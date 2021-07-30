Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (July 30)

As July comes to a close and August begins, Netflix is freshening up its content catalogue with a host of new additions. This weekend, the streaming giant will be adding the final titles from its July 2021 content list and also stocking the first additions from its August 2021 list, meaning subscribers will be treated to dozens of new additions.

In total, this weekend will see 35 new additions finding their way to the streaming library. While these additions include plenty of originals, like The Last Mercenary and the second season of hit series Outer Banks, they also include a hefty amount of licensed titles. In fact, as the streamer segues into its August content on Sunday, it will be treating subscribers exclusively to licensed content. Some of those titles include popular series 30 Rock, Friday Night Lights, The Edge of Seventeen, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, and many more. You can see the full list of August 2021 titles by clicking here.

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.