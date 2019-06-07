Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend

The Netflix library is getting a little bigger with a number of new additions coming to the streaming platform this weekend

Beginning on Friday and continuing throughout the weekend, the streaming library will be stocked full with the addition of 13 new titles, 11 of which are Netflix originals. Among those new additions are some food-centered favorites, documentaries, and even a few animated series to keep the little ones entertained.

The Black Godfather

Netflix is giving fans an up close look at the life and legacy of Clarence Avant in new Netflix film The Black Godfather.



Set to be added to the streaming giant on Friday, June 7, the Reginald Hudlin-directed film follows the life and career of Avant, “a music executive whose trailblazing behind-the-scenes accomplishments impacted the legacies of icons such as Bill Withers, Quincy Jones, Muhammad Ali, Hank Aaron, and Presidents Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama.”



The film features interviews with Snoop Dogg, P. Diddy, Lionel Ritchie, Suzanne de Passe, David Geffen, Jerry Moss, Cecily Tyson, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, and Jamie Foxx.

The Chef Show

Actor and director Jon Favreau and award-winning Chef Roy Choi will reunite five years after their critically acclaimed film Chef to embark on a new food-centered adventure.



The Chef Show, a new Netflix original series headed to the streaming library on Friday, sees Favreau and Choi experimenting with food, exploring and collaborating with some of the biggest names in the entertainment and culinary world, and bringing people together over their love of food.



The series is executive produced and directed by Favreau. Choi and Annie Johnson also serve as executive producers.

Designated Survivor: Season 3

Following its cancellation at ABC, Designated Survivor is returning for Season 3 on Netflix, its first on the streaming giant.



The Kiefer Sutherland-starring series will find Sutherland’s President Kirkman campaigning to stay in the White House and will “explore today’s world of campaigning, smear tactics, debates, campaign finance and ‘fake news,” according to the official Season 3 synopsis.



The 10-episode season will see ER alum Anthony Edwards starring as Mars Harper, President Tom Kirkman’s likable chief of staff, as well as Lauren Holly (Picket Fences) recurring as Lynn Harper, Mars’ wife who suffers from an opiate addiction as a result of a back injury.



Sutherland’s returning co-stars include Adan Canto (Aaron Shore), Italia Ricci (Emily Rhodes), Kal Penn (Seth Wright), and Maggie Q (Hannah Wells).

I Am Mother

The bond between a girl and a robot will be threatened in Netflix’s newest sci-fi film, I Am Mother.



Directed by Grant Sputore, the film tells the story of a teenage girl who, in the wake of humanity’ extinction, is raised by a robot Mother designed to repopulate the earth. The arrival of an injured stranger threatens their bond and causes the teenager to question everything she has been told about the outside world and her Mother’s intentions.



Starring Clara Rugaard, Rose Byrne, and Hilary Swank, I Am Mother will be available for streaming on Friday.

Super Monsters Monster Pets

The Super Monsters and their new Monster Pets are joining forces for new fun-filled adventures in Super Monsters Monster Pets.



The children’s animated series and Netflix Family original follows the “short adventures that are big on fun – and full of surprises” that the Super Monsters and their monster pets have.



Set to be stocked in the streaming library on Friday, the series follows on the heels of Super Monsters Seasons 1 and 2, Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs, Super Monsters and the Wish Star, and Super Monsters Furever Friends.

What Else Is Being Added This Weekend?

Starting out the month of June strong, the streaming giant will be rolling out a handful of other titles in addition to the ones listed above.

Avail. 6/7/19:

3%: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Belmonte

Elisa & Marcela – NETFLIX FILM

Pachamama – NETFLIX FAMILY

Rock My Heart – NETFLIX FILM

Tales of the City – NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Avail. 6/8/19:

Berlin, I Love You

What Was Added This Week?

The previous mentioned titles join a number of other titles stocked in the streaming library throughout the week.

Avail. 6/3/19:

Documentary Now!: Season 3

Malibu Rescue: The Series – NETFLIX FAMILY



Avail. 6/4/19:

Miranda Sings Live…Your Welcome – NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Avail. 6/5/19:

A Silent Voice

Black Mirror: Season 5 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch



Avail. 6/6/19:

Alles ist gut – NETFLIX FILM

Todos lo saben