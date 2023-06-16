Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (June 16)

June may be halfway over, but Netflix still has plenty of titles to check off of its June 2023 content list, and this weekend, the streamer is making six new additions. While this weekend's roundup includes four Netflix original titles, including Extraction 2 and Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King, it is the two licensed titles that will likely be the ones generating plenty of buzz. This weekend, Netflix is inviting fans to take a trip to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital when Grey's Anatomy Season 19 arrives on the streaming platform. The streamer will also treat subscribers to a bit of royalty when Seasons 1-8 of the Meghan Markle-starring Suits arrive on the streamer. Markle left the series ahead of the show's ninth and final season amid her engagement to Prince Harry. Netflix offers four subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King' Premiere Date: Friday, June 16

Type: Netflix Anime

Synopsis: "The popular comic Black Clover, which has been published in Weekly Shonen Jump (Shueisha) and has sold over 17 million copies, will be made into a movie for the first time! The title will be Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King, and it will premiere on Netflix globally on March 31, 2023. The story of the movie will be an original story not depicted in the comics. The film will be supervised by Yūki Tabata, the author of the original manga, and will tell the story of the Wizard King, which was not revealed in the original manga. In a world where magic is everything, Asta, a boy who was born with no magic, aims to become the "Wizard King," to overcome adversity, prove his power, and keep his oath with his friends."

'Extraction 2' Premiere Date: Friday, June 16

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Back from the brink of death, highly skilled commando Tyler Rake takes on another dangerous mission: saving the imprisoned family of a ruthless gangster."

'Grey's Anatomy Season 19' Premiere Date: Saturday, June 17

Type: Licensed Title

Synopsis: "Guided by a skillful team of dedicated doctors, Meredith Grey and her fellow interns struggle with life-and-death decisions at Seattle Grace Hospital."

'King the Land' Premiere Date: Saturday, June 17

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Amid a tense inheritance fight, a charming heir clashes with his hardworking employee who's known for her irresistible smile – which he cannot stand."

'See You in My 19th Life Premiere Date: Saturday, June 17

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Ban Ji-eum can endlessly reincarnate. But when her 18th life gets cut short, she dedicates the next one to finding her now grown-up childhood love."

'Suits: Seasons 1-8' Premiere Date: Saturday, June 17

Type: Licensed Title

Synopsis: "After impressing a slick lawyer with his razor-sharp mind, a college dropout scores a coveted associate job, even though he has no legal credentials."

What's leaving this weekend? Although the past week saw four titles leave the streaming library, no exits are scheduled for this weekend. This means Netflix subscribers have plenty of time to fit in final watches of other titles set to exit by the end of the month. June 19

Philomena June 20

Shooter: Seasons 1-3 June 21

The Mist June 29

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom