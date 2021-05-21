Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (May 21)
The shelves in Netflix's streaming library are about to get a little bit fuller. As the streaming giant begins to roll out the final handful of additions from its May 2021 lineup, it will be treating subscribers to a total of four new titles this weekend, including everything from Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead to a live performance from singer Sam Smith.
This weekend's additions are notably light compared to most weekends, though they follow on the heels of dozens of titles that have already been stocked in the streaming library this month. Netflix kicked off May by dropping dozens of titles on May 1, including several Back to the Future films, Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted, and Zombieland. Since then, the streamer has continued stocking new titles, many of which have been originals. Some of those originals have included Part 2 of the streamer's series about the life of late Tejano star Selena Quintanilla, the final season of Castlevania, and even a new season of its chilling series Haunted. You can see the full list of May 2021 titles by clicking here.
Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month).
'Army of the Dead'
Following his DC Comics movies Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League, Zack Snyder is returning to directing with the Friday, May 21 premiere of Army of the Dead. The zombie genre film follows a group of mercenaries trying to capitalize on zombie outbreak in Las Vegas by staging a heist. The film stars Dave Bautista, Theo Rossi, Tig Notaro, Garret Dillahunt, Raúl Castillo, Omari Hardwick, Hiroyuki Sanada, Matthias Schweighöfer, Ella Purnell, and Ana de la Reguera.
'Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3'
The third season of Netflix's Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous is headed to the streaming library Friday. The Netflix Family title sees a once-in-a-lifetime experience turning into a fight for survival when a group of six teenagers attending an adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar finds themselves forced to band together to survive when dinosaurs begin to wreak havoc across the island. In Season 3, the campers will continue working together as they attempt to escape the island.
'The Neighbor: Season 2'
Netflix's humorous superhero comedy The Neighbor returns for Season 2 on Friday. Based on the comic series El Vecino by Santiago García and Pepo Pérez, the series follows Javier, a handsome journalist who also has superheroes. With the help of his neighbor Jose Ramon, he begins to master his newfound abilities to fight evil. In Season 2, Javier will face new challenges from an unlikely competitor and even some extraterrestrial visitors.
'Sam Smith: Love Goes - Live At Abbey Road Studios'
Netflix is giving fans the chance to relive Sam Smith's live performance from London's Abbey Road Studios. On Saturday, May 22, the streamer is stocking Sam Smith: Love Goes – Live At Abbey Road Studios, which features the singer giving an intimate performance of their intimate 13-track album Love Goes, their follow-up to 2017's The Thrill of It All. The performance marked Smith's only live performance of 2020.
What's leaving this weekend?
This weekend, Netflix subscribers can breathe a sigh of relief, because no titles will be departing as the streamer makes room for the new additions. That being said, Netflix is still gearing up to toss out a few other titles by month’s end.
