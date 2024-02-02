Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (Feb. 2)

February is officially here, and Netflix is wasting no time when it comes to stocking its streaming library with fresh titles. After kicking off the month this week with a round of new additions including Jack Whitehall: Settle Down, The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Part 1, Young Sheldon Season 6, and more, the streamer is set to check four more titles off its February 2024 content list this weekend. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Let's Talk About CHU' Premiere Date: Friday, Feb. 2

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "The youngest daughter, Chu Ai (Chan Tzu-hsuan), works as a wax therapist, while running a sex education social media channel. Guided by the mantra "make love, not fall in love," she navigates her anxieties through a friends-with-benefits relationship with Ping-ke (Kai Ko), who also shares her skepticism about love. At the same time, her older sister Chu-wei, (Kimi Hsia), faces marital challenges with her husband Shi-chieh (Umin Boya), while her brother, Yu-sen (JC Lin), breaks up with his long-time boyfriend after being trapped in an unbalanced relationship. Against the backdrop of a strained relationship between their parents, played by Miao Ke-li and Hong Sheng-te), the series delves into whether Chu-ai can find a path to self-discovery, satisfying her desires, and establishing a meaningful relationship."

'Orion and the Dark' Premiere Date: Friday, Feb. 2

Type: Netflix Family

Synopsis: "Orion seems a lot like your average elementary school kid – shy, unassuming, harboring a secret crush. But underneath his seemingly normal exterior, Orion is a ball of adolescent anxiety, completely consumed by irrational fears of bees, dogs, the ocean, cell phone waves, murderous gutter clowns, and even falling off of a cliff. But of all his fears, the thing he's the most afraid of is what he confronts on a nightly basis: the dark. So when the literal embodiment of his worst fear pays a visit, Dark whisks Orion away on a roller coaster ride around the world to prove there is nothing to be afraid of in the night. As the unlikely pair grows closer, Orion must decide if he can learn to accept the unknown – to stop letting fear control his life and finally embrace the joy of living."

'Plus One' Premiere Date: Friday, Feb. 2

Type: Licensed Film

Synopsis: "Two single, longtime college friends agree to be each other's date for a summer's worth of weddings – until pairing up invites other possibilities."

'Ready Player One' Premiere Date: Saturday, Feb. 3

Type: Licensed Film

Synopsis: "In a world on the brink of collapse, a talented gamer takes the lead in a series of challenges to win ownership of a massive virtual reality universe."

After giving the boot to several titles on Jan. 31, Netflix is kicking things into slow gear to kick off February. This weekend, as some of the first titles of February arrive, no titles will be departing the Netflix streaming library, giving subscribers plenty of time to fit in a final watch of the below listed titles soon exiting. Leaving 2/7/24

MTV Floribama Shore: Season 1 Leaving 2/9/24

Prisoners Leaving 2/10/24

Father Stu

Goosebumps Leaving 2/14/24

Chicken Run

Prometheus

Real Steel