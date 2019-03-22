Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend

Netflix is stocking shelves in its streaming library this weekend.

Beginning on Friday, the streaming giant is beefing up its original content offerings, adding a total of nine new original titles to the mix of existing titles in its ever-expanding streaming library that boasts hundreds of titles. Among the new additions that will be rolled out starting on Friday are tales of famed bands, colorful and imaginative worlds for kids, and looks into an investigation that riveted the world.

Charlie’s Colorforms City

Netflix is adding a colorful new children’s series geared towards pre-school aged children on Friday, March 22 that is guaranteed to be as educational as it is imaginative.



Charlie’s Colorforms City, a Netflix original series, follows Charlie, who leads viewers on imaginative shape-filled story expeditions using shapes that will take children on adventures to outer space, the Wild West – and right at home!

Delhi Crime

Netflix is detailing the true story of the 2012 Nirbhaya case in Delhi Crime.



The seven-part docuseries, based on the Nirbhaya case, is set in the aftermath of the horrific gang rape of a young woman, which left India and the world reeling. Helmed by Canadian-Indian auteur Richie Mehta, Delhi Crime follows the investigation by the Dehli Police and the painstaking search led by DCP Vartika Chaturvedi for the perpetrators.



The series features fictionalized versions of real events and stars Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain and Rajesh Tailang.



Delhi Crime will be available for streaming on Friday.

Most Beautiful Thing

One woman will go on a journey of self-discovery in new Netflix original series Most Beatuiful Thing.



The series, set to be added to the streaming library on Friday, tells the story of 1950s housewife Maria Luiza, who moves to Rio de Janeiro after her husband deserts her. Once in Rio de Janeiro, Maria builds a support system with three other women, opens a bossa nova club, and finds herself on a journey of self-discovery.



The series stars Maria Casadevall, Leandro Lima, Fernanda Vasconcellos, Mel Lisboa, Patrícia Dejesus, Ícaro Silva, and Thaila Ayala.

ReMastered: The Miami Showband Massacre

The 1975 the Miami Showband killings will be investigated in the latest installment of ReMastered, a Netflix original documentary series that investigates high-profile events of those in the music industry.



The killings, carried out by the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF), a loyalist paramilitary group, at Buskhill in County Down, Northern Ireland resulted in the deaths of five people, including three members of the The Miami Showband, one of Ireland’s most popular cabaret bands. Two active Ulster Defence Regiment (UDR) soldiers and one former UDR soldier were found guilty of the murders and received life sentences, though they were released in 1998.



ReMastered: The Miami Showband Massacre, slated to be available for streaming on Friday, will pose the question of whether or not the crime was linked to the government and explore theories that British military intelligence agents were involved.

Selling Sunset

Elite real estate brokers selling the luxe life to affluent buyers in Los Angeles will be put to the test when a new addition to the team creates drama.



Selling Sunset, a new Netflix original series set to be added to the streaming giant’s library on Friday, will star Days of Our Lives Jordan Ridgeway star Chrishell Hartley in the new reality series. Tweeting on the show, Hartley stated that she had her “work cut out for me in this group.”

The Dirt

Based on the bestselling autobiography from Mötley Crüe, new Netflix film The Dirt tells the tale of “success and excess as four misfits rise from the streets of Hollywood to the heights of international fame.”



Set to be added to the streaming giant on Friday, and having had its Hollywood premiere on March 18, the film stars Douglas Booth as Mötley Crüe’s bassist Nikki Sixx, Iwan Rheon as Mötley Crüe’s guitarist Mick Mars, Machine Gun Kelly as Mötley Crüe’s drummer Tommy Lee, and Daniel Webber as Motley Crue’s singer Vince Neil. The film also stars Tony Cavalero, Rebekah Graf, Leven Rambin, David Costabile, Pete Davidson, Christian Gehring, Courtney Dietz, Joe Chrest, and Elena Evangelo.

What Else Is Being Added This Weekend?

Beefing up the options this weekend, meaning subscribers will have plenty of hours of fresh content to binge, the streaming giant is adding an additional three titles, all Netflix originals, this weekend/



Avail. 3/22/19:

Carlo & Malik — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Historia de un crimen: Colosio — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mirage (ES) — NETFLIX FILM

What Was Added This Week

The titles set to be added this weekend rounds out a handful of titles added throughout the week, Netflix bringing dozens of new additions to its streaming library throughout the month, including a total of 59 originals.



Avail. 3/19/19:

Amy Schumer Growing — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Avail. 3/21/19:

Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend — NETFLIX ORIGINAL