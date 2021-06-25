Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (June 25)

June is almost over, but that doesn't mean Netflix is done making additions to its content catalogue. As the work week draws to a close on Friday, the streaming giant, which is well-known for its impressive title list, will begin stocking the first of what will be four titles being added this weekend. While this weekend's additions are light, they certainly pack a big punch. The streamer will begin the weekend by returning subscribers to Peregrine Island for a new season of one of fan-favorite mystery chiller original. Netflix is also dropping something for all of its Liam Neeson fans, with the actor's latest film slated to hit the streamer on Friday. Netflix will continue the weekend’s additions with the already controversial original series Sex-Life, before rounding out the additions on Saturday with one more title. The new additions join several that were made throughout the week and mark just the latest in Netflix's June 2021 release list. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'The A List: Season 2' Netflix is taking subscribers back to Peregrine Island for Season 2 of its chilly mystery, The A List. Originally premiering in August 2019, the series follows Mia, who travels to Peregrine Island for a summer camp. However, her "holiday of a lifetime" turns into a nightmare when the mysterious Amber arrives. The A List stars Lisa Ambalavanar, Ellie Duckles, Rosie Dwyer, Jacob Dudman, Michael Ward, and Cian Berry. Season 2 premieres on Friday, June 25.

'The Ice Road' Liam Neeson will lead a rescue mission in the bitter cold of northern Canada when The Ice Road premieres on Netflix on Friday. The film stars Neeson as Mike, a big-rig ice road driver who leads an impossible rescue mission over a frozen ocean after a remote diamond mine collapses, leaving miners trapped. The mission is not easy, though, and Mike and his crew contends with thawing waters and a massive storm.

'Sex/Life' Netflix is putting a spin on the love triangle with its new series Sex/Life. Set to debut on the streamer on Friday and based on B.B. Easton's memoir 44 Chapters About 4 Men, the series follows Billie, a stay-at-home wife and mother living in the suburbs. Nostalgic for her free-spirited wild child past, she starts journaling and fantasizing about her passionate exploits with sexy ex-boyfriend Brad, though thing take a turn after her husband finds her journal. Sex/Life stars Sarah Shahi, Mike Vogel, and Adam Demos.

'Wonder Boy' Netflix is showcasing the life and career of French fashion designer Olivier Roustein in its new documentary Wonder Boy. Roustein ascended to the role of artistic director of the Balmain brand, and the documentary follows his journey as he brings his bold designs to life. Wonder Boy will be available for streaming on Saturday, June 26.

What's leaving this weekend? This weekend will be somewhat of an unfortunate one for subscribers, as the streamer will be getting rid of as nearly as many titles as it is adding. On Friday, Netflix will be tossing out the film 20th Century Women and Season 1 of Tales of the City. Those losses will be followed by several others as Netflix closes out the month. Leaving 6/28/21:

Bratz: The Movie Leaving 6/30/21:

30 Minutes or Less

A Bridge Too Far

Acts of Violence

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Bonnie and Clyde

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Enter the Dragon

Fiddler on the Roof

From Paris with Love

Gothika

Immortals

Invictus

Jason X

Leprechaun

Scarface

Tayo the Little Bus: Seasons 2-3

The Accountant of Auschwitz

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Roommate

The Twilight Zone (Original Series): Seasons 1-5

Training Day

Twin Peaks: Seasons 1-2

Two Weeks Notice