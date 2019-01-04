Netflix is celebrating the new year by adding a number of new TV shows, original series, and films to its streaming library.

Starting on Jan. 1, the streaming giant began rolling out a number of new titles for its subscribers to enjoy in 2019, and Netflix is keeping that momentum going into the weekend. Beginning on Friday, Netflix subscribers will have four additional titles, all Netflix originals, made available for their viewing needs.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

And Breathe Normally

Netflix subscribers will be traversing to the edge of Iceland’s Reykjanes peninsula in the streaming giant’s latest film.



From debuting helmer-writer Ísold Uggadóttir, And Breath Normally tells the story of an unlikely bond formed between an Icelandic singly mother struggling with poverty and a female asylum seeker from Guinea-Bissau who is facing deportation as they both attempt to get their lives back on track/



Originally premiering the Sundance Film Festival, And Breathe Normally will be available for streaming on Netflix on Friday, Jan. 4.

Call My Agent!: Season 3

The latest installment of French comedy and Netflix original series Call My Agent! is slated to make its debut on the streaming platform on Friday.



Season 3 of the series, which follows a group of movie-star agents, will see rising tension at the Paris talent firm, A.S.K., which will prompt two of the talent agents to band together to hatch a secret plot in an effort to save their jobs — and their sanity.

El Potro: Unstoppable

Netflix’s new biopic, El Potro: Unstoppable, tells the story of Argentine cuarteto singer Rodrigo “El Potro” Bueno’s rise to fame in the Tropical music scene amid personal struggles/



Starring Jimena Barón, Rodrigo Romero, and Diego Cremonesi, El Potro: Unstoppable will be stocked in Netflix’s streaming library on Friday.

Lionheart

Lionheart, the first Nigerian film to be acquired by Netflix, is headed to the streaming giant Friday.



The film tells the story of Adaeze, a young woman who has to step up to the challenge when her father, Ernest Obiagu, falls ill. Along with quirky Uncle Godswill, Adaezesteps up to run the family business, Lionheart, a large Nigerian bus company, proving herself in a male-dominated world.

What’s Leaving

Thankfully, this weekend will only see a single title parting ways with the streaming giant. On Friday, Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World will no longer be available for streaming. The film follows Pocahontas, who sails to Europe to negotiate peace between her people and the British after a rumor about John Smith’s death reaches her.



The loss of the film follows the loss of several other titles at the start of the new year.

Must-Watch Additions From This Week

A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“In the series’ third and final act, the Baudelaires will stop at nothing to solve the mysteries of the VFD and end Count Olaf’s relentless pursuit.”



Black Hawk Down

“When U.S. forces attempt to capture two underlings of a Somali warlord, their helicopters are shot down and the Americans suffer heavy casualties.”



Indiana Jones Films

The Indiana Jones franchise follows the adventures of Dr. Henry Walton “Indiana” Jones, Jr., a fictional professor of archaeology. Recently added to Netflix are the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, the Last Crusade, the Raiders of the Lost Ark, the Temple of Doom.

Must-Watch Additions From This Week

Pan’s Labyrinth

“Young Ofelia meets a mythical faun who claims she is destined to become princess of the Underworld. But first she must carry out three perilous tasks.”



Pinky Malinky — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Pinky Malinky sees the bright side of everything, including being born a hot dog. With his BFFs in tow, this little wiener takes a bite out of life.”



Pulp Fiction

“This stylized crime caper weaves together stories featuring a burger-loving hit man, his philosophical partner and a washed-up boxer.”



The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

“When his family moves from Berlin to Poland, a young boy befriends a boy who lives on the other side of the fence, unaware he’s a Jewish prisoner.”

Other Titles Added This Week

Across the Universe

Babel

City of God

COMEDIANS of the World – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Definitely, Maybe

Godzilla

Happy Feet

Hell or High Water

It Takes Two

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

Jersey Boys

Mona Lisa Smile

Mr. Bean’s Holiday

Swingers

Tears of the Sun

The Addams Family

The Departed

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

The Strangers

Tidying Up with Marie Kondo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Watchmen

xXx

XXX: State of the Union

Monty Python and the Holy Grail