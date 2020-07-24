Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (July 24)

If the summer heat is getting to be too much, Netflix is giving subscribers plenty of reasons to stay indoors. Beginning on Friday and continuing throughout the weekend, the streaming giant is rolling out a total of nine new titles, meaning that those scrolling through the impressive streaming library will have a few more things to add to their list. The new titles, six of which are Netflix originals, include a brand new singing competition that will have everyone wanting to belt out a tune. The additions also include two animated series perfect for the little ones. Perhaps most exciting, however, is the highly-anticipated debut of The Kissing Booth 2, the sequel to the popular romcom that first hit the streamer back in 2018. Of course, this weekend's new additions don't come without a few losses, as several titles will be taking their final bow. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

What else is being added this weekend? Avail. 7/24/20:

In the Dark: Season 2

Ofrenda a la tormenta – NETFLIX FILM Avail. 7/26/20:

Banana Split

Shameless (U.S.): Shameless: Season 10

What's leaving this weekend? Leaving 7/25/20:

Dark Places

Ex Machina

Mississippi Grind Leaving 7/26/20:

Country Strong

What was added this week? Avail. 7/20/20:

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love – NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 7/21/20:

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ip Man 4: The Finale

Jack Whitehall: I'm Only Joking – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Street Food: Latin America – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 7/22/20:

61

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Love on the Spectrum – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Norsemen: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion

Signs – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spotlight Avail. 7/23/20:

The Larva Island Movie – NETFLIX FAMILY

'¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain)' Netflix is kicking off the weekend with song. On Friday, July 24, the streaming giant is debuting its new gameshow, ¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain), in which six contestants will take on a little karaoke for the chance to win some big money. Facing off on some of the biggest hits, the jackpot jackpot of up to 30,000 euros will grow each time they hit the right note.

'Animal Crackers' A family will go to great lengths to save their circus in Netflix's newest animated children series, Animal Crackers. Set to debut on the streaming platform Friday, the series follows a family after they inherit a neglected circus and their efforts to save it. Facing the threat of the circus being taken over by their evil uncle Horatio P. Huntington, a magical box of animal crackers could save the day.

'Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing' Netflix's slate of content for children is expanding with the Friday, July 24 return of Dragons: Rescue Riders. The latest addition to the How to Train Your Dragon franchise, the animated children's series follows twins Dak and Leyla, who were raised by dragons and now spend their days along with their five best friend dragons rescuing other dragons and helping the people in their adopted town of Huttsgalor. In Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing, the Rescue Riders will have to work together to break the spell of a musical dragon whose oice hypnotizes the dragons and people of Huttsgalor.