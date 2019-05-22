As May comes to a close, Netflix is making a few last-minute additions to its streaming library.

This weekend, as subscribers prepare for the heat of the approaching summer months, Netflix will be rolling out a total of seven new titles, all of which are originals, to help bulk up its streaming library. The newest additions, which join dozens of others made throughout the month, range in genre, including thrillers, documentaries, and comedies.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

After Maria

Netflix is detailing the aftermath of 2017’s Hurricane Maria on three different Puerto Rican women in the new short After Maria.



Directed by Nadia Hallgren and produced by Lauren Cioffi, the Netflix original follows three Puerto Rican women and their families as their FEMA housing assistance in New York expires. Faced with being kicked out of the hotel or being forced to go back to a still devastated Puerto Rico, the families fight to stay together, battle the effects of displacement, and maintain their Puerto Rican identity while also asserting their American citizenship.



The documentary, which had its world premiere at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival, will be available for streaming on Friday, May 24.

Alta Mar

Secrets will unravel when a string of mysterious deaths occur aboard a luxury 1940s cruise ship in new Netflix original series Alta Mar.



Set to be stocked in the streaming giant’s streaming library on Friday, the series follows a transatlantic ship full of passengers, including two sisters, traveling from Spain to Rio de Janeiro in the 1940s. Following mysterious deaths along their travels, sisters Eva and Carolina uncover disturbing family secrets, including those of love and lies.

Joy

Netflix is detailing the story of a young Nigerian woman caught in the vicious cycle of sex trafficking in Austria, who, close to paying off her debts to her exploiter Madame, coaches a reluctant novice, and assesses the risks of taking a faster path to freedom.



Starring Anwulika Alphonsus, Mariam Precious Sanusi, and Angela Ekeleme, Joy, a Netflix original film, will be available for streaming on Friday.

Rim of the World

Four misfit teens will band together to save the world from an alien invasion when Rim of the World hits the streaming library in Friday.



The Netflix original film, directed by McG, follows the action-packed adventure of teenagers Alex, ZhenZhen, Dariush, and Gabriel, whose trip to summer camp becomes much more dangerous when aliens suddenly invade earth. Entrusted with a key that carries the secret to stopping the invasion and saving the planet, the campers are forced to band together to save the world and humanity.

She’s Gotta Have It: Season 2

Nola Darling is returning to continue her journey of self-discovery in Season 2 of Netflix original series She’s Gotta Have It.



Created by Spike Lee, the comedy-drama series follows young Brooklyn-based artist Nola Darling struggles to remain true to herself and her dreams while juggling time between her friends, her job and her three lovers.



Billed as “a seriously sexy comedy and rousing celebration of female empowerment,” Season 2 of the series, set to be added to the streaming library on Friday, Nola struggling with her newfound success and choosing whether to remain true to her creative ideals or give in to the corporate world.

The Perfection

Netflix is stocking a new thriller in its streaming library on Friday with the addition of The Perfection.



Described as an “elegant and terrifying suspense ride filled with unexpected twists and turns” that is “overflowing with dizzying horror and sly dark humor,” the Netflix original film follows the story of Charlotte, a troubled musical prodigy who seeks out the new star pupil of her former school, Elizabeth. The encounter sends them both down a sinister path with shocking consequences.



The Perfection is directed by Richard Shepard and written by Eric C. Charmelo, Nicole Snyder, and Richard Shepard.

WHAT/IF

Oscar-winning actress is set to make her Netflix debut on Friday with the neo-noir social thriller What/If.



The streaming giant’s newest anthology series, from creator Mike Kelley, is described as a “raw, voyeuristic examination of acceptable people doing unacceptable things” that is conflict driven and focused on the “high stakes morality plays.”



What/If‘s debut season focuses on a mysterious woman’s offer to a cash-strapped pair of San Francisco newlyweds who are determined to fund money for a med tech startup.