The Netflix library is about to get a little bit fuller this weekend with a round of fresh additions.

Beginning on Friday, the popular streaming service will be rolling out a total of 15 new titles to its streaming library, giving subscribers a little something to satiate whatever their binge cravings may be.

Along with a few beloved classics, the weekend will also see the addition of a number of fan-favorite Netflix original series, with the Fab Five returning to transform a few lives and the Bluths returning to their classic shenanigans. The library will also be stocked with a number of highly-anticipated original series that will be making their Netflix debut.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

Arrested Development: Season 5 B

The Bluths are back with the final eight episodes of Arrested Development Season 5 on Friday, March 15.



The Emmy award-winning and Golden Globe nominated comedy series, starring Jessica Walter, Will Arnett, and Jason Bateman, follows the Bluth family after patriarch George Bluth Sr., is sent to prison for committing white-collar crime, forcing his son, Michael Bluth, to remain in Orange County to run the family business.



The final episodes of Season 5 will see the Blutch continuing to make a mess of their personal and professional lives, and Michael once again coming to the realization that he is unable to abandon his family and leave Orange County.

Girl (BE)

Lukas Dhont will make his feature directorial debut this weekend with Girl, a Netflix film that tells the story of a 15-year-old transgender girl who follows her dream of becoming a professional ballerina, backed by the support of her father.



The award-winning film’s accolades include winter of the Camera d’Or for best first film at this year’s Cannes Film Festival as well as the Best Actor Prize for Un Certain Regard, the FIPRESCI International Critics Award for Best Film (Un Certain Regard) and the Queer Palm.

Love, Death & Robots

Netflix is giving fans a little bit of everything in new original series Love, Death & Robots.



Executive produced by Mindhunter director David Fincher alongside Tim Miller, Jennifer Miller, and Josh Donen, the animated short series brings a collection of stories that span a number of genres, including science fiction, fantasy, horror, and comedy and is intended to be “easy to watch and hard to forget.”



Episodes in the series include “Alternate Histories,” “Beyond The Aquila Rift,” “Blind Spot,” “Fish Night,” “Good Hunting,” “Ice Age,” “Helping Hand,” “Lucky 13,” “Shape-Shifters,” “Secret War,” “Sonnie’s Edge,” “Sucker of Souls,” “Suits,” “The Dump,” “The Witness,” “The Robots,” “When the Yogurt Took Over,” and “Zima Blue.”



The “unique and visceral viewing experience” will be available for streaming on Friday.

Queer Eye: Season 3

The Fab Five will be back in action when Queer Eye Season 3 premieres on Netflix on Friday



A reboot of the Bravo series Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, the series a food and wine expert (Antoni Porowski), a fashion expert (Tan France), a culture expert (Karamo Brown), a design expert (Bobby Berk), and a grooming expert (Jonathan Van Ness) visiting men, both gay and straight, to clean up the neglected areas of their lives.



Season 3 of the series will see the Fab Five heading to Kansas City, Missouri for another round of emotional makeovers and transformations.

Robozuna: Season 2

The Freebot Fighters are back in action with Season 2 of Robozuna on Friday.



The animated series follows orphaned 14-year-old Artison and his homemade robot friend Mangle as they attempt to free their nation from an evil empire and its legion of centurion robots. The series is filled with epic battles and obstacles.



Season 2 will see Ariston and Mangle, as well as the rest of the Freebot Fighters, back protecting their home after evil Danuvia unveils a powerful robot named Dominatus.

Turn Up Charlie

Idris Elba is headed to Netflix this weekend with a brand new comedy series promising laughs.



The eight-episode comedy series, created by Elba with Gary Reich, stars Elba as Charlie, a struggling DJ who, while attempting to rebuild his music career, gets one last chance at success when he agrees to become a “manny” to his famous best-friend’s 11-year-old daughter Gabby.



Along with Elba, the series also stars Piper Perabo, JJ Field, newcomer Frankie Hervey, Angela Griffin, Guz Khan, Jocelyn Jee Esein, Jade Anouka, Cameron King, and Dusin Demi-Burns.



Turn Up Charlie premieres on Netflix on Friday.

YooHoo to the Rescue

Netflix is taking kids to the magical land of YooTopia, where five cuddly pals travel around the world and use teamwork and special gadgets to help other animals and trouble and make more friends.



Co-produced by Aurora World and Mondo TV, the series is the third TV series based on the YooHoo & Friends franchise, and will serve as the reboot of the franchise. The series marks the first Netflix Original Series from South Korea.



YooHoo to the Rescue will be available for streaming on Friday.

What Else Is Being Added This Weekend?

Avail. 3/15/19:

A Separation

Burn Out (FR) — NETFLIX FILM

Dry Martina (AR) — NETFLIX FILM

If I Hadn’t Met You — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kung Fu Hustle

Las muñecas de la mafia: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Paskal (MY) — NETFLIX FILM

The Lives of Others



Avail. 3/16/19:

Green Door — NETFLIX ORIGINAL