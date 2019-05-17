The shelves in Netflix‘s streaming library are continuing to be filled throughout the month of May.

This weekend, the streaming giant is set to add a total of 11 new titles for subscribers to stream, including 10 new original series and films. Among the additions are new animated series for kids, the return of one beloved and hilarious baking competition, as well as the sophomore run of an apocalyptic drama.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

Chip & Potato

Netflix is stocking another one on the shelf for its youngest viewers.



Chip & Potato, an animated children series created by Billy Macqueen, Catherine Williams, and Maddy Darrall, follows young and lovable pug Chip as she goes through a lot of firsts, including starting kindergarten, making new friends, and trying new things, all with the help and encouragement of her secret mouse pal Potato.



Chip & Potato will be available for streaming on Friday, May 17.

It’s Bruno

Netflix is documenting the bond between man and canine in new original series It’s Bruno.



Set to be added to the streaming giant on Friday, the eight-episode series follows Malcolm and his best friend, canine companion Bruno, and their adventures in their Brooklyn neighborhood.



It’s Bruno is created by and stars Solvan “Slick” Naim (The Blacklist, Animal Kingdom, Power). The comedy also stars Rob Morgan (Mudbound, Daredevil, Luke Cage), and Shakira Barrera (GLOW, Lethal Weapon, Queen of the South).

Nailed It!: Season 3

Netflix is baking up another season of popular and hilarious baking competition series Nailed It!



After having announced its renewal in April, Nailed It! is back for its third serving on Friday and will see the return of hosts and judges Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres to the chaotic kitchen where home chefs with a tendency for disaster compete against one another to win the coveted golden chef’s hat and $10,000.



This season, competitors will bake up a number of different themes treats across six episodes: “The Marvel Episode!,” “Cake-O-Phobia,” “Masterpiece or Disasterpiece?,” “Prehistoric Bakes,” “Oui Can’t Bake!,” and “Ready to Wear, Ready to Eat.”

See You Yesterday

Two teens will attempt to master the art of time travel in a heroic effort to save one of their brother’s in new Netflix film See You Yesterday.



Set to be added to the streaming library on Friday, the film, from director Stefon Bristol and producer Spike Lee comes, the sci-fi adventure follows high school friends and science prodigies C.J. and Sebastian and they spend every minute of their spare time working on backpacks that enable time travel in an attempt to save C.J.’s brother, Calvin, from being wrongfully killed by a police officer.

The Rain: Season 2

Grab your umbrellas, because The Rain is unleashing its second season on Netflix on Friday.



The Danish apocalyptic drama is set six years after a virus carried in the rain wipes out almost all of the human race in Scandinavia and follows siblings Simone and Rasmus, who emerge from a bunker and join a group of fellow survivors. Season 2 will see the group still trapped in the Zone and Simone and her friends attempting to find a cure for virus before it can kill Rasmus.



The series first debuted on the streaming in May of 2018 and was renewed for a second season that same month. It is created by annik Tai Mosholt, Esben Toft Jacobsen, and Christian Potalivo and stars Alba August, Mikkel Boe Følsgaard, Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, Lars Simonsen, Iben Hjejle, Angela Bundalovic, Sonny Lindberg, Jessica Dinnage, Lukas Løkken, and Johannes Kuhnke.

Well Intended Love

After being diagnosed with leukemia, a struggling actress starts a relationship with a CEO in order to use him for a bone marrow transplant in Netflix’s latest take on unexpected love.



Well Intended Love, starring Xu Kaicheng, Simona Wang, and Ian Yi, follows third-rate actress Xia Lin, whose world is turned upside down after receiving a cancer diagnosis. In an effort to secure a bone marrow transplant, she enters into a secret marriage with Ling Yi Zhou, the CEO of a company, though they both get more than they bargained for when they find true love.



Well Intended Love will be available for streaming on Friday.

What Else Is Being Added This Weekend?

Along with the titles above, the streaming service will be debuting five additional titles this weekend.



Avail. 5/17/19:

1994: Limited Series –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Maria – NETFLIX FILM

Morir para contar – NETFLIX FILM

White Gold: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Avail. 5/18/19:

The Blackcoat’s Daughter

What Was Added This Week?

This weekend’s additions follow a handful of additions that Netflix made throughout the week, meaning that subscribers have plenty of new titles to binge!



Avail. 5/13/19:

Malibu Rescue – NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Avail. 5/14/19:

revisions – NETFLIX ANIME

Still LAUGH-IN: The Stars Celebrate – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Weed the People



Avail. 5/15/19:

Dennis & Gnasher: Unleashed!



Avail. 5/16/19:

Good Sam – NETFLIX FILM

Take Me Home Tonight