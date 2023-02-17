Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (February 17)

February has already seen some awesome titles debut in the Netflix streaming library, including Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 3 and Gunther's Millions, and this weekend, more titles will join that list. After dropping more than a dozen new titles throughout the week, Netflix will once again dip into its February 2023 content list this weekend to bring subscribers five new titles. This weekend's roundup exclusively features Netflix original series and films, with everything from A Girl and an Astronaut to Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir dropping. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan $10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'A Girl and an Astronaut' Premiere Date: Friday, Feb. 17

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Two friends and F-16 pilots, Nikodem and Bogdan, compete for the heart of the beautiful Marta and a spot on a space expedition. Niko wins the latter, but due to an unexplained failure, he returns from his mission after 30 years. Despite the passage of time on Earth, he didn't age at all. While Niko thinks only of Marta, the world wants to know the secret of his eternal youth."

'Community Squad' (Photo: Tomas Francisco Cuesta/Netflix) Premiere Date: Friday, Feb. 17

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "The Palermo Division is an inclusive urban patrol squad created as a marketing ploy to improve the police force's image. While everyone tries to get their heads around what exactly they do, the squad unwittingly stumbles upon an unusual criminal gang."

'Ganglands: Season 2' Premiere Date: Friday, Feb. 17

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Mehdi, a qualified robber, and Liana, an apprentice thief, get involved in a turf war between drug dealers, and have to collaborate in order to save their loved ones."

'Unlocked' Premiere Date: Friday, Feb. 17

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "On her way home from work, Na-mi (Chun Woo-hee) loses her smartphone, containing everything about her. Jun-yeong (Yim Si-wan) finds Na-mi's phone and returns it to her, but after installing spyware. By tracking her everyday life, he learns all he can about Na-mi- her whereabouts, hobbies, tastes, work life, finances, and social network – and approaches her by concealing his true identity. In the meantime, police detective Ji-man (Kim Hie-won) finds traces of his son Jun-yeong at a murder crime scene and secretly investigates Jun-yeong, suspecting the worst. Na-mi is relieved to have found her phone, but not too long, her ordinary life turns upside down and spirals out of control. All because she only lost her phone, her entire life is imperiled."

'Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir' Premiere Date: Sunday, Feb. 19

Type: Netflix Comedy

Synopsis: "Whindersson's new show, entitled "Preaching to the Choir", is marked by the comedian's nostalgia and daring on stage."



What's leaving this weekend? While this weekend will only see a single title leaving the streaming library, with the film No Escape Room exiting on Feb. 17, Netflix still has a long list of titles set to depart by the end of February. Leaving 2/21/23

Bert Kreischer: The Machine Leaving 2/24/23

Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Seasons 1-3 Leaving 2/25/23

Zach Galifianakis: Live at the Purple Onion Leaving 2/28/23

Air Force One

Cake

Coach Carter

Margin Call

Scream 4

Shutter Island

Sorry to Bother You

Walking Tall