Netflix is giving subscribers every reason to beat the summer heat with a weekend indoors. Beginning on Friday and continuing throughout the weekend, the streaming giant is rolling out a total of eight new titles set to be added to the streaming library.

This weekend’s additions are set to serve up something for everyone, with the combination of TV series, movies, and Netflix originals set to be added dabbling in a variety of genres, including something for the kids, something for thrill seekers, and even something for those with a sweet tooth.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

Boi

Netflix is stocking a brand new Spanish thriller in its streaming library on Friday, July 26, with the addition of Boi.



Directed and written by Jorge M. Fontana, the film follows a young Catalan chauffeur who, as he drives two Chinese businessmen around the city of Barcelona, finds himself embroiled in their mysterious quest.

The Exception

A Nazi officer charged with protecting Kaiser Wilhelm, exiled to Holland after Germany’s defeat in World War II, will start a secret affair with a Dutch maid when the 20th century period piece The Exception is added to the Netflix lineup this weekend.



The Exception is directed by David Leveaux and stars Lily James, Jai Courtney, Janet McTeer, Christopher Plummer, Ben Daniels, Eddie Marsan, Anton Lesser, Mark Dexter, and Martin Savage.



It will be available for streaming on Friday.

Girls With Balls

Olivier Afonso’s new comedy film Girls With Balls is headed to Netflix on Friday.



The film follows The Falcons, a girls volleyball team, who find themselves starring in the most dangerous game of their lives after becoming stranded in the middle of nowhere when their van breaks down. In the middle of hunters’ territory, the team must fight for their lives.

My First First Love: Season 2

Netflix is adding the second season of popular South Korean television series My First Love on Friday.



The Ji Soo, Jung Chae-yeon and Jung Jin-young-starring series tells the story of Tae-o and his friends – a college drop-out, a runaway family friend, and his long-time childhood friend – who experience love, friendship, and everything in between after they move in together.



Season 2 will see the group of five continuing to navigate the twists and turns of friendship and love as they face new challenged.

Orange Is the New Black: Season 7

Netflix is opening the doors to Litchfield Penitentiary for a final time when Orange Is the New Black Season 7 premieres on Friday.



Picking up following the events of Season 6, the final batch of episodes will see “the ladies of Litchfield come to terms with the fact that prison has changed them forever.” Granted early release, Piper must attempt to adjust to life outside of prison, while those still behind bars must learn to deal with the curveballs thrown to them, including Taystee’s recent second-degree murder conviction.

The Son

A 50-year-old painter named Lorenzo’s decision to rebuild his life will instead see it spiral out of control in the new Netflix film The Son.



Set to be made available for streaming on Friday, the film follows Lorenzo and his wife and their journey to parenthood and the rift wedged between them as she becomes obsessed wit caring for their baby and isolating him from both the world and Lorenzo.



The psychological thriller is directed by Sebastián Schindel and stars Joaquín Furriel, Martina Gusman, and Luciano Cáceres.

Sugar Rush: Season 2

Netflix is giving you a fix for your sweet tooth with Season 2 of original baking competition Sugar Rush.



In the vein of other competitions, the relentlessly fast-paced series sees a group of bakers racing against the clock to create treats that are both beautiful in appearance and taste delicious.



Returning with six new episodes, Season 2 brings back host Hunter March alongside pastry chefs Candace Nelson and Adriano Zumbo judging the competition. This season will also see a number of guest judges, including Paris Berelc, Jackie Sorkin, Carla Hall, Nick, and Vanessa Lachey, Jacques Torres and Irene Choi as the bakers must incorporate various themes, such as science, trending, and love, into their treats.

The Worst Witch: Season 3

Netflix is taking kids back to Cackle’s Academy for Season 3 of Netflix original series The Worst Witch.



The British-German children’s fantasy series, based on Jill Murphy’s books of the same name, follows a group of young witches at Cackle’s Academy, a school for magic, complete with broomsticks, potions and spells.



Season 3 will find young witch Mildred Hubble returning to the Academy, where her mother is joining the staff as the school’s first non-witch teacher, with newfound confidence.