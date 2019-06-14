The shelves of Netflix‘s streaming library are set to get a little fuller this weekend with the addition of 13 new titles.

Beginning on Friday, the streaming giant will roll out a handful of new Netflix series and films, as well as fan-favorite movies and TV series, that subscribers can pack their queue with. Among the newbies set to enter the streaming playing field is the sophomore season of one beloved anime series, an Adam Sandler-starring comedy that promises plenty of laughs, and a brand new game show that will make you reconsider your definition of “sleep deprived.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

Aggretsuko: Season 2

Netflix is delving back into the world of anime with Season 2 of Aggretsuko.



The anime series, whose main character has already been a success in Japan and has already been licensed for toys and other merchandise, follows the story of a 25-year-old unassuming red panda who deals with the mundanities of office life by belting out death metal karaoke after work.



Set to be added to the streaming giant on Friday, June 14, Season 2 will see Retsuko continuing to rage in her karaoke sessions about a slew of new frustrations, including her mother meddling in her personal affairs and a “nightmarish” new co-worker.

The Alcàsser Murders

Twenty-five years after three teenagers from Alcàsser, Spain were murdered, Netflix is re-examining the case in new original series The Alcàsser Murders.



Created by Bambú Producciones and executive produced by Ramón Campos, the four-part true crime documentary revisits the 1992 triple murder, which shook the foundations of Spanish society and crossed borders. The docuseries features new interviews as well as fresh analysis of evidence in an attempt to shed light on the case get to the truth of what happened.



“Our intention is that this will be the ultimate documentary about one of the cases that shocked Spanish society for years,” Campos said of the series in a press release. “We will tell the stories of all people involved in an effort to try and clarify once and for all the truth of what happened that dreadful November 1992 in Alcàsser. We will offer everyone the opportunity to share their truth.”



The Alcàsser Murders will be available for streaming on Friday.

Awake: The Million Dollar Game

Netflix is taking sleep deprivation to a whole new level in its new original game show Awake: The Million Dollar Game.



Headed to the streaming library on Friday, the competition series sees contestants, sleepless for 24 hours straight, stumbling through challenges both eccentric and mundane in an attempt to nab the $1 million grand prize.

Leila

Netflix will take subscribers to the near-future world of Aryavarta in new original series Leila, India’s first dystopian story.



Based on a book by Prayaag Akbar, Leila is set in the land of Aryavarta, a place defined by extreme and totalitarian rules and a place constructed around an obsession with purity, communal and divisive societal dramas and grit. The series tells the story of free-thinker Shalini, who sets out on a mission to find the daughter she had lost upon her arrest 16 years earlier.



The series is set to be stocked in the streaming library on Friday.

Life Overtakes Me

Netflix is immersing viewers in the lives of parents struggling to care for children suffering from Resignation Syndrome in new original series Life Overtakes Me.



The original series, set to be available for streaming on Friday, sees filmmakers examining the mysterious illness afflicting refugee children in Sweden called Resignation Syndrome, which causes them to fall into a coma-like illness.

Murder Mystery

What is meant to be a romantic getaway to Europe will turn into a murder mystery in new Netflix film Murder Mystery.



Directed by Kyle Newacheck and written by James Vanderbilt, the film follows a New York City cop and his wife, who, after traveling to Europe in an attempt to reinvigorate their marriage, find themselves the prime suspect in the murder of a billionaire whom they had spent time with on his yacht.



Set to be added to the streaming library on Friday, Murder Mystery stars Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, and Luke Evans.

What Else Is Being Added This Weekend?

Making sure that their subscribers have plenty of options in the streaming library, Netflix is adding several more titles in addition to the ones mentioned above.



Avail. 6/14/19:

Charité at War – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Cinderella Pop – NETFLIX FILM

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 5

Marlon: Season 2

Unité 42 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Avail. 6/15/19:

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 15



Avail. 6/16/19:

Cop Car

What’s Leaving?

Unfortunately, the abundance of new additions means that Netflix has to clear some space in order to make room.



Leaving 6/14/19:

Grand Designs: Australia: Season 4

I Own Australia’s Best Home: Season 1

I Own Britain’s Best Home: Season 1

Mother



Leaving 6/15/19:

Apocalypse Now

Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things

National Lampoon’s Van Wilder

The Pianist



Leaving 6/16/19:

Death Race