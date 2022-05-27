Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (May 27)

Netflix is marking the final weekend of May by returning to the Upside Down. After a three-year wait, Netflix is bringing subscribers the first seven episodes of Stranger Things Season 4 this weekend, with the remaining two episodes set to debut as Season 4 Volume 2 later this summer. In a rare turn of events, Stranger Things marks the only new title headed to the streaming library this weekend, though it joins dozens of other titles already added from the lengthy May 2022 content list. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan $10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Stranger Things 4: Volume 1' After nearly three years away, Netflix is returning to Hawkins' Indiana for Stranger Things Season 4, the penultimate season. Set to premiere on Friday, May 7, Volume 1 of the season picks up six months after the Season 3 finale, which saw the epic Battle of Starcourt. Now, several months later, the group of friends are "struggling with the aftermath," and for the first time, they are separated "and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down." Volume 2 premieres on July 1.

What's leaving this weekend? Netflix is choosing not to mark the final weekend of May with new losses. Instead, the streamer is saving its final departures for Tuesday, when a total of 30 titles will leave the streaming library for good. Leaving 5/31/22

Battleship

Bill Burr: You People Are All the Same

Chloe

Closer

Coach Carter

Dennis the Menace

Downton Abbey: Series 1-6

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Free Willy

Hairspray

Happy Endings: Seasons 1-3

Happy Feet

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

New Year's Eve

Sniper: Legacy

Stardust

Sucker Punch

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

The Blind Side

The Devil's Advocate

The Disaster Artist

The Final Destination

Top Gun

Wild Things

Zoolander

What was added this week? Avail. 5/23/22

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: Season 2 – NETFLIX ANIME

Godspeed – NETFLIX FILM

Sea of Love – NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 5/25/22

The Circle: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)

Larva Pendant – NETFLIX FILM

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 5 – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 5/26/22

Insiders: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark – NETFLIX FAMILY

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Must-Watch Recent Addition: 'The Circle: Season 4' Earlier this week, Netflix stocked the final episode of The Circle Season 4. The hit reality series returned for its fourth outing, fresh with a new set of players, including two members of '90s girl group the Spice Girls, at the start of the month. The hit original series, now returning for its fourth season, tests the influence of social media as eight contestants compete to become the top influencer and win $100,000 from the privacy of their own suite and instantly became a fan-favorite series from the streamer upon its premiere in January 2020.