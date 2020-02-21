As February begins to wind down to a close, Netflix is continuing to bulk up the content in its streaming library. This weekend, the streaming giant will be adding a total of eight new titles for subscribers to binge, five of them brand-new Netflix original series.

Among the new additions slated to hit the shelves of the streaming library this weekend is the mesmerizing series documenting the first year of life that we all embark on, the streamer’s third Argentine original series, and a new bilingual comedy-drama about three Mexican-American cousins struggling to chase the American Dream.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

‘Babies’

Netflix is exploring the miracle of the first full year of life and showing subscribers babies like they’ve never seen them before in the new documentary Babies.

Filmed over the course of three years, the documentary follows 15 international families through their first year after birth and explores the incredible journey from newborn to toddler that everyone human embarks on. The series features special guests including Rebecca Spencer from UMASS, Amherst, Michael Georgieff, University of Minnesota, Professor Ruth Feldman, IDC, Herzliya, Israel, and Professor Susan Lynch, University of California, according to E! News.

Babies will be available for streaming on Friday, Feb. 21.

‘Gentefied’

Netflix is following three Mexican-American cousins and their struggle to chase the American Dream, even while that same dream threatens the things they hold most dear, in its newest half-hour bilingual dramedy, Gentefied.

The series adapted from the web series of the same name that premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival and created by Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chávez. It stars Karrie Martin, JJ Soria, Carlos Santos, Joaquín Cosio, Julissa Calderon, Annie Gonzalez, Laura Patalano, Felipe Esparza, Rafael Sigler, Jaime Alvarez, Bianca Melgar, Michelle Ortiz, and Alejandro Patiño.

Gentefied will be available for streaming on Friday.

‘Glitch Techs’

Just months after announcing they were teaming up for a massive content partnership, Netflix and Nickelodeon are launching their newest family-friendly animated series, Glitch Techs.

Set to debut on the streamer Friday, the animated series follows two teenage gamers who work at a game store, though that is only a front for their actual jobs, as they hunt video game “glitches,” or monsters, who have broken out into the real world.

The cast includes Ricardo Hurtado as High Five, Monica Ray as Miko, Luke Youngblood as Mitch, Sandeep Parikh as Haneesh, Zehra Fazal as Zahra, Josh Sussman as Bergy, Eric Lopez as Papi, Milano as BITT, and Scott Kreamer as Phil.

‘Puerta 7’

Netflix will be stocking its third Argentine original series, Puerta 7, on Friday.

From Ozark and Narcos writer Martin Zimmerman and produced by leading Argentine production house Pol-ka, the series follows a woman’s attempt to “rid an Argentine soccer club of the organized crime surrounding it.”

“As a lifelong soccer fan, for years I’ve wanted to explore the intersection between the sport, politics, and crime in Argentina—one of the great incubators for global soccer talent, and my mother’s homeland,” Zimmerman said in a statement, according to Variety.

Puerta 7 stars Dolores Fonzi and is written by Patricio Vega.

‘System Crasher’

Netflix is spinning the harrowing tale of a 9-year-old girl’s quest to find love and a family.

System Crasher, the streaming giant’s latest addition to the drama genre, follows 9-year-old Benni, whose violent behaviors and tendency to be expelled has seen her labeled as a “system crasher” by child protective services. Determined to find her a home, Mrs. Bafané from hires anger management trainer Micha, giving way to hope that Benni will find a family of her own.

Written by Nora Fingscheidt, the film stars Helena Zengel, Albrecht Schuch, and Gabriela Maria Schmeide. It will be available for streaming on Friday.

What Else Is Being Added This Weekend?

Along with the five Netflix originals set to be added this weekend, the streamer will be stocking three additional titles in its streaming library, bringing the total number of new additions to eight.

Avail. 2/21/20:

A Haunted House

Avail. 2/22/20:

Girl On The Third Floor

Avail. 2/23/20:

Full Count

What’s Leaving?

Thankfully, all of the new additions will not come at a heavy loss, as only a single title will be leaving the streaming giant this weekend.

Leaving 2/21/20:

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre