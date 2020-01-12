Netflix is bulking up its streaming library this weekend with a total of 10 new additions, joining dozens of others already made in the new year. Beginning on Jan. 1, the streaming giant began rolling out a number of new titles for its subscribers to enjoy in 2020, and Netflix is keeping that momentum going into the weekend.

This weekend, the streamer is promising binge-worthy content for every genre, with the new slate of titles boasting a healthy dose of Netflix originals that are perfect for lazy winter days on the couch.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

‘AJ and the Queen’

A down-on-her luck drag queen will find an unlikely friend in a tough-talking 10-year-old stowaway during a road trip across the country.

Created by RuPaul and Michael Patrick King, AJ and the Queen follows Ruby Red, who travels across the country in a rundown 1990’s van after being swindled out of her life savings. Attempting to escape his home life, 10-year-old AJ stows away on the RV and joins Ruby as she travels from city to city, becoming unlikely sidekicks.

The series’ 10-episode first season features appearances by Drag Race alums Valentina, Mayhem Miller, Bianca Del Rio, Eureka O’Hara, Victoria “Porkchop” Parker, Alexis Mateo, Manila Luzon, Vanessa “Miss Vanjie” Mateo, Jinkx Monsoon, Katya, Jaymes Mansfield, Chad Michaels, Mariah Balenciaga, Kennedy Davenport, Jade Jolie, Latrice Royale, Monique Heart, Ginger Minj, Trinity The Tuck, Jujubee, and Pandora Boxx.

AJ and the Queen is set to be stocked on the shelves of the streaming library on Friday, Jan. 10.

‘Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 4’

Audrey, Dot, and Lotta are back in action and as the Harvey Street Guardians in Season 4 season of Harvey Girls Forever!

The series, a Netflix original, initially debuted on the streamer in June of 2018 and is based on the comic book characters from Harvey Comics, following three best friends who are dub themselves the Harvey Street Guardians. Together, they go on plenty of neighborhood adventures like games of dodgeball, help keep Harvey Street Great.

Season 4, slated to drop on Friday, Jan. 10, will see the three friends interacting with a robot band, going on a pirate adventure, and having a run-in with a friendly ghost.

‘The Inbestigators: Season 2’

Maudie, Ezra, Ava, and Kyle are back to work tackling their neighborhood’s biggest mysteries in the sophomore run of The InBESTigators. The Inbestigators are back in action cracking neighborhood crime in the Season 2 debut on the Netflix original series The InBESTigators on Friday.

Originally premiering on the streamer in August, the Australian children’s comedy series follows Maudie, an inspiring private investigator who gathers a group of other kids, including Ezra, Ava, and Kyle, to create a detective agency. Operating out of the granny flat in Ezra’s backyard, they set about solving the most pressing mysteries and v-log about it along the way.

Season 2 will see the school-age sleuths cracking more cases as they ask all the important questions – Who? When? Where?

‘Medical Police’

Two American doctors will find themselves in a race against time to find a cure for a civilization-threatening virus when Netflix’s new original series, Medical Police, debuts on Friday.

From the team behind Childrens Hospital, the comedy follows two American physicians at a pediatric hospital in São Paulo, Brazil after they discover a potentially civilization-ending virus. Recruited as secret government agents, they must find a cure for the virus all while “uncovering a dark conspiracy at the center of the outbreak.”

Written by Rob Corddry, Krister Johnson, Jonathan Stern, and David Wain and directed by Wain and Bill Benz, Medical Police stars Erinn Hayes and Rob Huebel.

‘Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 2’

Netflix is baking up some sweet treats in the sophomore run of Zumbo’s Just Desserts.

Hosted by Australian pastry chef Adriano Zumbo and British cook Rachel Khoo, the cooking competition tests amateur chefs with complex challenges tackling everything from cakes, confections, and other fantastic sweets.

The unlucky bottom two will have to battle it out in the dreaded “Zumbo Challenge” where they must recreate some of the famed chef’s most jaw-dropping creations.

Season 2 of the baking challenge is slated to premiere on Friday.

What Else Is Being Added This Weekend?

Making sure that their subscribers have plenty of options in the streaming library, Netflix is adding several more titles in addition to the ones mentioned above.

Avail. 1/10/20:

The Evil Dead

Giri / Haji – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Scissor Seven – NETFLIX ANIME

Until Dawn – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 1/12/20:

Betty White: First Lady of Television

What’s Leaving?

Unfortunately, the new offerings come at a price. This weekend, a total of three titles will be leaving the streaming service.

Leaving 1/11/20:

Becoming Jane

Leaving 1/12/20:

The Fighter

Maron: Season 1-4