Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (January 22)

Netflix is helping subscribers celebrate the end of the work and school week by packing its library with brand new additions. As Netflix watchers look forward to a relaxing night at home, they will find a total of seven new titles joining the streaming giant's ever-expanding content catalogue. All but one of the new additions are Netflix original series, film, and specials, with the streamer even dropping a few titles perfect for kids! Longtime Netflix subscribers will note that this weekend’s additions are on the lighter side, and while the total of new titles doesn’t cross the double digit threshold, they do join several others made throughout the week. Beginning on Monday, the streamer began stocking titles such as Hello Ninja and Call My Agent!, meaning subscribers have even more options to choose from. Of course, all of these titles join the dozens of others already made throughout the month, with Netflix set to drop even more in February. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Blown Away: Season 2' Master artists will compete for the grand prize when Season 2 of Netflix's original competition series Blown Away drops on Friday, Jan. 22. The series follows 10 master artists vying for the chance to win $60,000 in prizes and the title of champion by turning up the heat in glassblowing sculptures. Their works are judged by a panel of expert judges. It originally debuted in July 2019 and marked the first ever competition series featuring the art of glassblowing.

'Busted!: Season 3' January issues in plenty of fresh starts, and that fact is no different over at Netflix. The new month means a new season of the streamer's South Korean original series Busted!, which will debut its third season on Friday. The series is a game show that "tackles different mysteries each episode" and features "seven sleuths get closer to solving the biggest one of all: What happened to Project D?" Featuring a panel of Korean entertainment icons and some of the biggest names in K-Drama, the cast of bumbling detectives will work to solve a different mystery based on vignettes presented by famous Korean actors and comedians in Season 3.

'Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2' The second season of Netflix's Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous is headed to the streaming library Friday. The Netflix Family title sees a once-in-a-lifetime experience turning into a fight for survival when a group of six teenagers attending an adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar find themselves forced to band together to survive when dinosaurs begin to wreak havoc across the island.

'The White Tiger' Netflix's upcoming Ramin Bahrani-directed drama film, The White Tiger, drops Friday. Adapted from Aravind Adiga's 2008 novel of the same name, the film tells the story of Balram Halwai, a poor man from an equally poor village and his rise from poor villager to successful entrepreneur in modern India. His cunning and ambition land him a job as a driver. Although he attempts to make himself indispensable, after a night of betrayal, he rebels against a rigged and unequal system to rise up and become a new kind of master. The White Tiger stars Adarsh Gourav, Rajkummar Rao, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

What else is being added this weekend? The above mentioned titles are not the only ones headed to Netflix this weekend, as the streamer will be stocking three others in the library as well. Avail. 1/22/20:

Fate: The Winx Saga – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero) – NETFLIX FILM Avail. 1/23/20:

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

What's leaving this weekend? Netflix subscribers can rejoice this weekend, as the multitude of new additions won’t come with a very heft price. As the streaming giant begins to stock its library with fresh titles, it will only be tossing out one, with Season 1-5 of When Calls the Heart departing on Sunday. That doesn't mean that viewers should get to comfy, though, as the below titles are all set to leave by Jan. 31, meaning subscribers may want to consider fitting in a final watch. Leaving 1/26/20:

We Are Your Friends (2015) Leaving 1/29/20:

Swiss Army Man (2016) Leaving 1/30/20:

The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014) Leaving 1/31/20:

A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)

Braxton Family Values: Seasons 1-2

Death at a Funeral (2010)

Employee of the Month (2006)

For Colored Girls (2010)

Malicious (2018)

Mr. Deeds (2002)

Pineapple Express (2008)