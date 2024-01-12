Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (Jan. 12)

Following the arrival of dozens of new titles to the streaming library over the course of the past two weeks, Netflix is taking things a bit slower this weekend. This weekend, the streamer is set to add only two new additions to its content catalog, and both are Netflix originals, one growing the streamer's reality TV slate and the other joining Netflix's existing original film catalog. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Lift' Premiere Date: Friday, Jan. 12

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "An international heist crew, led by Cyrus Whitaker (Kevin Hart), races to lift $500 million in gold from a passenger plane at 40,000 feet." prevnext

'Love is Blind: Sweden' Premiere Date: Friday, Jan. 12

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "In Love is Blind, singles who want to be loved for who they are on the inside will choose someone to marry without seeing them. Over the next four weeks, they'll move in together, plan their wedding, and attempt to add a physical connection to their emotional bond. When their wedding day arrives, will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with? Or have the physical realities and external factors sabotaged their relationship? Hosted by Jessica Almenäs, this addictive 10-episode series will uncover whether looks, race, or age do matter – or if love really is blind. Starting January 12, 2024, new episodes of Love is Blind: Sweden will roll out each Friday across 10 episodes, following the singles' journeys for love:

Batch 1 – January 12, 2024 (4 episodes)

Batch 2 – January 19, 2024 (4 episodes)

Batch 3 – January 26, 2024 (The Weddings)

Batch 4 – To be announced (Reunion)" prevnext

What's leaving this weekend? On Friday, three films in the Spy Kids movie will exit Netflix - Spy Kids, Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams, Spy Kids 3: Game Over. The departures will mark some of several outgoing titles this month. Leaving 1/14/23

The Doll

The Doll 2

Uncharted Leaving 1/19/23

The Real World: Season 28 Leaving 1/22/23

The Killing of a Sacred Deer Leaving 1/24/23

Begin Again prevnext