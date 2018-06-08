Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend

Netflix is rolling out a slew of new titles just in time for the weekend.

Beginning on Friday, June 8, streaming giant Netflix is adding a handful of new titles to its library, giving subscribers a little taste of every genre to help satiate their binge-watching cravings.

From new Netflix original series, including a new true crime story that is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats, to a SyFy series that adds a dose of Western with a helping of science fiction, Netflix has something for everyone.

Alex Strangelove

The streaming platform is introducing its newest comedy, Alex Stranglove, on Friday, June 8.



The film follows the journey of high school senior Alex Truelove, whose plan to lose his virginity to his girlfriend gets complicated when a “handsome and charming” boy catches his attention and unwittingly sends him down an entirely different journey of sexual identity.

Ali’s Wedding

A white lie spins out of control in this romcom.



Based on the true life of Osamah Sami, who stars in and co-wrote the film, Ali’s Wedding tells the story of Ali, son of a beloved Muslim cleric who lives in Melbourne, Australia and whose arranged marriage only lasts a total of two hours after he falls in love with another person.



Ali’s Wedding will be available for streaming beginning on Friday.

Marcella: Season 2

Anna Friel returns in the titular role of Marcella Blackland in season 2 of Netflix original series Marcella.



The second season of the dark crime drama will see Marcella Blackland tracking down the killer of a young schoolboy whose body is discovered surrounded by toys inside a wall. As multiple new characters are introduced, Marcella will continue “battling with her ongoing sporadic fugue states which she struggles to come to terms with.”



All eight episodes of the second season will be available to stream on Friday, June 8.

Sense8: The Series Finale

Sensates will bid farewell to fan favorite Netflix original series Sense8 on Friday with a two-hour series finale, which is credited to the uproar of fans.



The finale will see the “Cluster” coming together one final time as “personal lives are pushed aside as the cluster, their sidekicks and some unexpected allies band together for a rescue mission and BPO take-down in order to protect the future of all Sensates.”



The popular science fiction drama, which follows a “cluster” of eight people who are telepathically connected, as well as mentally and emotionally linked from around the globe, has been praised for its representation of LGBTQ issues. However, the high production cost ultimately led to the streaming platform announcing its cancellation last June.

The Hollow

While Netflix is closing the book on one original series, it is opening the first pages on another.



On Friday, June 8, subscribers of the streaming giant can delve into new series The Hollow, which follows three teens, all complete strangers, who are forced to join forces when they wake up in a dangerous realm filled with magic portals, complex puzzles, and dangerous beasts.

The Staircase

Adding another true crime documentary to its collection, Netflix original The Staircase makes its way to the streaming platform on Friday.



The newest true crime saga, consisting of 13 episodes, explores the mystery surrounding the death of Kathleen Peterson, whose murder was originally pinned on her husband, crime author Michael Patterson. The docuseries offers a rare look inside of the murder trial and the 16-year judicial battle that followed the discovery of Kathleen’s body at the bottom of the staircase at their home.

Treehouse Detectives

Adding another series to the shelves for the little ones, Treehouse Detectives is an animated series that follows brother-and-sister team Toby and Teri, who put their mystery-solving skills to the test when their animal friends need their help.



Treehouse Detectives makes its way to Netflix on Friday, June 8.

Wynonna Earp: Season 2

Science fiction meets Western in this this SyFy original series.



As Wynonna Earp, the great granddaughter of Wyatt Earp, continues her quest to break the family curse and defeat the revenants calling Purgatory home, new dangerous arise as a gate to hell has been opened and a black goo threatens to take over Waverly.



Fans can catch up on all of the demon-slaying action ahead of the series’ season 3 premiere in July when season 2 of Wynonna Earp is made available for streaming on Saturday.

Portlandia: Season 8

On Sunday, June 10, Portlandia fans can catch up on the final season of the popular comedy.



Starring Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein, the series follows the duo as poke fun at the laid-back lifestyle of the Pacific Northwest city of Portland, Oregon. While the series has frequently featured guest stars, those in the eighth season include Scott Adsit, Rachel Bloom, Aidy Bryant, Brendan Canty, John Corbett, and more. Returning stars include Ed Begley Jr., Jeff Goldblum, Natasha Lyonne, Kyle MacLachlan, and Kumail Nanjiani.

What’s Leaving

While the streaming giant is welcoming in a ton of new titles, they are also sadly saying goodbye to several other.



Leaving 6/8/18:

Grace of Monaco



Leaving 6/9/18:

The Trials of Muhammad Ali



Leaving 6/10/18:

Bonnie & Clyde

What Was Added This Week

In addition to the new series and films being added throughout the weekend, the Netflix library grew by three other titles throughout the week.



Avail. 6/5/18:

Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok



Avail. 6/7/18:

Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast: Season 2 (Streaming Every Thursday)

The Night Shift: Season 4