goodbye to 17 titles. The titles are departing all in good reason, though, as they will be making room for the dozens of new titles set to be added in June 2020. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Space Force' Netflix is launching viewers into orbit on Friday, May 29 with the highly anticipated premiere of its new original series Space Force. A spoof inspired by President Donald Trump’s sixth branch of the military, the 10-episode workplace comedy follows four-star Gen. Mark. R. Naird, who is thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the U.S. Armed Forces: Space Force. Determined to rise to the call, Naird moves his family to Colorado, where he and a team of scientists and "Spacemen" are tasked with getting American boots on the moon and achieving space dominance. Space Force stars Steve Carell as Naird, Lisa Kudrow as his wife, Maggie Naird, and John Malkovich, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Ben Schwartz, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Alex Sparrow, and Don Lake.

'Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3' Netflix is promising a mouth-watering, hunger-inducing, travel-jealous start to the weekend with the third helping of its original series Somebody Feed Phil. The series sees Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal traveling the globe in search of the most tantalizingly delicious meals from across the world. While Season 2 Rosenthal traveling to Bangkok, Lisbon, Mexico City, and more, Season 3, set to debut on Friday, will find him delving into the cuisines of Marrakesh, Seoul, Montreal, Chicago, and London.

'High Strung Free Dance' Netflix is putting a bit of pep in its step, and some drama, when High Strung Free Dance dances its way into the streaming library on Sunday, May 31. The film follows dazzling young choreographer Zander Raines, who, in a surprise move, casts two young and hopeful artists – a contemporary dancer named Barlow and an innovative pianist named Charlie – in New York's most-anticipated new Broadway show, Free Dance. Preparing for production, however, as well as the fate of the show, is thrown off when love triangle enters the mix. The film is directed by Michael Damian and executive produced by Dave Scott, Jane Seymour, and Alex Walton. It stars Harry Jarvis, Juliet Doherty, Thomas Doherty, Ace Bhatti, Jane Seymour, Jorgen Makena.

