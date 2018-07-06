Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend

A new weekend means new additions coming to the Netflix library.

Beginning on Friday, the streaming giant will be rolling out a handful of new additions for its subscribers, including a slew of new Netflix originals to keep in line with the platform’s promise to bring more than 700 originals in 2018. Among the new additions, subscribers can expect plenty of laughs with new comedy series, some feel-good feelings with a favorite coming-of-age story, and a haunting adventure into some of the world’s toughest prisons.

Anne with an E: Season 2

Netflix is bringing subscribers back to the world of Green Gables with the second season of its popular series Anne with an E.



Based on Lucy Maud Montgomery’s books Anne of Green Gables, the Netflix original series tells the coming of age story of Anne, a spirited, imaginative, and smart 13-year-old girl who is sent to live with Marilla and Matthew Cuthbert. Season 2 of the series will showcase new characters and tackle various issues, including feminism, bullying, and empowerment.



Season 2 of Anne with an E will be available for streaming on Friday, July 6.

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 2

Subscribers to the streaming giant can experience life in some of the world’s toughest when season 2 of popular series Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons makes its way to Netflix’s library on Friday.



In the second season of the series, journalist Raphael Rowe, who spent 12 years behind bars for a crime he didn’t commit, not only visits some of the most terrifying and violent prisons on Earth, but also lives among the inmates to experience life there. Taking on life as a prisoner, Rowe experiences the daily life of an inmate for a week, sharing a cell with other inmates and learning what guards do to keep the peace.

Samantha!

The first Brazilian comedy series produced by the streaming giant and the third series produced in Brazil, Samantha! is set to premiere on Friday, July 6.



The series tells the story of Samantha, who was a childstar in the ’80s and is still trying to cling to her fading fame. Through a series of stunts and schemes, she attempts to launch herself back into the limelight.

Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course

Netflix is promising a mouth-watering, hunger-inducing, travel-jealous series with Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course.



The Netflix original sees Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal traveling the globe in search of the most tantalizingly delicious meals from across the world. Season 2 will see Rosenthal traveling to Bangkok, Lisbon, Mexico City, and more, where his delve into the city’s cuisine will also delve him into the culture.



Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course will be available for streaming on Friday.

The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter

Starring Josh Brolin and Danny McBride, Netflix’s new original film is putting a comedic spin on hunting.



The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter, available for streaming on Friday, follows the hilarious story of famous whitetail deer hunter Buck Ferguson, who decides to center an episode of his famed hunting show around the adventure of him reuniting with his estranged son on a hunting trip. Unfortunately, his son has no interest in growing up to be a hunter.

What else is being added this weekend?

This weekend will see a total 13 additions to Netflix’s streaming library. Along with the titles mentioned above, there are several more set to be added throughout the weekend.



Avail. 7/16/18:

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2018: Freshly Brewed

First Team: Juventus: Part B

Free Rein: Season 2

Sacred Games

The Fosters: Season 5 New Episodes

The Skin of The Wolf

White Fang



Avail. 7/7/18:

Scream4

What’s Leaving

Thankfully, the addition of 13 new titles only comes at the price of two others, although the month of July has already proven to be a tough one when it comes to TV shows and movies leaving the streaming service.



Leaving 7/8/18:

Alpha & Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom

Real Husbands of Hollywood: Seasons 1-5

What Was Added This Week

While there are more than enough options coming this weekend to keep subscribers busy, other titles added during the week will make good options for binge watching, too.



Avail. 7/2/18:

Dance Academy: The Comeback

Good Witch: Season 4

Romina

The Sinner: Season 1



Avail. 7/3/18:

The Comedy Lineup

Avail. 7/5/18:

Blue Valentine