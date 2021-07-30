Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (July 30)
As July comes to a close and August begins, Netflix is freshening up its content catalogue with a host of new additions. This weekend, the streaming giant will be adding the final titles from its July 2021 content list and also stocking the first additions from its August 2021 list, meaning subscribers will be treated to dozens of new additions.
In total, this weekend will see 35 new additions finding their way to the streaming library. While these additions include plenty of originals, like The Last Mercenary and the second season of hit series Outer Banks, they also include a hefty amount of licensed titles. In fact, as the streamer segues into its August content on Sunday, it will be treating subscribers exclusively to licensed content. Some of those titles include popular series 30 Rock, Friday Night Lights, The Edge of Seventeen, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, and many more. You can see the full list of August 2021 titles by clicking here.
Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.
'The Last Mercenary'
Jean-Claude Van Damme returns in his first on-screen leading role since 2019's We Die Young in Friday, July 30's The Last Mercenary. Written and directed by David Charhon, the film stars Van Damme as Richard Brumere, a former French secret service special agent turned mercenary who finds himself forced out of hiding after the immunity he was granted 25 years earlier for his son Archibald is lifted. As a mob operation threatens Archibald’s life, Richard must reach out to his old contacts and join forces with a bunch of reckless youngsters from the projects and an offbeat bureaucrat to save Archibald. Along with Van Damme, The Last Mercenary also stars Alban Ivanov, Samir Decazza, Archibald Al Mahmoud, Assa Sylla, Djimo, Patrick Timsit, Éric Judor, Nassim Lyes, Miou-Miou, and Valérie Kaprisky.prevnext
'Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean'
Netflix is exploring the rise and fall of automotive icon John Delorean in its new docuseries Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean. The three-part series chronicles DeLorean's rise to fame in the automotive industry and his subsequent legal troubles and bankruptcy issues that made him, "the poster boy of late '70s corporate greed." The docuseries features exclusive access and interviews with never before seen footage shot by Oscar winning director D.A Pennebaker. Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean will be available for streaming on Friday.prevnext
'Outer Banks: Season 2'
Netflix is taking subscribers back to the Outer Banks. On Friday, the streamer is officially stocking the second season of its hit young adult series Outer Banks. Created and executive produced by Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke, the series is a coming-of-age story that that follows the "Pogues," a tight-knit group of teens who live in the Outer Banks. After a hurricane kills the power for the summer season, a chain of illicit events is set off that takes them on an adventures they will never forget, forcing them to make life-altering decisions. The search for their ringleader's missing father, forbidden romances, a high-stakes treasure hunt, and the escalating conflict between the Pogues and their rivals turn their summer into one filled with mystery and adventure. In Season 2, the crew will be tested like never before.prevnext
What else is being added this weekend?
Avail. 7/30/21:
Centaurworld – NETFLIX FAMILY
Glow Up: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 7/31/21:
The Vault
Avail. 8/1/21:
30 Rock: Seasons 1-7
Beethoven
Beethoven's 2nd
Beowulf
Catch Me If You Can
Darwin’s Game
Deep Blue Sea
The Edge of Seventeen
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Five Feet Apart
Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1-5
Good Luck Chuck
The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 5-6
Inception
The Lincoln Lawyer
The Losers
The Machinist
Magnolia
Major Payne
My Girl
My Girl 2
The Net
The Original Kings of Comedy
Pineapple Express
Poms
Seabiscuit
Space Cowboys
Team America: World Police
What's leaving this weekend?
Leaving 7/30/21:
Spotlight
Leaving 7/31/21:
A Clockwork Orange
Bride of Chucky
Child's Play 2
Child's Play 3
Eat Pray Love
Four Christmases
Freak Show
Fred Claus
Friends with Benefits
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Grand Designs: Season 10
Grand Designs: Season 15
Hardcore Henry
Hinterland: Seasons 1-3
Hook
Horns
Jupiter Ascending
King Arthur
Little Baby Bum: Nursery Rhyme Friends: S1
The Little Rascals
Mad Max
My Best Friend's Wedding
Nacho Libre
Nights in Rodanthe
The Patriot
Remember Me
Seed of Chucky
Step Up: Revolution
Your Highness
Zombieland
Leaving 8/1/21:
American Assassin
What was added this week?
Avail. 7/26/21:
The Walking Dead: Season 10
Wynonna Earp: Season 4
Avail. 7/27/21:
All American: Season 3
Mighty Express: Season 4 – NETFLIX FAMILY
The Operative
Avail. 7/28/21:
Bartkowiak – NETFLIX FILM
Fantastic Fungi
The Flash: Season 7
The Snitch Cartel: Origins – NETFLIX SERIES
Tattoo Redo – NETFLIX SERIES
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil – NETFLIX SERIES (NEW EPISODES)
Avail. 7/29/21:
Resort to Love – NETFLIX FILM
Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom – NETFLIX ANIME